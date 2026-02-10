Charlotte Tilbury's limited-edition surprise beauty bundle deserves to be on your radar this week

Making home to a lineup of our beauty team's favourite formulas, Charlotte Tilbury's latest limited-edition deserves to be the talk of the town this week – with savings of up to 56%.

Charlotte Tilbury is a brand that you will find in the arsenals of beauty editors everywhere – and many celebrities' beauty kits, for that matter. Some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products include the best face moisturisers, long-lasting lipsticks, and a stellar setting spray, but if you're looking to trial an array of the brand's formulas, then it will set you back a pretty penny. However, the smart money knows that investing in a Charlotte Tilbury gift set will allow you to try a handful of products for a fraction of the price.

With that in mind, you'll be pleased to know that the brand has just launched a limited-edition surprise beauty bundle, with seven products hidden inside a reusable pouch – five of which remain unknown until you receive the gift set. Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know...

Take a peek inside the limited edition Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Charlotte Tilbury is taking the meaning of a blind date to a whole new level with their limited-edition Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look Bundle. The concept is a 'blind' beauty box, which means you're kept in the dark as to what products you'll find nestled inside.

Limited time only Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look £95 at Charlotte Tilbury UK RRP: £95 Number of items: 7 (6 full-size, plus a reusable pouch) Value of box: £215 Highest value item: £28 What's included? Taking a classic beauty bundle to new heights, this set makes home to seven iconic formulas from Charlotte Tilbury – including the bestselling Magic Cream and Matte Revolution Lipsticks. However, the other five products are kept under lock and key (with a few hints given on the website), meaning you'll only discover what they are as you unbox them. That said, you'll also be treated to a reusable red heart-shaped L.O.V.E pouch.

What's inside the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look?

Inside the reusable red heart-shaped pouch (which is worth £55 itself) of Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look, you will find seven of the brand's best-selling products, six of which are full-sized. However, to add to the element of surprise, we currently only know two of the products you can expect to unbox, which is particularly thrilling if you're treating yourself to this gift set. Here's everything we do know already...

Where can I buy the Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look?

If you've got your eye on the Mystery L.O.V.E Look Bundle, you'll be able to snap it up exclusively on the Charlotte Tilbury website and app. Not to mention, if you prefer to shop in person, you can also find the bundle in the brand's stores.

How long will Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look be available?

While we don't know an exact end date for this bundle, what we do know is that it is a limited-edition item, so it will only be sticking around while stocks last. That means it's worth adding it to your basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.