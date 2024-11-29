I wear this skin-blurring body makeup every time I go to a party - here's why
A wash of Vita Liberata Body Blur is our beauty editor's top body confidence trick, and it's in the Black Friday sales
Body makeup is so underrated and underused. Most of us are happy to slap a bit of concealer or foundation on our faces. But for some reason, the idea of masking a prominent vein or mottled skin with the equivalent body product feels a bit high-maintenance - or theatrical, perhaps?
The irony of dismissing body makeup as 'a bit much' is that it can lead to far more extreme measures - such as never buying sleeveless tops even if we like them, or sweating it out in 90 deniers under our slinky party dress. The best fake tan can work wonders, but most are time-intensive whole-body jobs. You may not want all-over-bronzing, or have a deep skin tone and no desire to tan specifically.
If so, I am here to tell you that body makeup - specifically Vita Liberata Body Blur - is the easiest, most effective route to skin confidence. It's no exaggeration to say I wear this to every party I attend and bring a little pot, siphoned from my main tube, on every trip I take. Let's see if I can convince you to give it a go too.
Considering how little you need, therefore how long a tube lasts, this product is pretty great value as-is, but with this Black Friday discount it's an absolute steal.
Why Vita Liberata Body Blur is my ultimate body confidence booster
Allow me to caveat that there is nothing wrong or 'unsightly' about veins, pigmentation or skin that isn't Barbie-uniform in any way. Nobody needs body makeup just as nobody needs to wear any makeup. This advice is purely for people who want to even things out a bit for whatever reason, but if you don't - great.
As for me, I have a very fair Celtic complexion that shows up everything - mottled skin, ingrown hairs, little bruises and scratches that I somehow collect faster than my toddler son. I love a few layers of my best fake tan for pale skin to lift my winter pastiness but prefer something with a lot more pigment to disguise all the other stuff. Enter, Body Blur.
Beauty editor's choice
The phrase 'a little goes a long way' could have been invented for this ultra-concentrated cream. That's why it looks so dark in the tube, regardless of which of the five shades you pick. I'd advise squeezing a similar-sized blob onto a mitt that you would Colgate on your toothbrush. Swipe it over your limbs and blend well for about 20 seconds then wait another 20 before dressing. Truly it's that quick and easy.
In return you get a subtle, soft focus, ever-so-slightly-warm wash that reflects light and deflects attention from whatever you'd prefer to cover. The finish is bang-on, not flat yet not sparkly - basically, it looks like nice, even skin. I like the sheer wash of it all but you can absolutely build it up if you want a bronzier or more perfected look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Most importantly, Body Blur truly doesn't transfer onto your clothes, furniture or streak, even if it rains. I accidentally wore it in a hot tub once (which isn't advisable) but it held strong. It also doesn't make a mess of my pale pink bedlinen when I crash into it post-party, and washes off with a bit of shower gel and elbow grease the next morning. Watch your towels after showering, but even if they do mark it'll wash out well. Also, a tube of this lasts for ages. I've got a few because I'm terrified of running out but I'd say one would do you the whole year, even if you dip into it every week.
In all honesty, I spent years avoiding sleeveless clothes because I disliked my pasty upper arms - which is silly, I know, and a bit sad. I guess I'm as tormented by beauty standards as anyone, maybe more? Anyway, these days, with a wash of Body Blur, and the shedding of self-consciousness that comes naturally with age, I'm all about a silky, slinky cami on a night out. Liberating stuff, this.
As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim has tried more products than she’s had hot dinners and nothing makes her happier than raving about brilliant finds on womanandhome.com or her instagram grid (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her everything she needed to know (learn about ingredients and employ extreme cynicism). She has since covered every corner of the industry, from interviewing dermatologists and celebrities to reporting backstage at Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.
-
-
How to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 online and from anywhere
If you're desperate to watch the conclusion of Yellowstone season 5 but so far haven't been able to, here's how you can watch online and from anywhere in the world.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Kate Winslet is feeling 'sexy again' after including testosterone in her perimenopause routine
If you need any more encouragement to seek out the best in menopause care, Kate Winslet is the latest celebrity to endorse finding the right treatment routine for you.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Jo Malone perfumes are rarely on sale but Kate Middleton's favourite has a discount - along with lots of others
You don't often get the chance to snap up a Jo Malone scent with a discount - but we've spotted a rare deal
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
I'm surprised this NARS blush has a Black Friday deal - it's the best formula I've tried
NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush has the juiciest finish, prettiest shade range and... a 25% discount. Our beauty editor is sold
By Fiona McKim Published
-
As a face mask connoisseur, this is the one I'm using to quench my dry winter skin
Offering juicy hydration and radiance, this cold-weather saviour is our beauty writer's pick of the Black Friday sales
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This is the only lipstick I feel confident wearing - and it's 20% off right now
Combining the shine of a gloss with the pigment of a lipstick, the Hourglass Phantom Glossy balm is my secret to looking more put-together...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This glow-booster transformed our beauty writer's winter skin - and it has 25% off
Offering a lit-from-within look, this versatile product is the secret to a smoother, brighter complexion in the colder months...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Weighing up Dyson Airwrap vs Beauty Works Aeris? Our beauty writer put them to the test
Our beauty writer tested these two popular air stylers head-to-head to find out which tool comes out on top...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I’ve tried hundreds of foundations, but this is the one I reach for every day
No foundation has impressed our beauty writer more than this affordable base - here's why she'll never stop raving about it
By Annie Milroy Published
-
I've tried so many natural deodorants but this Malin + Goetz one actually works
Offering all-day protection, this soothing and kind-to-skin deodorant is our beauty writer's daily go-to...
By Sennen Prickett Published