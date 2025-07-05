Red and white always make for a chic outfit combination, and Naomi Watts' retro raspberry dress proves it

Hot weather always calls for the best summer dresses, and if you’re on the hunt for some new options, I’d suggest taking inspiration from actress Naomi Watts.

The 56-year-old star was spotted out in New York City last week, wearing a playfully printed piece that wouldn't look out of place on a vacation in Italy. She's wearing the Khaite Isabella dress, which she styled like a pro with a Metier Private Eye Bag and a pair of strappy Gianvito Rossi heels in a matching red tone.

Forget the strawberries and cream of Wimbledon tennis - look closely and you'll notice the motif on Naomi's Khaite dress isn't roses or florals - it is, in fact, raspberries! Fruity prints are a great way to mix things up a bit, and the sweetheart neckline on this number adds to the retro charm.

She also added some elegant gold jewelry and statement white framed shades that ticked off one of this summer’s key sunglasses trends. Her red and white combination looked absolutely stunning, and she managed to find the perfect balance between old-school glamor and contemporary cool.

The contrast between the white base and bold pattern made a sunny day statement, and Naomi’s matchy-matchy look would work nicely for a wedding or for dinner with friends. Love it as much as I do? Shop similar pieces below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Red and white combinations like Naomi’s will look especially chic at this time of year. When it comes to finishing your printed piece, I’d always suggest styling your look like the star and opting for fuss-free items in a matching colour, for a streamlined and polished feel. Then you can add pops of gold with earrings or a necklace.

Avoid other bold prints or introducing more colour as this can clash and look a little busy. Keep it simple and let your dress take center stage.