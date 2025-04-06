The 'iconic' lip liner Jennifer Aniston wore in Friends is the 'perfect pinky nude' to see you through spring
If you've always wondered what Jennifer Anniston wore on her lips in Friends, you'll be thrilled to know it's available to buy.
Fiona McKim
We've been inspired by so many of Jennifer Aniston's best beauty looks over the years, but can anything really ever top her iconic 90s style on Friends? We still dream about her stunning choppy layers and bouncy 90s blowout. And there's nothing like her iconic pinky nude lip combos to add a classic 90s touch to even the most simplistic of makeup looks.
The exact lip liner Jennifer wore when she was playing Rachel has even been confirmed by a beauty expert - and it's still available to buy.
Beauty journalist, Laura Capon, interviewed Robin Siegel, the head makeup artist on Friends and got the intel on the products that were used during filming.
In a TikTok, she revealed that the exact liner that was used on Jen throughout the show is the MAC Lip Pencil in the shade Spice.
Shop Jennifer Aniston's Lip Liner
The exact lip liner the Friends makeup artist used on Jennifer Aniston is on sale right now - and it's the perfect pinky nude.
There's no denying that MAC' offers some of the best lip liners on the market. Even without the endorsement of the Rachel Green herself, the creamy, glide-on formula makes shaping and defining the lips an easy task as the pencil moves effortlessly without skipping or dragging.
And once it's applied, the formula is smudge-proof and lasts all day, whether you're wearing it under a lipstick or on its own, perhaps with a generous swipe of the best tinted lip balm over the top for some added gloss.
The liner comes in a huge variety of soft neutral shades and beautiful pink tones, with Jennifer's shade Spice being a versatile pinky nude that's universally flattering and works under numerous different lipstick shades to extend its use.
woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor Fiona McKim is a huge fan herself and thinks it truly deserves the praise it gets.
"Far too many beauty products are self-dubbed 'iconic' these days - but MAC Spice is one of the few with legitimate grounds for the claim," she says.
"As well as being Cindy Crawford's Lip Liner of choice, it was also worn by pretty much every other legendary supermodel you can remember - and remains a huge seller to this day. I'd say the reason for its enduring popularity is the shade - a brown-toned pink that perfectly complements those cool, '90s inspired matte nude lipsticks, that are very much back for 2025. The formula, true to form for MAC, lasts for absolutely ages, too. No wonder Jen's a fan."
