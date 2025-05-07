Diana Ross' supreme makeup look at the Met Gala 2025 is a masterclass in occasion beauty
The singer's clever trick with colourful makeup will elevate any occasion-ready outfit
Diana Ross made waves on Monday evening as she made an appearance at the Met Gala for the first time in over two decades, but it was her colourful makeup trick that left a lasting impression on us.
Requiring one of the best lip liners and a long-lasting lipstick, the A-list approved bold lip trend has been taking red carpets by storm this year. That said, we typically see celebrities steer clear of pairing a bright eyeshadow look with a standout lipstick shade, to avoid looking a bit too striking - a feeling many of us can relate to.
So, it was refreshing to see Diana Ross adorn a mauve pink eyeshadow and lipstick combination that not only complemented her opulent outfit but enhanced and elevated her occasion-ready look. It's safe to say, we're taking notes for our next event...
We're using Diana Ross' clever makeup trick for every upcoming occasion
The first Monday in May means one thing; the Met Gala. The highly anticipated event hosts an array of Hollywood's biggest stars year after year, and after not being in attendance for 22 years, it's only natural that Diana Ross returned to those iconic New York City steps with a bang.
The singer stepped out onto the blue carpet wearing a crystal-embellished gown, a white feather hat, an impressive 18-foot train and sporting an abundance of luxe silver jewellery.
Not to mention, she also added a pop of colour into the look with mauve pink eyeshadow and coordinating matte lipstick. While you'd think the chain reaction of all of the above would be a look that's just too much, we can all agree that it was nothing short of supreme.
We're not planning on wearing a feathered hat and jewel-encrusted floor-grazing dress anytime soon, but we're certainly taking notes of Ross' clever makeup trick, choosing cohesive undertones to complement her jewellery and outfit.
This technique involves making a considered choice when it comes to your eyeshadow and lipstick combination, to ensure it effortlessly accompanies the rest of your look instead of clashing against it.
For example, in Diana's case, she's opted for cool-toned pink hues to seamlessly enhance her silver jewellery and jewel-embellished gown. However, those opting for gold jewellery or a richer-hued outfit may benefit from a warmer-toned eyeshadow and lipstick combination, such as a rich terracotta brown.
It's a true masterclass in how to do occasion beauty and fashion without it looking too much.
Recreate Diana Ross' mauve pink makeup look
For those wanting to recreate Diana Ross' enviable mauve pink makeup look from this year's Met Gala, we've found some stellar buys to add to your collection that will achieve the singer's soft, muted glam.
RRP: £29
Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in shade 'Icon Baby' is a warm nude-rose that effortlessly mirrors Diana's pink-hued lippie. Its nourishing formula is enriched with lipstick tree extracts that protect your lips from UV damage, while its light-diffusing pigments deliver a radiant, fuller-looking pout. Plus, it leaves a delicately soft, satin shine, too.
RRP: £20
Boasting a pillowy-soft formula, this soft midtone mauve matte eyeshadow glides onto the eyelid, revealing a buildable pink pop of colour. It's also equipped with soft-focus filter technology that delivers a blurred, diffused effect for a weightless, non-creasing finish.
RRP: £16
Lining the lips is essential to avoid your pout from fading, smudging and feathering, and this REFY Lip Blur in shade 'Mauve', a medium deep pink hue, does just the trick. Its crayon-like applicator allows for a soft, diffused finish (reminiscent of the bitten lip trend), creating a naturally fuller pout. Not to mention, it's enriched with an array of oils to help moisturise the lips, too.
