As a beauty team who all love a fluttery look, we put Merit's mascara to the test on three different lash lengths

Having heard great things about this lengthening and subtly tinting formula, our team, who are very particular about their lashes, put Merit's Clean Lash mascara to the test. Here are our honest thoughts and overall verdict on the popular buy...

As a beauty team, we're pretty well-versed in the best mascaras, having tried hundreds, spanning everything from waterproof and volumising formulas to trendy burgundy mascaras. That said, we do all have quite different lash types and lengths, so one colleague's favourite won't necessarily stack up to the needs of another. But where our exact formula needs might differ, we do all align on the desired finish. We want elongated, fanned and lifted lashes that look natural (i.e. no clumps) but last. So, when one team member recommended Merit's Clean Lash for delivering on all of the above, and with the adage of no smudging and transferring, we couldn't pass up the chance to trial it as a collective.

Now, as fans of several of Merit Beauty's other buys (Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, for one, swears by the Minimalist Complexion Stick), as well as many of the best tubing mascaras, our expectations were high. So, how did it fare when faced with an array of different lash lengths and checklists to meet?

Our entire beauty team's honest review of Merit's Clean Lash mascara

As a brand, Merit is all about minimalism. Their products are designed to be versatile, everyday favourites that enhance and elevate, rather than being very dramatic or high-coverage. We would describe the line as the capsule wardrobe of beauty, with each buy promising to fill an essential role (and sometimes several in one). Their mascara is a similar story. It's a tubing formula, and a popular one at that, designed to lift and lengthen, without smudging or transferring. An ideal buy for those of us who prefer natural-looking mascara.

Merit Beauty Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara View at Merit RRP: £24 Formulated with conditioning fatty acids and olive oil, as well as shine-boosting vitamin B5, this tubing mascara wraps around your lashes, defining each one and adding length and lift. It's buildable and doesn't smudge or flake. Plus, it's easy to remove - all you need is warm water.

Our Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, was already a fan of the formula, and after hearing her glowing review, we decided to see if we all had a similarly positive-experience. Up until now, we've all gravitated towards different options. For instance, our Beauty Shopping & eCommerce team, Aleesha Badkar and Sennen Prickett, both of whom have quite long lashes, adore Glossier's Lash Slick. Meanwhile, fellow Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, prefers Dior's Diorshow Pump N Volume Mascara for adding lift to her short, straight ones.

So, if you've been considering Merit's mascara but aren't sure if it'll work for your preference, here's how each of our colleagues found it. Complete with before and after pictures, naturally.

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor

"I wouldn't say I'm a mascara snob, but I definitely know what I like," quips our Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar. "So, as much as I was secretly taken with the elegant, streamlined design of this tube, when I pulled out the bristled mascara wand that looked like it was quite wet, I didn't have high hopes. Thankfully, my favourite makeup brand proved me wrong.

(Image credit: Future)

"The conical design of the sturdy bristles did what my go-to comb-esque wands usually do and slid through my lashes, lifting and curling, while creating a fanned out shape that literally just bounced into place. And that wet formula I thought was going to make them drop straightaway? It somehow dried into place almost immediately, setting the lashes and keep them there all day long. No dropping. No flaking. No smudging or transferring. I am utterly sold."

Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer

"As someone who prefers more subtle, natural-leaning makeup, I want my mascara to accentuate and lift my lashes, without looking clumpy and obvious," shares Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson. "I have quite short and straight lashes, and so I find that sometimes very volumising and pigmented mascaras can look too heavy and dramatic on me. I'm also really not a clumpy lash girl - as you can probably tell from the fact I've already mentioned the word twice. Thus, I just want my everyday mascara to tint and lift, more so than anything else, which, luckily for me, is something Merit's mascara does beautifully.

(Image credit: Future)

"Despite appearing quite wet on the brush, the formula is deceptively buildable. The conical, bristly brush catches and fans out each lash, delivering a very flattering, splayed look that stays put. It dries quickly, meaning you can add more layers if you want to, without the risk of your lashes drooping or smudging everywhere. I find after curling my lashes, though, that just one layer is enough for an elevated but subtle finish.

"Another pro in its favour is that it doesn't transfer throughout the day, which is something I have previously struggled with, as I am partial to creamy makeup products, which don't actually help with smudgey mascara. It's also a breeze to remove, thanks to it being a tubing formula. So safe to say, it's my new everyday go-to."

Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Editor

"I wear tubing mascara most days, I've always had deep-set eyes and now have increasingly hooded eyelids, so smudging is a big problem for me," explains Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, "This means I know my onions when it comes to smear-proof formulas, and I’m pleased to say this absolutely nails the brief and survives all day without any mess."

(Image credit: Future)

"It’s worth saying that no tubing formula will ever be ultra volumising or dramatic - it’s not how they’re built. Instead, this gives optimum zhush for daily life. My lashes look a little bit darker, longer, and lifted, thus my eyes look wide-awake and fresher. Just a personal preference, but I don't want overly dramatic lashes most days anyway. Clean Lash gives an enhanced but still fairly natural look, which tracks nicely with this brand's ethos."

Sennen Prickett, Digital Beauty Writer

"I’m very picky when it comes to my go-to mascaras, so it’s quite an achievement for the Merit formula to impress me," says Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett.

"First thing to note is that I love its slim, delicate wand that effortlessly glides through the lashes, making sure to coat each and every one. The formula wasn’t overly wet either, which allowed for a neat and easy application, without weighing down the lashes.

(Image credit: Future)

"Despite having very straight eyelashes (they almost point downwards), it still had the ability to add length and a slight curl for a natural fluttery effect. With all that said, I’d say it’s especially perfect for those who prefer lashes with a soft and natural finish."

Our team's verdict on Merit's mascara

All in all, it's a lovely choice for those who favour a natural but gravity-defying lash look, especially if you're on the hunt for a solid and reliable, everyday mascara. Each team member was impressed by its hold and lengthening powers, and more so by the fact it didn't transfer, flake or smudge - even after a full day's wear.

Plus, as mentioned, because it's a tubing formula, it's such a joy to remove at the end of the day. So, if this is one thing you dislike about your current mascara, we highly recommend trying out this tubing buy.