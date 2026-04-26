If you try one product, make it this cheap and cheerful mascara that's 100% smudge-proof on hooded lids

Maybelline's first-ever tubing mascara is here, and it's already leapfrogged the competition

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an image of maybelline sky high tubes mascara next to an image of beauty editor Fiona McKim smiling in a green blazer
(Image credit: Future / Fiona Mckim)

Of course Maybelline launched its first tubing mascara this week and has managed to do it better than everyone else. Of course they did.

I say this with an air of inevitability because high street brands always seem to make the best mascaras. No idea why. Look inside any beauty editor's makeup bag (bear in mind, we get everything gratis) and you'll likely find a luxury foundation, unnecessarily expensive facial spritz and a cheap and cheerful mascara.

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Why this cheap and cheerful tubing mascara is my beauty buy of the week

Tubing mascaras work by wrapping lashes in polymer 'tubes' that are incapable of smudging and can be slipped off using warm water. This is a gift for anyone with oily skin, hooded eyelids and/or experiencing hot flushes.

As the owner of a pair of hooded eyes who runs warm, nine out of ten mascaras transfer onto my lids within the hour. I've worn tubing formulas for years (see: Merit Clean Lash and Rum Wrap Party, one of my top beauty products of 2025 and greeted the Sky High Tubes launch announcement as enthusiastically as I would news of a Destiny's Child reunion tour.

fiona mckim pictured before applying maybelline sky high tubes mascara with bare lashes then after applying it with visibly longer, darker eyelashes

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

The big open secret with all mascaras, whether they cost £5 or £40, is that the ingredients don't vary much. This is due to the amount of testing required to get a new ingredient approved - quite sensibly, given the potential for it to flake off and get blinked into your naked eyeball.

So, most of the differences come down to the composition of said ingredients and, most crucially, the mascara wand. This, I believe, is where Maybelline runs rings around the competition - developing unique shapes in techy materials over trad fluffy 'loo brushes' that pack on the volume but also heaviness and mess.

Sky High Tubes has a long, tapered, flexible wand, cone-shaped bristles and a spiky little ball at the end to catch teeny-tiny corner hairs. That's a 3-in-1 bonanza for length, separation, and an unclumpy, naturally enhanced look. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.

Fiona McKim
Fiona McKim
Beauty Editor, womanandhome.com

As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.

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