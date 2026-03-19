The under-the-radar volumising mascara Judi Dench swears by for her sensitive, irritation-prone eyes
The serum-packed formula has been specifically designed to be kinder on the eyes and protect lashes from irritation
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Whether you have sensitive eyes, wear contact lenses or are prone to the eye-watering effects of hayfever, a minimalist, hypoallergenic mascara might be on the top of your list of priorities – and, let us tell you, it's worth taking note of Judi Dench's personal recommendation.
With hundreds, if not thousands, of options available on the market, scouting out the best mascara is by no means an easy feat. You'll want to find the perfect match that meets all your eyelash wants, needs and desires, whether that be the best mascara for short lashes or a natural-looking mascara. But, if you're anything like Dame Judi Dench and have dry and irritation-prone eyes, these options aren't the most suitable choices.
Therefore, you'll most likely be on the hunt for one of the best mascaras for sensitive eyes that boasts a hypoallergenic formula and has been put through thorough ophthalmological testing. Fortunately, Dench has just the recommendation for you – which, as someone with temperamental sensitive eyes, was highly welcomed.Article continues below
The under-the-radar mascara Judi Dench relies on for her sensitive eyes
When you think about La Roche-Posay, your brain might automatically run to their bestselling skincare assortment, from the iconic Cicaplast Balm B5 Balm to the popular Anthelios UVMune 400 Sunscreen. However, the brand also makes home to the Toleriane Mascara, an formula developed specifically for those with sensitive eyes in mind.
While the buy might be under-the-radar in the makeup world, it boasts a plethora of promising reviews from the shoppers that have discovered the mascara – one of which includes Judi Dench herself.
Judi's mascara
RRP: £20
Made for those with sensitive eyes in mind, La Roche-Posay's waterproof mascara arrives equipped with a Lash-Revitalizing Serum® formula that works to strengthen the lashes, while its Extend-Lash® technology boosts volume for a thicker lash fringe that protects the eyes against external aggressors and irritation. Not to mention, its high tolerance brush not only helps to instantly define the lashes but is also kinder on the eyes.
If you're wondering how we discovered that that Judi Dench was a fan of this exact mascara, her makeup artist, Val Garland lifted the lid during Dench's June 2020 cover of British Vogue. In fact, Garland revealed that the actress has an allergy to most eye formulas: “She is very allergic to mascara – but she likes mascara – so I was a little bit scared because I didn’t want to be giving any sort of irritation to Dame Judi Dench!”
Taking this into consideration, Garland chose to apply a light coat of La Roche-Posay's hypoallergenic Toleriane Volume Mascara, which is designed to boost length and volume, without causing any irritation to the eyes. “I applied it with a small fan brush so that I could get right down to the roots of the lashes, and that worked really well,” the makeup artist says.
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Take a peek into Judi Dench's beauty bag
For those who are intrigued as to what else you might find in Judi Dench's beauty bag, you'll be pleased to know that we've curated an edit of beauty buys behind the cover star's look - including a hydration-boosting serum and an innovative colour corrector.
Judi's serum
RRP: £31.99
This intensive serum is formulated with 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid which works to hydrate and nourish the skin, while re-plumping fine lines. Incorporating this powerful ingredient into your skincare routine is set to leave your complexion toned, smooth and radiant.
Judi's colour corrector
RRP: £19.50
For those battling redness, let us introduce you to this green-hued cream which adapts to your skin's natural colour, working to neutralise redness and even out the skin tone. Not only does it work its magic covering blemishes and masking fatigue, but it also calms, soothes and moisturises the complexion with its reparative formula. You can often find our beauty team use green colour correctors, including this very option from Dr.Jart, on no-makeup days for a subtle layer of coverage.
Judi's concealer
RRP: £9.99
Whether you're looking to correct, cover or highlight the complexion, L'Oréal's Infallible 24h More Than Concealer boasts a lightweight formula that delivers a full coverage finish. Forget creasing or settling into fine lines, this buy is enriched with vitamin C which works to conceal any redness and blemishes.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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