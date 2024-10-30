Chanel's best-selling makeup buys for a chic 'French-girl' look, tried and ranked

If you're a beauty enthusiast, you'll know a Chanel makeup product a mile off, with its interlocking 'C's and sleek black packaging. But beneath their luxe exterior are the brand's formulas worth the spend? As a lover of natural makeup, I put them to the test...

While already admired for timeless fragrance - many of which rank among the best long-lasting perfumes - Chanel's beauty line is equally brimming with icons, from Rouge Allure lipstick to the pebble-shaped hand cream. Indeed, Chanel also has contenders for best foundations and dark lipsticks, all of which uphold the fashion and beauty house's chic reputation. With said reputation and designer status, however, inevitably comes a premium price tag. So, if you're on a budget, you may be looking to invest in just one or two Chanel buys.

This is where I come in. As a beauty writer, I've sampled my fair share of makeup and have quite the list of criteria a product must meet before it takes up permanent residence in my beauty bag. To that end, I've tried a range of Chanel's best-sellers to see if they live up to their acclaim...

6 of Chanel's makeup best-sellers, tested by our beauty writer

From Mademoiselle to the No.5 Body Oil, Chanel's shelves are teaming with icons but it's the brand's line of premium makeup that concerns us today.

I haven't tested every Chanel product (that would take forever, though I wouldn't complain) but I did sample a selection of best-sellers, from the Baume Essentiel Glow Stick to the Les Beiges Bronzing cream, with woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim also sharing her experience with the popular Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint. So, if you've been tempted to invest, here's how these popular products measured up, in order of preference...

My top six Chanel makeup buys

My verdict on Chanel's makeup best-sellers

Chanel is one of just a few brands that can really make this beauty writer sigh with longing at just the mere glance of its logo. After all, the French-born brand truly encapsulates all things chic and as a lover of less-is-more, 'undone' beauty, I have been drawn to it ever since I first spied a bottle of No.5 on my mother's dresser.

That said, I'm ruthless in my pursuit of glowy and natural-looking makeup, so tested the products over weeks, wearing them as part of my everyday makeup to see how they wore and played with the rest of my routine.

Now, onto my verdict. To cut right to the chase, yes Chanel's makeup - or at least all the products I tested - is absolutely worth the investment, especially the glow stick and cream bronzer.

I've never been a bronzer-wearer but after my first use of the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, I was hooked. It just afforded this beautiful warmth to my skin and was so easy to apply - it also played well with all my other cream products. The same can be said of both the glow stick and lip and cheek balm, the formulas feel and look premium, with both blending and wearing beautifully. Each product perfectly fulfilled that effortless and classic assignment, adding an extra level to my everyday look that kept me coming back for more.

Of course, while there are plenty of brands out there that offer comparable products for more affordable prices, these products do feel premium and will all fulfil a role in your routine. So, if you're looking to treat yourself to something luxe that will also elevate your routine - I would recommend investing, especially if you favour subtle, 'French-girl' makeup.