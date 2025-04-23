Demi Moore best beauty looks from across the years

If you were to come up with a list of the most iconic women in film, Demi Moore would undoubtedly feature somewhere on the list. With appearances in nineties blockbusters like Ghost and G.I. Jane and more recent films like Substance – for which she became an Oscar winner in 2025 – she is very much up there, once holding the title of the highest paid actress in the world.

As such, many of Demi Moore’s best looks, in both fashion and beauty, have served as cultural references – but here we’re focusing on the latter, revisiting some of our favourite glam looks from her hair and makeup archives.

Without further ado, here are some of our all-time favourites from the star…

Demi Moore's best beauty looks from over the years

Glowy high blush

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Easily one of our favourite ever Demi Moore beauty looks was when she stepped out for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with this eye-catching flush of glowy pink on her cheeks.

Undone updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2010 Oscars, Demi opted for an elegant updo, with most of her hair swept to one side and some loose curls on one side at the front for a nice bit of asymmetry. She paired this with tightlined eyes and a sheeny pink lipstick.

Copper shadow

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Metallic shades are both ultra-wearable and an easy way to elevate your makeup look without much effort – we love these copper shades on Demi's hazel-green eyes, paired with a deeper rose lipstick for the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala.

The topknot

(Image credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ah, the topknot. Here, Demi showcases how this easy, reliable hairstyle can work for both days off and special occasions. Makeup-wise, she paired this classic 'do with defined, lined eyes, radiant skin and rosy pink lipstick – one of her go-tos.

The fishtail braid

(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CDG)

We love a statement plait, like Demi's fishtail braid, worn to one side for the 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards back in 2011. The look was complemented by a classic smokey eye and a generous wash of the best bronzer to warm up her complexion.

Classic wing

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Eyeliner is such a versatile product that lends itself to so many different looks, but the classic flicked wing will always have a place in our hearts, as seen on Demi for a photo call during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Rose gold sparkle

(Image credit: Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

This look incorporates everything you need for a winning soft glam look with pink tones: fluttery lashes, a slick of liner, rose gold sparkly shadow and pink cheeks and lips – as seen on Demi at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

Gleaming highlighter

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Complementing the utterly chic outfit, this look is visual proof of the power of the best highlighter in action, working perfectly alongside this dark steely, smokey eye look for an FYC Red Carpet Event in 2024.

Modern Bardot

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Feeling like a softer and more modern take on Brigitte Bardot's iconic signature hairstyle, we love Demi's lengthy hair worn in this half up half down hairstyle to the LACMA Art + Film Gala back in 2016.

The long pixie cut

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

Though she later made longer hair her signature look, this longer layered pixie cut remains one of Demi Moore's most recognisable looks from over the years, around the time of her appearance in Ghost in 1990.

Old Hollywood glamour

(Image credit: BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

This hairstyle just screams "Old Hollywood" to us, with the deep set waves and swept over section of hair at the front of Demi's face. She kept the rest of her makeup fairly classic alongside this timeless look.

Golden blonde

(Image credit: Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

At a glance, you'd be forgiven for mistaking Demi for somebody else – but it's true, she really did have a blonde era back in 1990 with this voluminous layered pixie cut. In this shot from the Deauville Film Festival, she opted for a soft and subtle smokey eye and a muted red lip.

Bronzed glow

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Looking seriously bronzed and glowy, Demi's warm-toned blush and eye makeup matched her head-to-toe sunkissed-looking complexion for the Golden Globes back in 2009.

Vintage curls

(Image credit: Kypros/Getty Images)

Looking straight out of the 1940s with these big barrel curls pinned under a beret, Demi's makeup was kept mostly soft and subtle with a berry-raisin shade of lipstick as the focal point for this shot around 1992.

Soft and sparkly cut crease

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

With a lot of contrast in the crease of her lids and accentuated with a peachy glittery, metallic shade of shadow, the attention was all on Demi's eyes for her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala – easily one of our favourite glam Met Gala makeup looks.

Smoked out eyeshadow

(Image credit: Dianna Whitley/Getty Images)

This portrait of Demi is a real throwback, shot in the early years of her career around 1982. It serves as proof that the classic eyeshadow wing has always been a staple makeup look, paired here with a voluminous blow dry and satiny lip.

Blurred red lip

(Image credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

When it comes to pulling off red lipstick, a crisp and saturated sweep of colour is usually the go-to – but these shades look great with a really blurred, "dabbed on" effect, too, as Demi proved at the 2024 Hamptons Film Festival with this look.

Mermaid-esque hair

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Falling in cascading, glossy waves, this extra-long hairstyle on Demi is giving us a kind of mermaid-like feel, don't you agree? She stepped out with this eye-catching look for the 2019 Met Gala, the theme for which was "Camp: Notes on Fashion".

Big pin curls

(Image credit: Max Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Though this picture was technically taken in the 1990s, we feel like this look of Demi's has a definite '80s hairstyles feel to it, paired with an eye-catching red lip and long lashes for a red carpet appearance.

Sunset tones

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Maybe it's the wash of warm blusher or the soft coral-pink lipstick and sparkly eyes, but we get a real "sunset tones" feel from this makeup look, worn by Demi to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2024.

Peachy blush

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Bvlgari)

With the voluminous lashes, barely there lip colour and generous amounts of peachy blush, this makeup look feels typical of the glam of its time – Demi paired it with cascading waves for a charity benefit back in 2011.

Hepburn hair

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

At a glance, you'd think this was Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's! Demi wore this fringed, Holly Golightly-esque updo to the Planet Hollywood Grand Opening Celebration back in 1995.

Blush draping

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We love the placement on this blusher on Demi, perfectly framing her face and highlighting her cheekbones. Along with soft waves through her ultra-long hair, she stepped out with this look for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Gunmetal eyes and pink lips

(Image credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love the contrast between the slightly grungey metal tones on Demi's eyes here and the pretty petal pink shade of lipstick – as seen when she attended the New York premiere of Blind back in 2017.

Frosted lips and green liner

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

A classic makeup look, Demi's frosted lips provide the perfect shimmery contrast to her matte base – plus, just look at that complimentary green liner with her eyes! Here she's pictured at the LA premiere of Killers back in 2010.

Side swept hair

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

With the dead centre parting and her lengthy tousled hair kept away from her face and swept over to one side, this look manages to feel quite intense in the best way (and a little Game of Thrones somehow!). Demi paired this with lashings of mascara and a soft red lip.

The buzz cut

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

For her role in the hit action film G.I. Jane, Demi shaved her hair into an ultra-short buzz cut, which really highlighted her bone structure. She kept her makeup fairly minimal, with a soft smokey eye and a little lip gloss, for the New York premiere of Striptease in 1996.

Lengthy lashes and signature sleek hair

(Image credit: Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

This is probably the hairstyle that comes to mind for most people when they think of Demi Moore: ultra-long, smooth and sleek dark hair. It's been her signature hairstyle, on and off, for decades – she paired it with lashings of the best mascara and a glossy coral lip for the Cheaper By The Dozen premiere in 2003.

Curly long bob

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images)

Calling back to some of the most popular '60s hairstyles with its voluminous silhouette, this curly long bob suited Demi Moore down to a tee when she attended the 1993 ShoWest convention.

The quiffed updo

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Just look at the added height of this classic quiffed updo; paired with a generous dose of liner, this was a real nod to '80s hair when Demi appeared at a California premiere of No Strings Attached back in 2011.

Bronze tones

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Washed with bronzer and warm blusher, Demi looks seriously radiant with these complimentary bronze tones on her eyes and a subtle brown-red lip to boot – as seen at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in 2023.

The sleek updo

(Image credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)

Firstly, we're loving these voluminous lashes on Demi, alongside her go-to pink lipstick. The sleek updo is also seriously chic and really draws attention to her understated glam makeup.