Whenever I wear this lipstick, I'm asked what shade it is - I think I've found the perfect nude
After years of searching, our beauty writer reveals the butter-soft pink-brown lipstick she wears every single day
Finding the perfect nude lipstick is not easy. So when I finally found my dream colour after years of searching, I never looked back. Now the time has come to stop gatekeeping my best beauty secret.
Nude lipstick doesn't always get the attention it deserves. Often overshadowed by bolder reds and pinks, humble neutrals can be overlooked, which is a shame. Finding your perfect nude can be just as joy-sparking as being matched for your best red lipstick - and arguably, it's a harder task.
As a beauty writer of five years and counting, I feel as though I've tried almost every nude lipstick out there. I've almost always been disappointed that the shade was never quite right - either too pink, too brown or ghostly white. What I wanted was that elusive 'your lips, but better' shade, and after years of searching, I've finally found it.
Why this nude lipstick shade is now the only shade I'll ever wear
It was love at first swipe when I first tried Anastasia Beverly Hills Satin Lipstick in Praline. It's the absolutely perfect balance of pink and brown tones in the most delicious buttery-smooth formula with a high-shine finish.
Since my first use, I've gone through several tubes and always have a stockpile in case they discontinue the shade (and if they do, I'll riot).
RRP: £21
Despite having a satin finish, this Anastasia Beverly Hills Satin Lipstick packs a pigment punch. Sitting comfortably on your lips, it never dries them out, keeping it looking plump and smooth all day long.
The creamy formula glides onto lips and couldn't be easier or quicker to apply. I'm lazy and wear this on its own or under a gloss, but equipped with your best lip liner, you could create some seriously perfected-looking lips.
Whenever I wear this lipstick, I'm asked what shade it is. I've told numerous friends, family and colleagues about my discovery, sharing what I think is the best nude lipstick out there. And they agree.
I'm fairly pale, and the browny-nude shade suits my skin well and looks even better when I wear some fake tan - so it does suit a range of skin tones and undertones. If you are after something lighter or darker, the range has 18 wearable shades, so there's a perfect match for everyone.
This is the ultimate daytime lipstick; it's not too bold but provides enough colour to look polished. Texture-wise, this gorgeous lipstick feels like a balm on your lips and never dries them out, which is one of my biggest lipstick pet peeves.
I keep one of these on my desk and in my handbag so if I have a last-minute event or meeting, I'm covered. Anastasia Beverly Hills Satin Lipstick in Praline has been my ride or die for as long as I can remember, and now that I've found this perfect nude, I'm certain I'll never stop wearing it.
Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for Woman & Home and other publications.
She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth before starting her career in magazines in 2017.
After 5 years working as a Fashion & Beauty Writer, she refined her career and is now working at Future as a Beauty Writer.
