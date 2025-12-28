I've tried hundreds of beauty launches this year - these were my 10 must-try buys of 2025
Everyone loves an end-of-year review, don't they? Our beauty editor's Sunday Service rounds off '25 with the ultimate product hotlist
I started writing this weekly column, where I sit you down on a Sunday evening and implore you to try one beauty product, on January 12, 2025.
So, after (almost) one calendar year and 50-ish products given the 1000-word treatment, you'd think I'd have reached the limit on buys I must tell you about. But such is the industry, with its ever-advancing technology and flow of shiny new beauty products, it turns out I've got a few left in the locker.
Plus, to be honest, I love an end-of-December round-up - it's a neat way to finish the year and a nice bit of instant nostalgia. Thus, I present my must-try buys of 2025. Ten lovely things that you might have missed, or maybe didn't miss and already own and love, but will appreciate some validation on choosing. Enjoy!
10 new beauty launches of 2025 I think you need to try
Bring-everywhere gloss
A new colour product from NARS will never fail to excite me, and I've always felt this brand does hot, juicy pinks particularly well. With the flattering sheen of a gloss, but none of the stick, this has an iridescent finish that's far more subtle on the lips than in the tube and makes lips feel comfy. There's no outfit or makeup this Orgasm shade wouldn't rub along nicely with, hence why it's been in my bag every day since its November launch.
Expert-made mascara
Beauty fans will know the score as soon as they hear this was created by Sali Hughes, Sam Chapman, and Jo Jones. Name a more knowledgeable trio than this esteemed beauty journalist, makeup artist, and brand-building expert. Together they've made a brilliant, totally smudge-proof tubing mascara (my favourite kind) that won't smear on hooded lids if you get too hot, and gives a perfect amount of length and colour. Truly, a new essential.
Cushiony cleanser
Our entire beauty team adores Merit. Admittedly, I don't get along with all this brand's products (ahem - Retrospect Perfume), but this really blew me away, and I pumped out every last milliliter. It combines a rich, luscious oil top with a satisfyingly latherable base. They combine as you shake and pump them out, then leave your face feeling fresher than oil alone, but more cushioned than with a foam. Gorgeous packaging, gorgeous product, I'm just sad mine's run out.
Great British bathing
Not just a new product I loved, but an entirely new range from - slightly incongruously - aspirational bedlinen makers, Piglet in Bed. The Sussex-based brand brought out this sister collection of some of the best-smelling body lotions, oils, and creams in August, and I'm smitten. Everything's luxurious and is full of botanicals, with a slightly hedonistic 'Kate Moss in the Cotswolds' energy. I picked this bath and body oil to showcase, but it's all great stuff.
Eco goes mainstream
Niche 'eco-friendly' brands are great, but if we, as a society, truly intend to get on board with refillable beauty, we need the big boys to get involved. And that's what L’Oréal did this year with these mega 500ml pouches of Elvive shampoo and conditioner. Each one can fill up your old bottle twice over, so is great value and saves 60% plastic in the process. Let's normalise decanting toiletries just like we have filling tote bags with our supermarket shop.
Smells so chic
I don't think I'm alone in fantasising about owning an all-COS wardrobe, wafting around in perfect navy trousers and slightly off-kilter white shirting. I'll never be that chic capsule wardrobe woman, but kindly, the brand launched a perfume collection this year, so I can feel entirely draped and drenched in COS regardless. The range is minimal, gender neutral, and tightly-curated (of course). I love Mythe, a spicy and rugged cardamom, wood, and vetiver blend.
Arms-out saviour
Vita Liberata Body Blur is one of my desert island beauty products - seriously, top 3 without question. It gives me the confidence to get my upper arms out at parties, and I'd be pretty stressed if it were discontinued. As we're talking new for '25, this 2.0 version dropped in April, offering the same skin-tone evening powers with a flattering sheen but not quite so much sparkle, in a handy drop format. I've taken this up to Scotland for the festive season instead of the OG, so that tells you something.
An icon, improved
Controversial opinion: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick doesn't suit everyone. Or at least, I don't think it suits me very well - it's a touch too light in tone and much too matte in finish. So imagine my delight when this launched, with a punchier tone and sheenier feel (it's in the brand's K.I.S.S.I.N.G texture). One try and I could finally get on board with the Pillow Talk phenomenon - phew - plus, making Kim Cattrall the face of the collection was a boss move.
Simplicity done perfectly
Considering it's a skincare basic, I find it surprisingly tricky to pin down the best face moisturiser to use both day and night. I need something hydrating and barrier supporting, not too claggy and not too watery, in airtight packaging, with no horrible fragrance, please. They're rarer than you think, but this fits the bill beautifully, from one of my favourite skincare brands (who got two mentions in Sunday Service this year). It's perfection, I used every last drop.
One for the boy
Ok this wasn't for me, arguably it's not a beauty buy either, but I'm compelled to mention this life-improving toothbrush. Imagine having to spend - no joke - 30 minutes cajoling a shrieking toddler into inneffectively running a toothbrush along his gums for about two seconds, then Issa 4 Baby comes along and he happily, by choice, brushes away for a full two minutes every night. This did that, by power of a fun, tactile design, double sided head and, crucially, smiley face reward when the session's completed. Foreo, you beauties!
And, that's a wrap. I hope you enjoyed a meandering trip through my year in beauty, and indeed, my efforts to furnish you with insider beauty knowledge for the last 12 months.
I'm rounding-off 2025 feeling excited about what's to come. Much as we beauty editors get a bit jaded trying to keep up with the constant influx of 'newness' (not crazy about that word), you can't knock the entrepreneurial spirit of this industry and drive to keep creating, finessing, and improving the offering.
At the very least, it gives me something to chat to you about every Sunday, which is truly a pleasure and a privilege, one I'll hold onto through 2026. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next year.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.