The 4 French makeup essentials our beauty team always have in their bags

There's something about products that hail from France that just feel so elevated and chic. Be it fragrance or skincare, if it graces the shelves of Parisian pharmacies, we want it. Alas, we can't have it all, so to narrow things down a touch, these are the French makeup buys our beauty team rely on daily.

Were you to gaze upon our team's dressers and into their bathroom cabinets, it would be a veritable who's who of French skincare and French perfumes. Chanel, Dior, La Roche Posay and Diptyque are just a few of the iconic brands that can be found there, and that's before we've even gotten to the makeup products we class as essentials. The French approach to beauty is famously elusive - somehow maintaining a shroud of secrecy even though we (and by 'we', we mean the beauty world, as a whole) talk about it all the time.

The makeup market, however, is not so discreet. There's a seemingly endless array of brands and products to choose from. This is great in some ways because, as mentioned, we want it all - but when you can't have it all, which products should you invest in? Of course, it's subjective, but if you're looking for recommendations, our team have four - all of which they swear by and use daily.

4 French makeup products to invest in, by our team who love them

As with the best long-lasting perfumes and best face moisturisers, deciding between the many makeup products France has to offer is no easy feat. Some of the most famous and illustrious companies are based or have been founded there - take Dior, Givenchy and Lancôme, for instance. Thus, a few first-hand recommendations never hurt.

So, here we go again, lifting the lid on our beauty essentials despite the risk of them selling out due to high demand (aren't we generous?).

Fiona's luxe lip balm

We all have a best lip balm that spends its life pressed to the lining of our makeup and handbags and for Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, that particular honour belongs to Dior's iconic Lip Glow.

"This adaptable lip tint lives in my handbag with its flatmates, the constantly-replenished pack of Airwaves and crumpled fiver I can’t shift now cash is seemingly obsolete," she quips: "The reason it comes everywhere with me is down to its Frenchness. By which I mean, it’s very luxurious and chic but also kind of insouciant - slick it on without a mirror and your lips will look pinker, poutier and more kissable, but also like you’ve not really tried. "Moi? Non. I didn’t spend more than une seconde on my makeup," is the vibe. Bisous Dior for designing that lovely tube with a highly satisfying 'click', too."

Sennen's budget mascara

With mascara being such a staple product for many of us, ideally, we don't want to be doling out a lot of cash for one. That said, we still want an effective formula. Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett has found the sweet spot with this budget mascara from iconic French-founded brand L'Oreal.

"I’m a big fan of L’Oréal mascaras. Quite frankly, they’ve never let me down and boasting such affordable price tags, what’s not to love?" Sennen says, adding: "I saw lots of talk about the brand’s Telescopic mascara online, so naturally I caved and got in on the action myself, and I’ve never looked back ever since. While the packaging isn’t the most luxurious or aesthetically pleasing, it's the formula inside that’s the gem. Equipped with a dainty yet flexible multi-comb brush and a jet-black hue, this mascara works wonders at hugging the lashes from root to tip, encouraging a lengthened and curled appearance resulting in a naturally fanned-out effect."

Naomi's radiance booster

CHANEL BAUME ESSENTIEL Multi-Use Glow Stick View at Sephora RRP: £38

Naturally, a Chanel makeup best-seller was bound to make an appearance on this list, and for Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, it's the radiant Multi-Stick she refuses to leave the house without.

"The reason this highlighter has permanent residence in my bag is twofold," Naomi remarks, "firstly, on the off-chance someone delves inside its depths or asks to borrow something, boy will a glimpse of this stick's sleek black-metal packaging and the simple fact that it's Chanel (hello!) make me look chic and like I have my life together. No doubt the rest of the debris would quickly rid them of this notion, but still. The second - and most important - is because of the effortless gleam it gives my skin. I'm a lover of glowy makeup, but I also struggle with dry skin, so sometimes I need to touch up areas of my complexion that are looking a little lacklustre. This takes seconds to apply (making it perfect for on-the-go) and leaves the most beautiful dewy sheen behind. The glitter is very subtle but catches the light enough to make me glisten.

"I'm also a big fan of Chanel's Les Beige cream bronzer, but due to its size, I don't lug it around with me like I do the multi-stick. That said, it is an essential in my spring/summer makeup routine. Also, I would be remiss if I didn't mention my other French beauty loves: Fleur de Peau (you can spy it in the picture above), L'eau Papier and Orphéon. They are among the best Diptyque perfumes and, in my opinion, some of the best perfumes for women, in general - they're three of my all-time favourites and I wear them non-stop."

Sennen's blush icon

A blush and brand that need no introduction, Sennen also swears by NARS' blush in the iconic Orgasm shade.

"Nearly everyone has heard about this cult classic blush, and rightfully so. This iconic blush imparts a gorgeous peachy pink hue with a subtle golden shimmer that gives your cheeks a radiant and healthy flushed appearance. The silky formula can be built up to achieve your desired colour payoff, while remaining completely weightless on the skin. As for those who struggle with their blush fading throughout the day, this buy is your answer thanks to its 16-hour wear time."