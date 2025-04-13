For chic and glossy strands, these are the French hair products our team swear by

Be it makeup or style, no one does it quite like the French and so, when it comes to achieving healthy and ultra-shiny hair, it's in these French haircare buys our team trust.

If you were to quiz any of our beauty colleagues on where the majority of their beauty products and overall inspiration comes from, France would most likely top the list. Our French makeup collections are our pride and joys - and don't even get us started on the French perfumes that adorn our dressers. So, it will likely come as no surprise then, when we say that our haircare regimes also feature a fair few formulas that herald from across the pond. Much like how Dior and Chanel - to name just a few - now dominate the makeup and fragrance markets, many French haircare brands have established themselves with their effective and hardworking formulas. Some of which, you've probably heard of (like Kérastase) and perhaps a few you haven't.

So, if you're keen to invest in a few or are just looking to achieve healthier strands, these are the five shampoos, hair perfumes and serums that can always be found in our team's showers and cabinets...

The 5 French haircare formulas our beauty team swear by

Now, of course, you shouldn't invest in a product just because it's French but there's no denying that the premise has a certain je ne sais quoi and never fails to make one feel chic. We certainly feel that way whenever we apply our favourite Dior Addict Lip Glow and spritz our best Diptyque perfumes, though their formulas too, make them well worthy of it. And like them, these haircare buys also have the quality and rave reviews to warrant investing in them.

Fiona's under-the-radar, brightening buy

KLORANE Brightening Shampoo with Camomile for Blonde Hair $22 at Amazon $22 at dermstore RRP: £16.50 "Klorane is the under-the-radar hair equivalent of those cult French skincare brands we’re all pretty clued up about now - and is in every pharmacy in Paris," says Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim: "The products lean on the natural, botanical side and always smell gorgeous thanks to those floral inclusions. I particularly love this shampoo because it gently clarifies to brighten a faded colour and, unusually for a blonde targeting shampoo, it’s not purple, so doesn’t knock out all the warmth in my tone. It also looks great in the bathroom - cheerful, yet functional - and hits a nice accessible but also treaty price point."

Naomi's brightening and scent-boosting favourites

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumiere Shampoo View at Look Fantastic RRP: £28.25 "As a faux blonde (shh, don't tell), my haircare routine is on par with my skincare in terms of importance, to help maintain the brightness of my colour and hydrate my slightly damaged, lightened strands," notes Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, "This Kérastase shampoo is my go-to for not only nourishing my hair and boosting shine, but also for adding luminosity to my colour. I have quite a sensitive scalp, so often find toning shampoos too harsh for frequent use but this formula is perfect for whenever I want to give my hair a boost of brightness. Now, of course, Kérastase is far from under the radar and is a tad pricey, but in my (and the rest of our team's) opinion, it's well worth it"

While not technically a haircare product, if you're in the market for a new hair perfume or something to layer with your signature scents, Naomi has kindly lifted the lid on one of her other hair essentials - the Diptyque Fleur de Peau hair mist.

Diptyque Diptyque Fleur de Peau Hair Mist RRP: £58 "Hair mists are perfect for those days when you want to smell chic but aren't in the mood to wear anything too heavy or cloying. Diptyque's Fleur de Peau is my absolute favourite in moments such as these," quips Naomi, before adding: "Sometimes I'll pair it with the eau de parfum (for an extra layer of powdery, floral goodness) but on the whole, I actually find that this scented mist is more than enough on its own. It just douses my strands in a slightly airier version of Diptyque's iconic Fleur de Peau blend and lingers - emitting notes of ambrette, iris and pink peppercorn with every swish of my hair. The formula also features camellia oil to protect and nourish your hair during wear."

Aleesha's shine-boosting treatment

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water 8 Second Hair Treatment $9.87 at Walmart $11.59 at Target $11.99 at CVS Health RRP: £9.99 Digital Beauty Ecomm Editor, Aleesha Badkar swears by L'Oréal's Wonder Water whenever her hair needs a pick-me-up: "While my job as a beauty editor means that I test a lot of different hair products, this affordable conditioner is the only one that I regularly re-buy. A rinse-out liquid conditioner powered by Lamellar Water Technology - a water-based hair treatment that uses a lightweight formula to repair damaged hair - this eight-second treatment uses moisturising agents and amino acids to work on dry and damaged hair, and leave it smoother and shinier. "The only product that truly transforms my often dry hair that does have some colour damage, just a few seconds of massaging this into hair leaves me with soft and very shiny, healthy-looking hair and brighter colour. A holy grail product my hair cannot live without."

Sennen's go-to detoxifying hair oil

L'Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-deposit Protector Concentrated Hair Oil View at Sephora RRP: £30 For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, L'Oreal's Metal Detox has become a none-mover in her bathroom cabinet: "This treatment works to remove the build-up of copper particles, that are found in shower water, from your hair. These particles can be damaging to your tresses, not only dulling your hair but also causing brittleness and breakage. However, this nourishing formula does a stellar job at detangling my knotty damp strands after washing, while leaving it smooth, silky soft and with a glossy high-shine finish."

Sennen adds that the main, standout feature of this hair oil for her though, is that, " it doesn’t leave your strands (or palms) with a greasy film, allowing for a fuss-free and mess-free application. Not to mention, it works all this magic while allowing me to feel safe knowing it’s also protecting my hair against heated styling of up to 230 degrees."