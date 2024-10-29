Demi Moore proves why this underrated type of eyeliner is the best party makeup
Prefer to keep your beauty routine simple? Demi Moore's eyeliner offers a quick and chic solution to party-ready makeup...
It's universally acknowledged that eyeliner, be it a liquid wing or subtle tight line, is a timeless beauty staple. That said, there's one underrated eyeliner type you may be overlooking - and as Demi Moore's latest look proves, it's the perfect way to create a party-ready eye with minimal effort...
When it comes to the best eyeliners, we likely all have a black liquid liner or kohl pencil kicking about in our beauty bags. After seeing Demi Moore's chic makeup at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala, however, we've got another eye-defining formula to submit for your consideration. While brown eyeliners are already a go-to for a soft and understated daytime look, you can also find warm-toned pencils with a slight metallic shimmer. The sort that catches the light and instantly adds glamour and well, sparkle to your look, without overpowering your eye or being too 'done.'
This is exactly the sort of pencil Demi Moore opted for and the finish is perfect for a quick party look - especially if you need to transform your makeup from day to night with the festive season nearing...
Why Demi Moore's eyeliner is perfect for party season
If you're new to eyeliner - or perhaps find the idea of a precise wing daunting - pencils are the easiest (and most forgiving) to get to grips with. This is in part because you can simply line your lashes with one before smudging and diffusing it out with your finger or a brush to create a smoky effect - and swiftly conceal any mistakes or wobbles in your line. Precision is not as much of a requirement with a pencil as it is with a liquid liner.
The beauty of a brown pencil liner is that it's even more versatile than a classic black. It's more understated and pairs beautifully with all eye colours - particularly with blue and green. Now, add a hint of metallic shimmer and you've got a one-stop to an easy but chic look - as Demi Moore proved.
Stepping out for the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 19th, Moore paired a slicked-back bun with a glossy nude lip and of course, a smoky eyeliner look.
The liner is dark brown and boasts a subtle shimmer, which reflects the camera flashes beautifully. We can also spy a hint of silvery eyeshadow or highlighter applied to the inner corners of her eye and dragged slightly under the lower lash line - to add brightness and extra shine.
The effect is glamourous but also very straightforward to recreate, especially if you favour a more simple eye look, over a heavily blended smoky eye or cut-crease.
How to recreate Demi Moore's look
RRP: £21
Aptly named 'The Classic,' this brown liner from Charlotte Tilbury boasts shimmery particles that are subtle but catch the light. Its formula also features a blend of oils and fine opaque powders to deliver a soft and ultra-blendable line.
RRP: £32
Offering a warm, smoky brown finish and subtle bronzy shimmer, Victoria Beckham's Kajal eyeliner is perfect for creating a chic, no-fuss party look. Especially when you spot that the liner also comes with a trusty smudging tool - to help blend and diffuse.
RRP: £26
According to InStyle, this is one of Demi Moore's go-to mascaras for a subtle makeup look, which is perfect for pairing with this style of timeless eyeliner. It's also ranked among the best Lancome mascaras, so if you're on the hunt for a new lash-defining formula, this is a great option.
While it's unclear which liner was used to create Moore's sultry look, brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Victoria Beckham Beauty offer a shimmery brown pencil option - all of which are perfect for recreating this style of eye-makeup. As for the technique, you can first apply a cream or brown shadow to your lid before adding your eyeliner, or wear the latter on its own.
When applying your eyeliner, simply follow your lashes (both top and bottom) and then use a smugder, a brush or just your finger to diffuse the line, to create more of a 'lived-in' effect. Then finish the look by applying one of the best mascaras, to define your lashes. The shimmer in the eyeliner means that you don't necessarily need to add a glittering shadow or build upon your everyday makeup. The eye is enough to elevate it.
P.S. If you're also keen to snap up Demi Moore's exact lip combo, her makeup artist for the event, Rokael Lizama, shared on Instagram that the Rokael Beauty Transfigure Lip Shader and 'Heroe' Velvet Creme Lipstick were used, along with the Florascend Whipped Lip Oil.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
