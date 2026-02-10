Charlotte Tilbury's limited-edition surprise beauty bundle deserves to be on your radar this week
Treat yourself to a mystery lineup of the brand's bestselling beauty buys, including Magic Cream, and save a huge £120
Making home to a lineup of our beauty team's favourite formulas, Charlotte Tilbury's latest limited-edition deserves to be the talk of the town this week – with savings of up to 56%.
Charlotte Tilbury is a brand that you will find in the arsenals of beauty editors everywhere – and many celebrities' beauty kits, for that matter. Some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products include the best face moisturisers, long-lasting lipsticks, and a stellar setting spray, but if you're looking to trial an array of the brand's formulas, then it will set you back a pretty penny. However, the smart money knows that investing in a Charlotte Tilbury gift set will allow you to try a handful of products for a fraction of the price.
With that in mind, you'll be pleased to know that the brand has just launched a limited-edition surprise beauty bundle, with seven products hidden inside a reusable pouch – five of which remain unknown until you receive the gift set. Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know...
Save a huge 56% on an assortment of cult classic products from Charlotte Tilbury for a limited time only – that's an impressive £120 discount.
Take a peek inside the limited edition Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Charlotte Tilbury is taking the meaning of a blind date to a whole new level with their limited-edition Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look Bundle. The concept is a 'blind' beauty box, which means you're kept in the dark as to what products you'll find nestled inside.
Limited time only
RRP: £95
Number of items: 7 (6 full-size, plus a reusable pouch)
Value of box: £215
Highest value item: £28
What's included? Taking a classic beauty bundle to new heights, this set makes home to seven iconic formulas from Charlotte Tilbury – including the bestselling Magic Cream and Matte Revolution Lipsticks. However, the other five products are kept under lock and key (with a few hints given on the website), meaning you'll only discover what they are as you unbox them. That said, you'll also be treated to a reusable red heart-shaped L.O.V.E pouch.
What's inside the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look?
Inside the reusable red heart-shaped pouch (which is worth £55 itself) of Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look, you will find seven of the brand's best-selling products, six of which are full-sized. However, to add to the element of surprise, we currently only know two of the products you can expect to unbox, which is particularly thrilling if you're treating yourself to this gift set. Here's everything we do know already...
- Charlotte Tilbury L.O.V.E Bag - worth £55
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Iconic Magic Cream 30ml
- Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in 'Mark Of a Kiss'
- Plus, 5 more secret products waiting to be unboxed – hints include one of the best perfumes for women, a cult classic liquid blush, the best lip liner and more.
Where can I buy the Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look?
If you've got your eye on the Mystery L.O.V.E Look Bundle, you'll be able to snap it up exclusively on the Charlotte Tilbury website and app. Not to mention, if you prefer to shop in person, you can also find the bundle in the brand's stores.
How long will Charlotte's Mystery L.O.V.E Look be available?
While we don't know an exact end date for this bundle, what we do know is that it is a limited-edition item, so it will only be sticking around while stocks last. That means it's worth adding it to your basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
