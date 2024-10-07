8 chic, affordable French perfumes we love (but not everyone knows about)

While we've all heard of Chanel and Chloe, these *other* French perfumes promise luxe notes, without breaking the bank...

A selection of French perfumes from brands including Diptyque, Roger&amp;Gallet, Nuxe and Clarins/ in a beige and grey sunset template
(Image credit: Diptyque, Roger&Gallet, Nuxe and Clarins)
France is the home of iconic perfumery, from Chanel to Dior, but these underrated French perfumes will elevate your scent collection for less - while affording a unique signature...

With legendary names like Givenchy, Chloe and Guerlain occupying spots on the list of best long-lasting perfumes, we think of ourselves as being versed in French fragrance. However, as with many of the best cheap perfumes, there are actually several hidden gems out there - found on the shelves of French pharmacies and tucked in the handbags of those with reputations for smelling gorgeous - that are just as chic as more established names, but for a fraction of the price.

So, if you're on the hunt for a Parisian signature that is distinctly you and not found on the dresser of everyone you meet, here are eight under-the-radar French scents, many of which cost under £50 - and promise sophistication with every spritz.

8 chic and budget-friendly French perfumes to elevate your collection

When searching for a new scent, there is a temptation to go with the familiar and popular. After all, you can't really go wrong with one of the best perfumes for women. But, for a more niche find or if your budget simply won't allow for a pricier parfum, there are plenty of options - especially for those who feel the draw towards French perfumes.

Like French beauty and style, a French scent instantly evokes chic thoughts - and these eight blends, from the likes of Clarins and Roger&Gallet, promise to do just that and more...

Clarins Eau DynamisanteMulti-tasker
1. Clarins Eau Dynamisante

RRP: £42 for 100ml | Notes: Bitter orange, mandarin, petitgrain, lavandin, eucalyptus, tarragon, nutmeg and patchouli

Not only is this one of Kate Moss' perfume go-to's but it's also a scent and body care hybrid. Whilst dousing your skin in light and fresh notes of mandarin, eucalyptus and patchouli, the formula also works to tone, revitalise and firm. While you may know Clarins for their makeup and skincare, the brand's multi-tasking scents (there's also Eau des Jardins to try) tend to fly a little under the radar but are well-loved by those in the know.

Roger&Gallet Fleur de Figuier Eau FraîcheFig & citrus
2. Roger&Gallet Fleur de Figuier Eau Fraîche

RRP: £38 for 100ml | Notes: fig accord, mandarin, grapefruit and musk

A French pharmacy favourite, this fig perfume from Roger&Gallet was curated by master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian and is right on-trend. Its aroma is on the fruitier side, marrying notes of zingy grapefruit with sweet and warm splashes of fig accord.

NUXE Prodigieux Le ParfumWarming spritz
3. NUXE Prodigieux Le Parfum

RRP: £47 for 50ml | Notes: Orange blossom, bergamot, tangerine, rose, gardenia, magnolia, vanilla and coconut milk

Described a 'summer' scent by happy customers, this parfum from Nuxe blends citrus top notes and chic florals with warm and creamy hints of vanilla and coconut milk. These are always popular aromas in the sunnier months, but we find this scent just as appealing to add warmth to chilly days.

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de ToiletteSkin-like chic
4. Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning EDT

RRP: £60 for 30ml | Notes: Lily of the Valley, aldehydes, pear, ambrette seeds, iris, rose absolute, white musks, orange flower and patchouli

If you're yet to sample any of Maison Margiela's Replica perfumes, the blends seek to capture memories and nostalgia. This one, in particular, is made for those who want to smell like they've just hopped straight out of the shower or love nothing more than waking up in fresh, sun-warmed bed sheets. It's powdery and soft, with a 'skin-like' quality that's perfect for every day.

Caudalie The Des Vignes Fresh Fragrance Fresh & floral
5. CAUDALIE Thé des Vignes Fresh Fragrance

RRP: £44 for 100ml | Notes: white musk, neroli, ginger, orange blossom and jasmine

While you've likely encountered Caudalie's skincare range, you may not have been aware that the brand also has a few fragrances to its name. Thé des Vignes Fresh blends subtle hints of white musk, neroli and ginger, with timeless jasmine and orange blossom for a scent that is fresh, sunny and slightly musky. It's perfect for day and evening wear and ideal for perfume layering.

Le Couvent Hattaï Eau de Parfum Sweet & Spicy
6. Le Couvent Hattaï Eau de Parfum

RRP: £55 for | Notes: Red Berries, cocoa, cinnamon and cade wood

This perfume blends floral, citrus and woody hints for a scent that is smoky, spicy and slightly sweet. It's bold and multi-faceted, with sparkling hints of red berry marrying into cocoa and spicy cinnamon before being warmed by lingering base notes of amber wood.

Diptyque Fleur de Peau Eau de ParfumWriter's pick
7. Diptyque Fleur de Peau

RRP: £153 for 75ml | Notes: musk, iris, ambrette and pink peppercorn

We would be remiss if we didn't feature any of the best Diptyque perfumes on this list. While on the pricier side, the Parisian brand is beloved for its luxe and chic-smelling blends that - while popular among fragrance buffs - may not have crossed your radar. Fleur de Peau is Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's signature and has earned her countless compliments for its powdery and musky-floral impression. It's timeless and the perfect 'skin' like scent.

And in case you're searching for a cheaper alternative, you can also find it in hair mist form - for £58, (at John Lewis)

NUXE Delicious Fragrance Water Fruity mist
8. NUXE Sun Delicious Fragrance Water

RRP: £33 for 100ml | Notes: orange, petitgrain, coconut and Tiare flowers

Another NUXE number, this 'fragrance water' is the perfect holiday companion with its sunny notes of soft florals, orange and cream coconut. Whether you have a winter sun break planned or simply want to dream of warmer climes, this lightweight mist is perfect for spritzing over your skin and layering with other scents.

French perfume brands to consider

Along with the classics, like Chanel and Dior, there are several other chic names to consider adding to your lineup - many of which also cater to other areas of your beauty routine...





 



