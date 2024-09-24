32 of Jennifer Aniston's best beauty looks from over the years

When it comes to the label of Hollywood star, Jennifer Aniston is easily up there with the most famous. Having starred in one of the most popular television shows in history in the nineties, she has cemented herself as an icon of TV and film – and, as such, has had a serious influence on beauty trends.

Jen An is someone who has cemented her signature beauty look, often rocking a smokey eye, glowing skin and a nude lip, paired with a glam blow dry, on the red carpet. But there are times she diverts from this classic combo, having sported several showstopping looks over the years.

From classic throwback looks like “The Rachel” haircut to more recent red carpet appearances showcasing her signature glam and on-trend hairstyles, we’ve taken a look back at some of her favourite Jennifer Aniston beauty moments below…

32 of Jennifer Aniston's best beauty looks through the decades

Pink lipstick and glowy cheeks

(Image credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

A classic Jennifer Aniston makeup look, the star opted for glowy blushed cheeks paired with classic pink lipstick at the LA premiere of Netflix's Murder Mystery in 2019.

The midi cut

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

For much of her career, Jen has been seen with various long hairstyles, save for dabbles with a long bob. This haircut in particular, seen at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, felt like a sleeker version of the choppy cut made famous by her character Rachel Green in the '90s.

The face-framing updo

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Though the hairstyle most associated with Jen An is probably lengthy tresses, she's stepped out with several chic updos over the years, too. Case in point: this face-framing number, worn to the Los Angeles Premiere of Cake in 2015.

'The Rachel'

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

Despite revealing in an interview with Glamour that she wasn't keen on the iconic 'do, this is easily one of Jennifer Aniston's most famous hair looks from the decades. The choppy haircut, created by hairdresser Chris McMillan in the mid-nineties, was the envy of many a viewer.

Peachy blush

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Blusher has surged in popularity in recent years, but Jennifer Aniston has long had this makeup bag staple as part of her signature look. This peachy shade gave her skin the ultimate glow, worn to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Brighter blonde

(Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though the depth has varied over the years, Jennifer Aniston has long been a blonde through and through. In 2016 she sported a super bright sunkissed shade, pictured here at the premiere Of Paramount Pictures' Office Christmas Party.

Beachy waves

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston goes hand in hand with layered hairstyles, and looks great with lived-in beachy waves. This effortless-looking style was her look for the night she won Best Lead Actress In A Comedy Series at the Emmys in 2002 for her role in Friends.

Long layers

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Arguably her most famous hairstyle is that super layered cut from the '90s, but in recent years Jen An's go-to look has more commonly been much longer, C-shaped, slightly feathered layers – much like this glam ensemble worn to the Murder Mystery 2 photocall in Paris in 2023.

The fringed ponytail

(Image credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Almost everybody has experimented with fringe hairstyles at least once, and Jennifer Aniston is no exception. These particular curtain bangs were seen in the 2008 movie Marley and Me.

The glam waves

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

When it comes to the red carpet, Jennifer Aniston loves a glamorous blow dry (and she wears it well). These super loose and undone waves were worn to the 77th Golden Globe Awards in 2020.

The '90s midi cut

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage via Getty Images)

Proof that Jennifer Aniston has long worn a layered hairstyle, even when her famous "The Rachel" haircut had grown out, by 1997 the star's signature look had evolved into a choppy and rounded medium length hairstyle.

Subtle smokey eye

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

A smokey eye is a go-to for red carpet events and a key part of Jennifer Aniston's beauty repertoire, accentuating her eyes beautifully. The star opted for this voluminous lash look for Variety's Power of Women Los Angeles event in 2019.

The blunt bob

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage via Getty Images)

Proof that many people will cut in bob hairstyle at some point, even Jennifer Aniston has worn a blunt bob. this cut is so very '90s – very fitting for one of the biggest icons of the decade. Sharp and with a rounded shape, this is a classic.

The voluminous blowout

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Another serve of Jennifer Aniston's signature glowy complexion and a nude lip, this voluminous blowout has a beachy feel and perfectly frames the star's face. She wore this look to the Los Angeles premiere of Marley and Me back in 2008.

The partial plait

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston may have had some of the most iconic hairstyles of the '90s, but she was very much an icon in the '00s, too. This plaited crown was a classic hairstyle from the decade, seen on the star at the 81st Oscars in 2009.

Mega volume

(Image credit: Barry King/WireImage via Getty Images)

A real throwback to the early years of of Jennifer Aniston's career, everything about this look feels classically '90s – brown lipstick and ultra voluminous hair, still with those signature layers even then.

The voluminous lashes

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Voluminous lash looks – usually created with the help of the best false eyelashes – are a mainstay of the red carpet and one of Jennifer Aniston's go-to looks. This particularly standout style was part of her gorgeous beauty look worn to the Critics Choice Awards in 2024.

Classic liner

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lining the eyes with a little bit of pencil or liquid liner is a classic makeup look, and one that perfectly defines Jen An's eyes here. The star paired it with a voluminous lash and pink lip for the 76th Emmy Awards in 2024.

Frosted eyeshadow

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love a cohesive beauty look, so the fact that Jennifer's frosted eyeshadow perfectly matched her gown for the LA premiere of Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 is a winner in our book.

The '90s updo

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though we don't see Jennifer Aniston wearing hair up styles as often as a lengthy blow dry or beach waves, she can pull off all sorts of hairstyles. This chic updo, complete with face-framing tendrils, is a gorgeous look – complete with smokey liner and brown lipstick.

Brown lipstick

(Image credit: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Few shades of lipstick are quite so classically '90s as brown, so it's no surprise that Jennifer Aniston wore a lot of it during her Friends era. Here she's pictured attending the the "Friends Helping Friends" Gala Ball in 1997.

Pastel blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images)

It might not be so much of a look du jour today, but blue eyeshadow was a go-to in the '00s – seen here on Jennifer Aniston for the 2006 Academy Awards.

Glossy lips

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)

Glossy lips are such a classic makeup look and one that Jennifer Aniston nails every single time. She wore this pink shade of gloss to the Open Roads World Premiere of Mother's Day in 2016.

Tousled waves

(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paired with a bolder sheeny lipstick than her usual go-to nude shades, Jen An sported this gorgeous tousled and lived-in wavy hairstyle for the world premiere of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show in 2019.

The almost red lip

(Image credit: Tim Whitby/WireImage via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston isn't one to wear the best red lipstick regularly, but when she does, it suits her down to a tee. The star paired the sheeny red shade with a side bun for the London premiere of romcom Along Came Polly in 2004.

The barely there lip

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

At the other end of the scale to red lips, Jennifer Aniston also rocks a barely there pale pink lip well – a look that she paired with a wispy lash for the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The high ponytail

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A high ponytail is such a classic look and another one that Jennifer Aniston wears well. here she is pictured at the Los Angeles premiere of the Friends with Money in 2006.

The side fringe

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)

The side fringe adds a nice bit of asymmetry to a hairsyle, as well as framing one's features – a look that Jen An wore to celebrate the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney in 2018.

The slicked updo

(Image credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Wet look or slicked back hair has been a key trend in the 2020s, but it's been a red carpet staple beauty look for decades. Case in point: Jennifer Aniston's sleek updo, paired with glossy skin and lips, worn to HBO's Post Golden Globes Party in 2015.

Winged eyeshadow

(Image credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Soft winged eyeshadow is one of the most on-trend eye makeup looks of the moment as a subtler alternative to a flick of the best eyeliner. Jennifer Aniston opted for this look for the premiere of Spy Game in LA back in 2001.

Metallic eyes

(Image credit: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

Who doesn't love a bit of sparkly eyeshadow every now and then? It's one of our favourite easy makeup looks for low effort, maximum impact. Jennifer Aniston paired this bronze smokey eye with a glossy pinky-brown lip and feathery lashes, along with a face-framing ponytail for the world premiere of Zoolander 2.

Bronzed skin and a smokey eye

(Image credit: Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

Another great red carpet appearance from Jen An, this is visual proof of why the best bronzer is such a beauty staple. The star paired her sunkissed-looking complexion with a soft smokey eye and sheeny lip for the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party in 2024.