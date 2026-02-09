These romantic, rosy buys are an affordable way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day
From glow-boosting serum drops to a sensual floral pillow spray, these beauty buys are guaranteed to put a smile on your face
Jess Beech
February is the month of love. And whilst Valentine's Day is a love or hate it celebration for many, there's never a bad time to treat yourself to a romantic beauty buy. Fortunately, our beauty editors have hand-picked an edit of affordable, rosy treats that are set to make you smile.
From a sensual pillow scent that ensures you will have sweet dreams to one of the best lip liners that makes everything rosy, what's better than treating yourself to a special delivery of an affordable beauty haul? You don't have to spend a lot, nor wait around for someone else to treat you, to enjoy an everything bath pamper evening or creamy cosmetic to make you (literally) blush.
With that in mind, introducing our curated edit of nine romantic, rosy buys that will not only impress any beauty lover, but will also make a beautiful addition to your dressing table.
Romantic beauty buys to treat yourself with on Valentine's Day
From a nourishing, celebrity-approved lip mask that will banish a chapped winter pout to a love letter-shaped bath bomb that produces a full tub of bubbles, these buys will impress you far beyond Valentine's Day. Plus, they all boast price tags under £30, meaning they're kind on your purse strings too.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
