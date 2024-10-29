Demi Moore proves why this underrated type of eyeliner is the best party makeup

It's universally acknowledged that eyeliner, be it a liquid wing or subtle tight line, is a timeless beauty staple. That said, there's one underrated eyeliner type you may be overlooking - and as Demi Moore's latest look proves, it's the perfect way to create a party-ready eye with minimal effort...

When it comes to the best eyeliners, we likely all have a black liquid liner or kohl pencil kicking about in our beauty bags. After seeing Demi Moore's chic makeup at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala, however, we've got another eye-defining formula to submit for your consideration. While brown eyeliners are already a go-to for a soft and understated daytime look, you can also find warm-toned pencils with a slight metallic shimmer. The sort that catches the light and instantly adds glamour and well, sparkle to your look, without overpowering your eye or being too 'done.'

This is exactly the sort of pencil Demi Moore opted for and the finish is perfect for a quick party look - especially if you need to transform your makeup from day to night with the festive season nearing...

Why Demi Moore's eyeliner is perfect for party season

If you're new to eyeliner - or perhaps find the idea of a precise wing daunting - pencils are the easiest (and most forgiving) to get to grips with. This is in part because you can simply line your lashes with one before smudging and diffusing it out with your finger or a brush to create a smoky effect - and swiftly conceal any mistakes or wobbles in your line. Precision is not as much of a requirement with a pencil as it is with a liquid liner.

The beauty of a brown pencil liner is that it's even more versatile than a classic black. It's more understated and pairs beautifully with all eye colours - particularly with blue and green. Now, add a hint of metallic shimmer and you've got a one-stop to an easy but chic look - as Demi Moore proved.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre)

Stepping out for the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 19th, Moore paired a slicked-back bun with a glossy nude lip and of course, a smoky eyeliner look.

The liner is dark brown and boasts a subtle shimmer, which reflects the camera flashes beautifully. We can also spy a hint of silvery eyeshadow or highlighter applied to the inner corners of her eye and dragged slightly under the lower lash line - to add brightness and extra shine.

The effect is glamourous but also very straightforward to recreate, especially if you favour a more simple eye look, over a heavily blended smoky eye or cut-crease.

How to recreate Demi Moore's look

While it's unclear which liner was used to create Moore's sultry look, brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Victoria Beckham Beauty offer a shimmery brown pencil option - all of which are perfect for recreating this style of eye-makeup. As for the technique, you can first apply a cream or brown shadow to your lid before adding your eyeliner, or wear the latter on its own.

When applying your eyeliner, simply follow your lashes (both top and bottom) and then use a smugder, a brush or just your finger to diffuse the line, to create more of a 'lived-in' effect. Then finish the look by applying one of the best mascaras, to define your lashes. The shimmer in the eyeliner means that you don't necessarily need to add a glittering shadow or build upon your everyday makeup. The eye is enough to elevate it.

P.S. If you're also keen to snap up Demi Moore's exact lip combo, her makeup artist for the event, Rokael Lizama, shared on Instagram that the Rokael Beauty Transfigure Lip Shader and 'Heroe' Velvet Creme Lipstick were used, along with the Florascend Whipped Lip Oil.