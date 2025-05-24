Andie MacDowell just mastered a minimal and wearable approach to a sultry smokey eye

When it comes to a smokey eye, it's easy to feel daunted and wonder where to begin - but Andie MacDowell just made an excellent case for her attainable and wearable approach to the classic look.

While great for evenings and occasions, smokey eye looks can sometimes feel intimidating. The look often requires excellent blending capabilities and a plethora of products in your makeup arsenal, whether that's the best cream eyeshadows or one of the best eyeliners.

However, Andie MacDowell just proved that the look can be easy to achieve and utterly wearable with her sultry smokey eye at this year's Cannes Film Festival. We're taking notes for every event we have in the diary.

Why we'll be trying Andie MacDowell's smokey eye for our evening events

Stepping out on the Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, Andie MacDowell adorned an on-theme black tuxedo suit and oversized bow tie, alongside an elegant side-swept hair updo. However, it was her minimalistic smokey eye that was the pièce de résistance to the look.

The eye look in question saw MacDowell opt for a heavy black kohl eyeliner, smudged roughly along her lashline and lower waterline, which helped to enhance and define her eyes for an alluring, evening-ready effect.

While her eyeliner undoubtedly took centre stage, the actress also appeared to sport a softly blended grey eyeshadow through the crease of her eyelid to bring a sense of cohesion and elevate the smokiness. MacDowell then completed the look with a volumising mascara for added drama.

The actress' glowing barely-there complexion (thanks to one of the best lightweight foundations, no doubt), naturally flushed cheeks, and mauve lipstick gave this sultry eye the standout attention it deserved, while remaining completely wearable.

Recreate Andie MacDowell's smokey eye

Want to recreate Andie's smokey eye? We've rounded up three essentials you'll need to equip your makeup collection with, from an effortless kohl eyeliner to one of the best mascaras for the ultimate dramatic look.