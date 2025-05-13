The cult £22 moisturiser Sarah Jessica Parker has used 'forever' on her sensitive skin

The amount of time someone has been using (and repurchasing) a beauty product speaks volumes, perhaps more so than any five-star review. In Sarah Jessica Parker's case, there's a certain French moisturiser that has earned her unwavering loyalty - and it's ideal for sensitive skin.

In our experience, finding one of the best face moisturisers that works for your skin type is akin to finding your signature scent. It's there for you every morning and night; be it to prep your skin for makeup or give it some TLC after a long day, it always has a spot in your travel bag and is your first line of defence against the elements. Thus, finding that perfect, nourishing formula is not to be underestimated.

Luckily for Sarah Jessica Parker - and those seeking a new daily cream - she found her 'forever' favourite amongst La Roche Posay's collection. She's quoted as saying as much, which truly speaks to its effectiveness and makes us more than a little bit interested...

The £22 moisturiser Sarah Jessica Parker has been using 'forever'

Having already informed our choice of spring nail colour with her chic liquorice manicure, it seems Sarah Jessica Parker may also be guiding our next skincare purchase, after learning that she's been using the same face cream for years.

Speaking to Today in 2018, Parker revealed that the secret behind her fresh and glowy complexion is none other than the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluid - an iteration of which is ranked among the best La Roche-Posay products.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide View at Sephora RRP: £22 | Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that she's been using the La Roche-Posay fluid for a long, long time. For what we see, this cream has been updated slightly since 2018, to address sensitive skin, but still offers reliable hydration and instant, calming relief. The formula is minimalistic to further reduce the risk of irritation and is both oil-free and lightweight.

When quizzed about her favourite skincare product, the Sex And The City star said: "I only have one. It’s the only moisturiser I’ve used forever. It’s just La Roche-Posay fluid. That’s it. It’s amazing. It’s very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It’s great."

Now, of course, since 2018, she may have added a few more lotions and potions to her list of favourites, but to have been classed as such a staple in her routine is quite the selling point in itself. As for the formula, this cream is lightweight and features a minimalistic lineup of ingredients to reduce the risk of sensitivity.

Aside from being ultra-calming, Parker's go-to moisturiser is refreshingly affordable, unlike many celeb-loved products, and costs just £22. There's also the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Fluid, which offers up to 48 hours of hydration to sensitive skin. The latter received a rave, five-star review in our beauty team's La Roche Posay guide for its ability to offer 'instant' relief to sore and struggling skin.

Now, if you're already a fan of the Toleraine line but are looking to perhaps extend your French skincare collection or array of moisturisers, the Cicaplast Baume B5 is also a team favourite - as is the Toleriane Dermallergo Night Cream. Perhaps one could become your forever cream too?