The 'unbelievable' mascara Gillian Anderson loves so much that she actually carries around two

For lifted lashes in seconds, Gillian Anderson swears by this L’Oréal mascara, dubbing it so long-lasting, in fact, that she sometimes sleeps in it...

When it comes to the best mascaras, we all likely have that one formula that we return to time and time again. Whether it's the best natural-looking mascara you've tried, a brown mascara, or one that can instantly lengthen your shorter lashes. Once you find The One, it's hard to go back or swap it for another. Gillian Anderson can relate to that feeling, as she has raved about her particular one on several occasions, dubbing it 'unbelievable' and incredibly long-lasting. So much so that in an interview with Vogue, she actually admitted to committing a cardinal beauty sin by sleeping with it on.

Now, while we definitely don't recommend sleeping in your mascara (the best makeup removers exist for a reason and make easy work of melting it away), we can appreciate a formula that is so hard-wearing and reliable that you're tempted to.

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The budget mascara Gillian Anderson swears by for lifted lashes that last

During her interview with Vogue in February 2025, Anderson was asked what products she is never without. Mascara was her instant reply: "I don’t feel like my eyes are my eyes unless they’ve got something on them," she said.

"I’ve been using the L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama one, it's unbelievable."

L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara Check Amazon Available in both black and brown, this mascara delivers 'corner to corner' volume and is smudge and clump-free. It features a bristle brush that works to separate and fan out your lashes for an enhanced and voluminous look.

This mascara is designed to give 'corner-to-corner volume' and is both smudge- and clump-free, affording a fanned-out, lifted look that lasts all day. And apparently, even longer if you sleep in it like Anderson says she 'sometimes' does.

"It’s awful," she said of the habit. "But I know that I can just apply another layer [when I wake up] and it won’t clump!”

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This isn't the first time she's sung the praises of this drugstore mascara and admitted to this particular beauty no-no. For her 'Inside My Beauty Bag' video interview with Harper's Bazaar in March 2025, Anderson once again admitted to occasionally sleeping in her mascara, before reiterating her love for L'Oreal's Panorama formula. She called it her 'favourite,' laughing as she realised that she actually had two of them in her bag.

"I've got it on right now," she said, adding, "I was actually going to wear individual lashes today, but you actually don't need to with this, because it's so...it just covers everything."

Woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, isn't so keen on sleeping in mascara, but she can't deny that any lashes coated in L'Oréal would stand up while you sleep.

She says: "While I certainly wouldn’t recommend sleeping in your mascara as Gillian suggests (knowing how to remove mascara effectively is a must before heading to bed), a long-lasting mascara can be a gem on busy days or for special occasions.

"A quality long-lasting mascara will stay put throughout the day, without succumbing to smudging, flaking or transferring. I have tried an array of L’Oréal mascaras, with L’Oréal Telescopic and L’Oréal Paradise Big Deal being some of my absolute favourites, many of which have become some of my go-to options thanks to their stellar formulas and affordable price tags."

Shop more of Gillian Anderson's beauty favourites

In case you're keen to add a few more Anderson-approved beauty buys to your bag, we've rounded up three other products the actress is known to love - from her fragrance to her go-to blush.

Diptyque Orphéon Refillable Solid Perfume View at diptyque paris RRP: $76/ £56 Anderson has previously shared her love for this pocket-sized solid perfume, with its chic and smoky blend of juniper, cedar, and tonka bean. It's great for on the go, as you just apply it to your pulse points whenever you need a scent top-up. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Blurred Matte Skin Tint Spf 30 $50 at Sephora RRP: $50/ £39 This Laura Mercier skin perfector is one of the best tinted moisturisers out there, and Gillian called it 'a big part of my life' in an interview with Harper's Bazaar back in 2017, adding, "Every day I'm grateful for it."

This favourite from our archives has been fully reviewed and updated for 2026. It remains part of our "Best Of" collection, ensuring our readers always have access to our most trusted and relevant insights.