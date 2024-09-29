9 surprisingly wearable dark lipsticks for autumn - from rich mocha to cherry red

When autumn rolls around, we often find ourselves gravitating towards warmer hues, the sort that reflect the changing leaves and cosier feel of the season. This is true in both our wardrobes and our makeup routines - and these rich and dark lipsticks do just that...

While the list of best long-lasting lipsticks boasts a plethora of subtle nudes and signature reds, this season calls for us to expand our lippie horizons with warm and bold shades that are, contrary to popular belief, very wearable - and offer a distinctly autumnal feel. Warm burgundy hues and sheer, glossy browns are just a few examples that are already proving popular, with the best and most affordable brands offering flattering and chic shades that are perfect for everyday and statement wear.

To that end, we've rounded up nine stylish and versatile lipstick options that suit every season - but especially autumn - with shades to complement every skin tone and makeup preference.

9 dark lipsticks to wear this season, from cherry-red to chocolate brown

While bright lipsticks and dark, moodier hues may seem daunting, they're one of the easiest ways to elevate a makeup look. A deep, wine-like red, for instance, is always a sophisticated option. You can, of course, opt for sheer and buildable formulas that offer a tint to your lips - as opposed to an ultra-pigment matte finish - and will still afford a stylish departure from your typical corals, orangey reds and soft nudes.

That's why we've rounded everything from the best tinted lip balms to velvety long-lasting formulas to help you find the right lippie for you...

How to wear bright and dark lipstick

If you're wondering how to wear dark lipstick, finding a flattering shade that suits your skin tone is key. If you have warm undertones, for instance, you may want to select more of an orangey-red, while a dark, berry-burgundy will suit cooler undertones beautifully. We also recommend opting for the formula you find most comfortable. If you have quite dry lips, a tinted balm or gloss might be the best option. Or, if you need your lipstick to last for as long as possible, a lightweight matte lippie is likely the way to go.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage | Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic | Manny Carabel/Stringer | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

If you're new to bolder shades of lipstick, we would also suggest paring down the rest of your makeup to offset the pop on your lips. Equally, balancing your lip with a smokey eye or dramatic winged eyeliner can also afford a very chic look.

How to apply dark lipstick

If you're opting for a very dark or bold shade, investing in one of the best lip liners in a similar hue to outline your lips before your lipstick, can help to create precision, boost longevity and help avoid any application mistakes.

You can also blot out your choice of colour with a tissue or your finger to achieve a stain-like effect that is less intense - this is a good trick for those who are unsure of how to apply red lipstick. We recommend dabbing your lipstick on, rather than swiping it across the lip, as this offers more control and will allow you to build the colour up.

If you have dry lips, using a lip scrub (like Beauty Pie's Smooth Ahead scrub) and applying a nourishing lip balm or oil is also a good idea - to ensure a flawless and lasting lipstick application.