These 9 perfumes are powered by sensuality - and they're perfect for evening spritzing

For those days when you want to radiate confidence and a touch of allure, these are the nine chic and effortlessly sexy perfumes to douse your skin with...

When it comes to the many long-lasting perfumes at our disposal, there's a genre to suit every mood and setting. Fresh and floral fragrances, for instance, are ideal for the spring months, while a powdery skin scent might lend itself to daily wear. Equally, there are blends of the moodier description, that were made to be worn under ambient lighting and paired with a glass of merlot. These sultry perfumes - with their spicy facets and musky base notes - can spark confidence and like any good hairdo' or swipe of lipstick, really complete a look. Thus making them perfect for a date night - or just went you want to smell like the lead of your own romantic epic.

Of course, we all have our own interpretations of sexy. But where these 9 perfumes are concerned, we think they're like the little black dresses of scent.

Fragrance is very subjective but there are some blends among the best perfumes for women that were formulated to evoke sensuality. Enticing notes of musk and tobacco, along with peppery hints and shots of cognac are just a few of the ingredients that elicit a sense of intimacy and intrigue. All of which, can be found in amongst these date-night signatures.

What makes a perfume smell sexy

As mentioned, this is subjective, as certain notes might appeal or offer a sense of familiarity to some more than others. That said, there are a few notes that are often attributed to smelling sultry or evening-like.

Hints of spice, like cardamom and pink pepper can be very alluring, as can more heady florals. Rose, for instance, has quite romantic connotations, so you might link the scent with intimacy. Speaking of which, skin-like aromas - aldehydes and musks, for example - can also afford quite a sensual impression.