I've finally found the volumising mascara behind Demi Moore's defined, full lashes

As someone with particularly straight lashes, I've always envied Demi Moore's delicately lifted, lengthened and volumised lashes.

I've been on a mission to find the best mascaras for straight lashes, meaning my makeup bag is stashed full of a variety of formulas. While I've found many stellar contenders so far, I'll always take on board celebrity recommendations - especially as we so rarely get an insight into A-lister's beauty bags.

After spending the majority of her life gracing cinema screens and in front of the flashing lights of a red carpet, I can't help but wonder what Demi Moore thinks is the best volumising mascara for her defined, fuller-looking lashes. After searching the web high and low, I've thankfully unearthed the answer - and her favoured pick currently boasts a notable 25% discount.

The volume-boosting mascara behind Demi Moore's enviable lashes

The mascara in question boasts hundreds of rave reviews from other customers with claims of making "thinning lashes thick and full," and having a formula that "outperforms anything I have ever used before." So it comes as no surprise that Demi Moore is also a fan of this buy...

Demi's Mascara Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara View at Look Fantastic $12.24 at Macy's $16 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £28 Delivering instant volume and definition, this popular Lancôme mascara arrives equipped with an oversized fibre brush and a creamy formula that work in harmony to coat every lash. The result? Longer, volumised lashes that don't succumb to clumping, smudging or flaking. Hello longer and fuller-looking lashes!

In an interview with In Style, the actress gave a rare insight into her stripped-back beauty routine, noting: “I try to keep a really simple program, I'm kind of a lazy man and I don't like things to get too complicated.”

Only using products "that are highly effective and of the highest quality", Moore finally shared her secret to achieving lengthened and volumised eyelashes. In Style notes the formula to be Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara, an option that made it into our curated guide of the best Lancôme mascaras.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer)

Hailing its lash-defining formula, Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire says: "Considering the volumising effects are so instant and effective, it doesn't clump, which is extra impressive." As for who would benefit from adopting this mascara into their beauty regime, Rhiannon suggests: "If you want quick volume and dramatic lashes, this is the best Lancôme mascara for the job."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you struggle to give your eyelashes some oomph, make sure to equip yourself with a quality eyelash curler (like my personal favourite, Shiseido's Eyelash Curler) to help give that lifted and curled appearance before applying your volumising mascara of choice. Not to mention, the pièce de résistance of the defined eye look, Demi Moore's eyeliner, which arrives in a soft yet flattering chocolate brown hue that's smudged along the top and bottom of her lash line.