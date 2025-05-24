Andie MacDowell just mastered a minimal and wearable approach to a sultry smokey eye
We're taking notes for all our upcoming events...
When it comes to a smokey eye, it's easy to feel daunted and wonder where to begin - but Andie MacDowell just made an excellent case for her attainable and wearable approach to the classic look.
While great for evenings and occasions, smokey eye looks can sometimes feel intimidating. The look often requires excellent blending capabilities and a plethora of products in your makeup arsenal, whether that's the best cream eyeshadows or one of the best eyeliners.
However, Andie MacDowell just proved that the look can be easy to achieve and utterly wearable with her sultry smokey eye at this year's Cannes Film Festival. We're taking notes for every event we have in the diary.
Why we'll be trying Andie MacDowell's smokey eye for our evening events
Stepping out on the Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, Andie MacDowell adorned an on-theme black tuxedo suit and oversized bow tie, alongside an elegant side-swept hair updo. However, it was her minimalistic smokey eye that was the pièce de résistance to the look.
The eye look in question saw MacDowell opt for a heavy black kohl eyeliner, smudged roughly along her lashline and lower waterline, which helped to enhance and define her eyes for an alluring, evening-ready effect.
A post shared by Irina Grishina (@irinag_makeup_artist)
A photo posted by on
While her eyeliner undoubtedly took centre stage, the actress also appeared to sport a softly blended grey eyeshadow through the crease of her eyelid to bring a sense of cohesion and elevate the smokiness. MacDowell then completed the look with a volumising mascara for added drama.
The actress' glowing barely-there complexion (thanks to one of the best lightweight foundations, no doubt), naturally flushed cheeks, and mauve lipstick gave this sultry eye the standout attention it deserved, while remaining completely wearable.
Recreate Andie MacDowell's smokey eye
Want to recreate Andie's smokey eye? We've rounded up three essentials you'll need to equip your makeup collection with, from an effortless kohl eyeliner to one of the best mascaras for the ultimate dramatic look.
RRP: £32
A quality eyeliner is key to achieving Andie's standout smokey eye, and what better option than Victoria Beckham Beauty's Kajal Eyeliner? Its creamy, waterproof and smudge-proof formula boasts a rich, deep matte black payoff that glides onto the eyelid. Its stellar formula was highly rated by our woman&home editors in our Victoria Beckham Beauty team review. Not to mention, it's got a dual-ended foam tip that is perfect for creating that smudged finish.
RRP: £26
Ensure a softly blended eye look, or boost the extra smokiness, with this neutral matte deep grey eyeshadow from Jones Road. This blendable, velvety eyeshadow can be built up to achieve your desired effect, whether that be using a fluffy brush for a sheer wash of colour or using a flat brush to add pigmented dimension.
RRP: £12.99
One of the best mascaras for short lashes on the market, this L'Oréal formula lengthens and volumises the eyelashes for a thicker and fuller appearance. Its clever double-bristled brush works to comb through each individual lash for a separated and lifted effect. Plus, it's infused with a ceramide complex to act as a natural barrier for the eyelashes.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
