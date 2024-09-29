9 surprisingly wearable dark lipsticks for autumn - from rich mocha to cherry red
From sheer balms to matte merlot - here's how to pick, apply and pair luxe dark lipstick with your autumnal attire...
When autumn rolls around, we often find ourselves gravitating towards warmer hues, the sort that reflect the changing leaves and cosier feel of the season. This is true in both our wardrobes and our makeup routines - and these rich and dark lipsticks do just that...
While the list of best long-lasting lipsticks boasts a plethora of subtle nudes and signature reds, this season calls for us to expand our lippie horizons with warm and bold shades that are, contrary to popular belief, very wearable - and offer a distinctly autumnal feel. Warm burgundy hues and sheer, glossy browns are just a few examples that are already proving popular, with the best and most affordable brands offering flattering and chic shades that are perfect for everyday and statement wear.
To that end, we've rounded up nine stylish and versatile lipstick options that suit every season - but especially autumn - with shades to complement every skin tone and makeup preference.
9 dark lipsticks to wear this season, from cherry-red to chocolate brown
While bright lipsticks and dark, moodier hues may seem daunting, they're one of the easiest ways to elevate a makeup look. A deep, wine-like red, for instance, is always a sophisticated option. You can, of course, opt for sheer and buildable formulas that offer a tint to your lips - as opposed to an ultra-pigment matte finish - and will still afford a stylish departure from your typical corals, orangey reds and soft nudes.
That's why we've rounded everything from the best tinted lip balms to velvety long-lasting formulas to help you find the right lippie for you...
RRP: £30
For those seeking a rich, burgundy lipstick, this one from Charlotte Tilbury offers the perfect wash of wine-like colour to your lips, complete with a velvety matte finish - that still feels creamy and hydrating.
RRP: £37
Offering the hydration of a balm but the pigment of a traditional lipstick, this shade from Victoria Beckham Beauty is the perfect blue-toned, cherry red. The formula itself is also infused with nourishing oils, to moisturise and plump your lips whilst delivering a buildable wash of colour.
RRP: £40
For those seeking a bolder look with a flattering finish, Chanel's iconic Rouge Noir lipstick is a great option. It's a dark, plum shade that is creamy and designed to feel almost like a 'second-skin.'
RRP: £8.99
This particular very affordable shade is trending on social media, thanks to its warm and rich terracotta-like colour. Its formula is very creamy and buildable, making this perfect for day-to-night autumn and winter wear.
RRP: £28
If you find red and plum shades a tad daunting, a warm, rosewood-like nude is a great alternative - like Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Intense Shade. It's rich, non-drying and long-wearing - making it a great staple shade to have in your collection.
RRP: £24.50
This sheer, buildable balm offers the most flattering wash of berry colour to your lips along with a glossy sheen. It's the perfect option for those who steer clear of highly pigmented matte formulas but still want to embrace a richer and warmer hue in the months ahead.
RRP: £36
For those who favour a glossy finish, this multi-tasking product works to plump and nourish your lips, whilst also delivering a reflective shine and flattering tint. Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson describes Impulse as a rich, cherry red, that is comfortable to wear and makes her lips look so juicy.
RRP: £25
For those wanting to make a statement, this dark burgundy red is the perfect option. It can be blotted out with your finger for more of a 'bitten', stain effect that's less intimidating, or just swipe it across the lips for an intensive and lasting matte finish.
RRP: £23
This ultra-glossy brown lipstick boasts a nourishing blend of vitamin E, shea butter and squalane, to lock in moisture (for up to eight hours) and deliver a wash of buildable, medium-coverage pigment - complete with a flattering, juicy shine.
How to wear bright and dark lipstick
If you're wondering how to wear dark lipstick, finding a flattering shade that suits your skin tone is key. If you have warm undertones, for instance, you may want to select more of an orangey-red, while a dark, berry-burgundy will suit cooler undertones beautifully. We also recommend opting for the formula you find most comfortable. If you have quite dry lips, a tinted balm or gloss might be the best option. Or, if you need your lipstick to last for as long as possible, a lightweight matte lippie is likely the way to go.
If you're new to bolder shades of lipstick, we would also suggest paring down the rest of your makeup to offset the pop on your lips. Equally, balancing your lip with a smokey eye or dramatic winged eyeliner can also afford a very chic look.
How to apply dark lipstick
If you're opting for a very dark or bold shade, investing in one of the best lip liners in a similar hue to outline your lips before your lipstick, can help to create precision, boost longevity and help avoid any application mistakes.
You can also blot out your choice of colour with a tissue or your finger to achieve a stain-like effect that is less intense - this is a good trick for those who are unsure of how to apply red lipstick. We recommend dabbing your lipstick on, rather than swiping it across the lip, as this offers more control and will allow you to build the colour up.
If you have dry lips, using a lip scrub (like Beauty Pie's Smooth Ahead scrub) and applying a nourishing lip balm or oil is also a good idea - to ensure a flawless and lasting lipstick application.
