If you try one product this week, make it this weightless, glossy lip stain that's Parisian perfection

Have you heard of the lipstick index? It's the theory that during periods of economic downturn or political instability, sales of small luxuries, specifically lipstick, tend to rise.

Now feels like a good time to explore that concept. I wouldn't dream of suggesting that buying a new long lasting lipstick is the antidote to our current global malaise, but I do think there's something in it.

When the bigger picture's spinning away like a severed yo-yo, it feels good to grip onto small, tangible pleasures. That could be rediscovering a once-beloved album, snort-cry-laughing with a friend, or treating yourself to a lovely lippie and putting it straight on. Et voila:

Why this comfortable, cheerful lip stain is my beauty buy of the week

Lip makeup is the nailed-on joy-sparker of most beauty bags. Sure, a skincare routine sometimes feels good in a ritualistic way, but it also sometimes feels like a real chore.

Lipstick is fast and purely for fun, not drudgery or maintenance. It gives your face a jolt of life and, uniquely, works in isolation. Even the best mascara needs its buddies to make sense. A perky lip on an otherwise clean face not only looks good, it often looks better than on a heavily made-up one.

That's a very French concept by the way, a bare face and slick of lippie. Speaking of which...

VIOLETTE_FR Lip Nectar - Bêtise £30 at VIOLETTE FR From makeup artist Violette Serrat's lauded brand, this is effortless Parisian perfection. It applies with a cute, teeny wand that's very precise; you can swipe it on in two seconds, more or less, and still get a neat finish. The initial effect is semi-opaque, glossy colour, which wears off, then a grown-up stain remains for hours. Given that combo, I would have put money on Lip Nectar feeling tacky and/or drying. It's neither. It feels light to the point of not being felt at all, aside from a soupçon of hydrating 'squish' on the lips. There are only four colours (I love that confidence). They're all charming and work across skin tones but I've been wearing Bêtise, a grown-up berry that's just punchy enough.

(l) The initial juicy burst of Lip Nectar (r) A long lasting stain several hours later (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

The easy pleasure of Lip Nectar aligns with the aforementioned index and Violette's own beauty philosophy. As Serrat herself told IntoTheGloss;

"I want people to have fun. In France, the number one goal is to be happy. When you go to Paris, you’ll notice that no one takes their drinks to go - they sit and enjoy them. Staying in the bathroom for a very long time is not for us." Preach.

If an intricate makeup routine makes you happy, crack on. But if a quick pick-me-up for these wild and wayward times is what you crave, there are worse ways to go about it than a nice new lipstick. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.