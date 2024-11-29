I wear this skin-blurring body makeup every time I go to a party - here's why

Body makeup is so underrated and underused. Most of us are happy to slap a bit of concealer or foundation on our faces. But for some reason, the idea of masking a prominent vein or mottled skin with the equivalent body product feels a bit high-maintenance - or theatrical, perhaps?

The irony of dismissing body makeup as 'a bit much' is that it can lead to far more extreme measures - such as never buying sleeveless tops even if we like them, or sweating it out in 90 deniers under our slinky party dress. The best fake tan can work wonders, but most are time-intensive whole-body jobs. You may not want all-over-bronzing, or have a deep skin tone and no desire to tan specifically.

If so, I am here to tell you that body makeup - specifically Vita Liberata Body Blur - is the easiest, most effective route to skin confidence. It's no exaggeration to say I wear this to every party I attend and bring a little pot, siphoned from my main tube, on every trip I take. Let's see if I can convince you to give it a go too.

Why Vita Liberata Body Blur is my ultimate body confidence booster

Allow me to caveat that there is nothing wrong or 'unsightly' about veins, pigmentation or skin that isn't Barbie-uniform in any way. Nobody needs body makeup just as nobody needs to wear any makeup. This advice is purely for people who want to even things out a bit for whatever reason, but if you don't - great.

As for me, I have a very fair Celtic complexion that shows up everything - mottled skin, ingrown hairs, little bruises and scratches that I somehow collect faster than my toddler son. I love a few layers of my best fake tan for pale skin to lift my winter pastiness but prefer something with a lot more pigment to disguise all the other stuff. Enter, Body Blur.

The phrase 'a little goes a long way' could have been invented for this ultra-concentrated cream. That's why it looks so dark in the tube, regardless of which of the five shades you pick. I'd advise squeezing a similar-sized blob onto a mitt that you would Colgate on your toothbrush. Swipe it over your limbs and blend well for about 20 seconds then wait another 20 before dressing. Truly it's that quick and easy.

In return you get a subtle, soft focus, ever-so-slightly-warm wash that reflects light and deflects attention from whatever you'd prefer to cover. The finish is bang-on, not flat yet not sparkly - basically, it looks like nice, even skin. I like the sheer wash of it all but you can absolutely build it up if you want a bronzier or more perfected look.

Fiona's fairly pink and mottled upper arm (l) before and (r) after a 20-second application of Body Blur (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Most importantly, Body Blur truly doesn't transfer onto your clothes, furniture or streak, even if it rains. I accidentally wore it in a hot tub once (which isn't advisable) but it held strong. It also doesn't make a mess of my pale pink bedlinen when I crash into it post-party, and washes off with a bit of shower gel and elbow grease the next morning. Watch your towels after showering, but even if they do mark it'll wash out well. Also, a tube of this lasts for ages. I've got a few because I'm terrified of running out but I'd say one would do you the whole year, even if you dip into it every week.

In all honesty, I spent years avoiding sleeveless clothes because I disliked my pasty upper arms - which is silly, I know, and a bit sad. I guess I'm as tormented by beauty standards as anyone, maybe more? Anyway, these days, with a wash of Body Blur, and the shedding of self-consciousness that comes naturally with age, I'm all about a silky, slinky cami on a night out. Liberating stuff, this.