Demi Moore's eyelashes always look so full and fluttery - and now we know it's thanks to this mascara

When we're not thinking about how Demi Moore achieves her famously long, glossy locks, then we're most likely trying to scout out exactly why her lashes are so full-looking and lifted.

When it comes to finding the best mascara, we've always got our ears open for recommendations – whether that's from our friends, fellow woman&home beauty team members or celebrities. As for the latter, Demi Moore's makeup artist has quietly revealed the exact formula behind the actress's luscious lashes – and it turns out, our Beauty Writer is already a fan.

Not only is it the newest addition to the lineup of best Lancôme mascaras on the market, but it's also one of the best mascaras for straight lashes if you're seeking lift and curl.

Article continues below

The new mascara that had Demi Moore's lashes looking so thick and lifted

The new-to-the-market formula is designed to be fast-setting, lightweight in texture and prevent flaking for up to 30 hours. All of which makes this mascara a stellar candidate for those who are experiencing, or have experienced, mid-life or menopausal changes to their lashes, which can often cause eyelashes to become thinner, shorter, more brittle and straighter.

Demi's Mascara Lancôme Lash Idôle Curl Goddess Mascara £28 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $30 at Ulta Beauty $30 at Macy's RRP: £28 Providing up to 30 hours of lift, length, definition and curl, Lancôme's Lash Idôle Curl Goddess Mascara boasts a lightweight, flake-free texture that dries down fast. Not to mention, its pigmented formula and 40° twisted brush work in harmony to boost definition, coating each lash from the inner to outer corner for a fanned-out effect.

And how do we know this is Demi's red carpet mascara of choice? We sought this intel out from Moore's hair and makeup artist, Dimitris Giannetos, who posted one of Demi's recent looks. Upon close inspection, we gained insight into the exact mascara he used to achieve the actress's full, fluttery lashes. Namely, Lancôme's newest mascara launch, the Lash Idôle Curl Goddess Mascara – and it just so happens that our very own Beauty Writer is also a fan.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

Our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, says: "This mascara is truly weightless, you can feel it even from the tube itself, to the point where it feels like you're not wearing anything on your lashes. As someone with naturally straight lashes, this formula does an impressive job at providing long-lasting lift and curl – without causing any clumping or drooping. It delicately separates the lashes to give them a fuller, fanned-out appearance."

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Having only launched at the start of 2026, the mascara has already amassed thousands of impressive reviews online, with one shopper saying: "Lancôme strikes again! I’ve used their mascara for over a decade, and this is the best yet". While other customers hailed its "great job at separating and lengthening my lashes without clumping" and how "It gives a beautiful lift and hold the curl throughout the day."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also worth noting that it's not the first time the French beauty brand has been revealed as Demi Moore's go-to mascara. In fact, back in 2023, Moore shared her love for the Lancôme Mr Big Mascara in an interview with InStyle, further proving her to be a fan of the brand.