I've finally found the volumising mascara behind Demi Moore's defined, full lashes
Promising buildable length and volume, the actress' mascara of choice turns out to be a favourite of our beauty team too
As someone with particularly straight lashes, I've always envied Demi Moore's delicately lifted, lengthened and volumised lashes.
I've been on a mission to find the best mascaras for straight lashes, meaning my makeup bag is stashed full of a variety of formulas. While I've found many stellar contenders so far, I'll always take on board celebrity recommendations - especially as we so rarely get an insight into A-lister's beauty bags.
After spending the majority of her life gracing cinema screens and in front of the flashing lights of a red carpet, I can't help but wonder what Demi Moore thinks is the best volumising mascara for her defined, fuller-looking lashes. After searching the web high and low, I've thankfully unearthed the answer - and her favoured pick currently boasts a notable 25% discount.
Save 25% on the mascara behind Demi Moore's luscious lashes. Equipped with an oversized fibre brush and creamy formula, this product offers to instantly boost volume and definition for up to 24 hours of wear.
The volume-boosting mascara behind Demi Moore's enviable lashes
The mascara in question boasts hundreds of rave reviews from other customers with claims of making "thinning lashes thick and full," and having a formula that "outperforms anything I have ever used before." So it comes as no surprise that Demi Moore is also a fan of this buy...
Demi's Mascara
RRP: £28
Delivering instant volume and definition, this popular Lancôme mascara arrives equipped with an oversized fibre brush and a creamy formula that work in harmony to coat every lash. The result? Longer, volumised lashes that don't succumb to clumping, smudging or flaking. Hello longer and fuller-looking lashes!
In an interview with In Style, the actress gave a rare insight into her stripped-back beauty routine, noting: “I try to keep a really simple program, I'm kind of a lazy man and I don't like things to get too complicated.”
Only using products "that are highly effective and of the highest quality", Moore finally shared her secret to achieving lengthened and volumised eyelashes. In Style notes the formula to be Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara, an option that made it into our curated guide of the best Lancôme mascaras.
Hailing its lash-defining formula, Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire says: "Considering the volumising effects are so instant and effective, it doesn't clump, which is extra impressive." As for who would benefit from adopting this mascara into their beauty regime, Rhiannon suggests: "If you want quick volume and dramatic lashes, this is the best Lancôme mascara for the job."
If you struggle to give your eyelashes some oomph, make sure to equip yourself with a quality eyelash curler (like my personal favourite, Shiseido's Eyelash Curler) to help give that lifted and curled appearance before applying your volumising mascara of choice. Not to mention, the pièce de résistance of the defined eye look, Demi Moore's eyeliner, which arrives in a soft yet flattering chocolate brown hue that's smudged along the top and bottom of her lash line.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
