The most romantic candles of all time - Master Perfumer-approved aphrodisiacs and seductive scents
There's more than love in the air this February...
With February well underway, it’s safe to say that love is in the air. And there’s no better way to set the mood than with a romantic candle (I take mine with a generous side of chocolate and roses, for anyone asking).
When I talk about setting a romantic mood at home, I don’t just mean finding a one-night-only Valentine’s Day candle. I’m thinking about the scents that elevate all your indulgent moments: hot bubble baths after long days, evenings snuggled up under a blanket, and candlelit dinners that feel almost cinematic. Romance, after all, isn’t reserved for special occasions. And neither are the best candles.
As a qualified Master Perfumer and certified lover girl, I’ve spent more time than I care to admit studying the science behind sensual scents and honing the art of scent-scaping like an expert. And there's more to them than you might think. And trust me, there’s more to a romantic candle than meets the eye. While many instinctively reach for classic rose, jasmine is a powerful natural aphrodisiac — and those soft, earthy musks? They’re the secret behind that irresistible, skin-like warmth found in some of the best date night perfumes.
So, whether you’re after a candle with sensual spice, creamy vanilla, or intimate skin-like musks, these are the six most romantic candles of all time.
The best Valentine's Day candles - for real aromatic romance
Choosing a romantic candle isn’t just about following your nose, it’s about finding a scent that sparks something personal. After all, one person’s swoon-worthy floral is another’s headache. As fragrance expert Hetan Soni from Perfume Essence explains, “some fragrance families are naturally linked with romance because of the way they tap into emotion and memory. Florals like rose and jasmine have long been associated with love and sensuality; they’re soft and expressive and often remind people of special moments or seasonal blooms.” Hetan adds, “notes like vanilla and musk bring warmth and depth, creating a feeling of comfort and closeness, while gentle spices such as cinnamon or cardamom add richness and intrigue without becoming overpowering.”
Consider this your permission to be picky: chemistry matters, even with candles. Luckily, I’ve done the matchmaking for you. Whether you’re planning a cosy night in, setting the scene for date night, or simply romancing yourself (highly recommended), my recommendations below cover all the bases. There’s a perfect match for every mood.
The silently seductive
I call this candle lingerie
RRP: £115 Fragrance family: amber woody | Fragrance notes: jasmine, saffron, amber, cedar, | Weight: 300g | Wax: 100% vegetable | Burn time: approx 70 hours
This seductive candle sits at the very top of my list. Inspired by the universally desired perfume Baccarat Rouge 540, this candle is olfactory alchemy. ty blends light jasmine and saffron with deep amber and cedarwood into a warm, sensual, slightly sweet fragrance that you won't find anywhere else. It's perfect for a distinctive, intimate evening setting - it smells close and quietly sexy.
The modern romantic
If a candle was a big bouquet
RRP: £60 Fragrance family: floral | Fragrance notes: Damascena and Centifolia roses, litchi, black current, bergamot, chamomile | Weight: 190g | Wax: 100% vegetable and mineral blend | Burn time: approx 60 hours
I wait all year for the launch of the limited-edition, Valentines version of one of the best Diptyque candles of all time: Roses. Classic, dewy, and unmistakably romantic, roses smells exactly like the name suggests. It burns with subtle with fruity litchi and blackcurrant notes, which keep it fresh and bright.
The statement signature
The little black dress of candles
RRP: £56 Fragrance family: aromatic fruity | Fragrance notes: pomegranate, plum, guaiacwood, patchouli, cedar | Weight: 200g | Wax: 100% vegetable and coconut | Burn time: approx 45 hours
So gorgeous, it has almost become synonymous with the Jo Malone name, Pommegranite Noir is a failsafe when you're looking for a fragrance that's bold, intoxicating, and unapologetically seductive. It blends juicy pomegranate with smoky guaiacwood in a heady, sensual fragrance. Think candlelit dinner, but turned up a notch.
The energy-booster
Your spring candle on standby
RRP: £25 Fragrance family: fruity | Fragrance notes: rose, bergamot, blackcurrant, patchouli | Weight: 300g | Wax: 100% vegetable | Burn time: approx 40 hours
A candle that looks as beautiful as it smells, this is the one that I would light in the early evening. With the light notes of Baies rose and fruity blackcurrant it's fresh, bright, and full of energy. The ceramic jar keeps it fresh, so you can light it night after night for rejuvenating yourself after a long day.
The delicious duo
A dreamy duo for galentine's girls
RRP: £16 Fragrance family: gourmand | Fragrance notes: cherry, almond, vanilla | Weight: 190g | Wax: 100% vegetable | Burn time: approx 20 hours
Valentine's doesn't have to be all about mood lighting and lace. If you're looking for an elegant, but indulgent way to bring comfort into your home, look no further. Riffling on the immensely popular gourmand fragrances, this blends sharp cherry with silky almond and creamy vanilla to curate a duo of ceramic candle that leans into cosy couch evenings rather than candlelit restaurants.
The bubble bath essential
Your spa day, no booking required
RRP: £36 Fragrance family: fresh, citrus | Fragrance notes: jasmine, lemon, patchouli, tonka bean, ylang-ylang | Weight: 240g | Wax: 100% vegetable | Burn time: approx 50 hours
If your dream date involved a long soak in a bubble bath, this is the perfect candle. It smells exactly like a spa, with the aphrodisiac jasmine floral notes elegantly blended into zesty patchouli, rejuvenating bergamot and creamy tonka bean. The ceramic vessel makes this feel like a million dollars, even though it isn't.
How to gift a candle for Valentine's Day
I’ve developed a bit of a reputation for gifting excellent candles: an occupational hazard from my years working at a luxury fragrance house, where packaging was treated with almost as much reverence as the scent itself. Because let’s be honest: half the romance is in the reveal.
If you’re hoping to recreate that Love Actually moment (you know the one, with the ribbon, the careful layering, and the quiet smugness of knowing how to beautifully wrap a gift) you don’t need a professional stylist on standby. Thoughtful candle gifting is surprisingly simple: start with a beautiful box or bag, add quality tissue paper, and finish with a ribbon that looks intentionally selected rather than panic-bought.
And if you want to take things from “lovely gift” to “where did you find this person?”, a few well-chosen accessories can make all the difference.
Which scents are the most romantic?
When it comes to romantic candles, it’s easy to default to classic rose. And while it is undeniably the poster child for love, true romance is rarely a one-note affair. The most memorable scents have nuance: a little warmth, a little intrigue, and enough personality to feel unmistakably yours.
As fragrance expert Hetan Soni from Perfume Essence explains, “it’s important to remember how personal scent can be. A fragrance that feels romantic to one person might not have the same effect on someone else, so it’s often best to choose something that reflects shared memories, perhaps a scent that reminds you of a holiday, a season or a meaningful moment.” Hetan also notes that wax matters more than many people realise: “Soy and coconut wax candles tend to burn cleaner and more evenly than traditional paraffin, which means fewer distractions and a longer-lasting glow.” (Romance should linger, your candle should too.)
If you’re anything like me and enjoy being just a little obsessive about fragrance, you’ll notice certain notes appear time and time again in beautifully romantic blends. Gini Lin, founder of Airy Fragrances, highlights the ones worth knowing:
Jasmine: Widely considered a natural aphrodisiac, this exotic floral creates an atmosphere that feels both sensual and inviting.
Rose: Elegant, timeless, and quietly dramatic, the scent equivalent of fresh flowers arriving “just because.”
Sandalwood: Warm and woody, sandalwood acts as the backbone of a fragrance, adding a grounding depth that makes a space feel safe and intimate.
Vanilla: Often underestimated, vanilla brings softness and comfort, creating the kind of relaxed bliss where connection comes easily.
Musk: Think of musk as the finishing touch, a subtle, skin-like warmth that lingers gently in a room long after the candle is blown out.
How to use a candle to create a romantic setting
It doesn't just have to be about the gifting, it can also be about burning a candle romantically. “To get the best effect, it’s worth lighting your candle around half an hour before you want to set the mood," says Hetan Soni is a fragrance expert at Perfume Essence, "this gives the fragrance time to settle into the space and creates a softer, more flattering light."
As a committed celebrator of flameless candles, I also recommend using multiple candles around the room. Hetan explains that "a few candles at different heights, on shelves, side tables or placed safely around the room, helps build a cosy, wrapped-in feeling. Just be mindful of placement and safety, keeping candles away from anything flammable and never leaving them unattended.”
Candles have earned their place as a Valentine’s Day classic and for good reason. Few gifts feel as effortlessly thoughtful, or as capable of transforming an ordinary evening into something worth remembering. Jo Malone, in particular, has long mastered the art of the candle: beautifully wrapped, impeccably curated, and always special enough to feel like a gesture rather than an afterthought. I’ve turned to them for more celebrations than I can count.
And the real romance doesn’t end on 14th February. A truly great candle keeps working long after the roses have faded, scenting your home with the kind of atmosphere that makes everyday moments feel just a little more indulgent.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.
