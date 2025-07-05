Red and white always make for a chic outfit combination, and Naomi Watts' retro raspberry dress proves it

The actress wowed in a boldly printed dress with matching accessories

NAOMI WATTS WEARING A WHITE DRESS AND SUNGLASSES
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hot weather always calls for the best summer dresses, and if you’re on the hunt for some new options, I’d suggest taking inspiration from actress Naomi Watts.

The 56-year-old star was spotted out in New York City last week, wearing a playfully printed piece that wouldn't look out of place on a vacation in Italy. She's wearing the Khaite Isabella dress, which she styled like a pro with a Metier Private Eye Bag and a pair of strappy Gianvito Rossi heels in a matching red tone.

Forget the strawberries and cream of Wimbledon tennis - look closely and you'll notice the motif on Naomi's Khaite dress isn't roses or florals - it is, in fact, raspberries! Fruity prints are a great way to mix things up a bit, and the sweetheart neckline on this number adds to the retro charm.

She also added some elegant gold jewelry and statement white framed shades that ticked off one of this summer’s key sunglasses trends. Her red and white combination looked absolutely stunning, and she managed to find the perfect balance between old-school glamor and contemporary cool.

The contrast between the white base and bold pattern made a sunny day statement, and Naomi’s matchy-matchy look would work nicely for a wedding or for dinner with friends. Love it as much as I do? Shop similar pieces below.

NAOMI WATTS WEARING A WHITE PRINTED DRESS AND RED ACCESSORIES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Mango, Rose Ruffle One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Mango
Rose Ruffle One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

An asymmetric neckline on this could-be-designer dress gives it a modern spin. Wear it like the model with shiny gold jewels and heels.

Maison de Sabre, Large Leather Weekender Bag
Maison de Sabre
Large Leather Weekender Bag

Jumbo purses are an unexpected accessory for a floaty dress, but they will add an edge to your look as well as being very practical for carrying your essentials.

Dream Pairs , Chunky Square Open Toe Strappy Ankle
Dream Pairs
Chunky Square Open Toe Strappy Ankle

Naomi opted for skinny stilettos but if you'd prefer something a little less sky-high, you can recreate the ruby red look with these block-heeled sandals.

Anthropologie, Maeve Puff-Sleeve Sweetheart Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Maeve Puff-Sleeve Sweetheart Midi Dress

Puffed sleeves and a lace-up front give this floral piece a vintage feel that will work beautifully for all kinds of sunny day soirees.

More to Come, Stacey Maxi Dress
More to Come
Stacey Maxi Dress

This sleek and spaghetti-strapped number will buddy up with heels for after hours or give it a daytime spin with your best white trainers.

RIXO, Clementina Silk Dress
RIXO
Clementina Silk Dress

Just sent an RSVP to a big day? This stunning midi is one of the best wedding guest dresses of the season and will have you standing out from the crowd.

Red and white combinations like Naomi’s will look especially chic at this time of year. When it comes to finishing your printed piece, I’d always suggest styling your look like the star and opting for fuss-free items in a matching colour, for a streamlined and polished feel. Then you can add pops of gold with earrings or a necklace.

Avoid other bold prints or introducing more colour as this can clash and look a little busy. Keep it simple and let your dress take center stage.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.