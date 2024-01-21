32 of the best 60s hairstyles to inspire you

It was the era of bouffants, beehives and flicks – ’60s hairstyles are some of the most iconic from the beauty history books. Icons like Diana Ross and The Supremes, Dusty Springfield and Brigitte Bardot all had recognisable big hairdos that characterised the looks of the decade.

Styles like the bouffant may not be seen quite so much when you’re out and about, but some popular hairstyles still very much have a ‘60s influence – not to mention that many celebrities will regularly opt for a ‘60s-inspired ‘do for a red carpet event, even if it's simply with the addition of a soft, face-framing fringe.

We’ve rounded up some of the best ‘60s hairstyles for you to browse, including both from the decade itself and more modern iterations. Whether you want to look back at iconic beauty looks from days gone by or get inspired to try a '60s-inspired look, these are the styles to know about.

The best 60s hairstyles as seen on celebrities

1. The '60s bob

(Image credit: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Bouffant hair basically translates as a big, voluminous style with a rounded shape and so many stars of both music and film sported this bouffant bob in the 1960s – including lead singer of The Supremes, Diana Ross – which became one of the most recognisable hairstyles from the decade. Drying hair with a big rounded brush (or one hair dryer brush) can add lift and create that rounded shape and, if you struggle to retain volume in your hair, hairspray is a must.

2. The Bardot updo

(Image credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

One of the most famous fashion and beauty icons from the decade, actress and activist Brigitte Bardot's signature look was either a half-up hairstyle with a beehive or a voluminous updo, both with a classic, slightly feathery '60s fringe. The hairstyles are still commonly referred to as "Bardot" today.

3. The beehive

(Image credit: David Redfern/Redferns via Getty Images)

The beehive was another classic '60s look, seen here on legendary singer Dionne Warwick, and was named as such because of the towering shape the hairstyle was teased into. They take some effort to style but beehives are still seen on the red carpet every now and then today at events like The Met Gala.

4. The curled bouffant

(Image credit: Vivienne/Express/Getty Images)

Bouffant hairstyles were also commonly styled in piled-high curls back in the '60s, with the look often seen on music legend Dusty Springfield. Here, her look also features a classic block fringe and was probably set with a lot of hairspray.

5. The five point cut

(Image credit: REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

A real fashion statement, the “five point”, seen on Mary Quant, was an angular haircut created by legendary hairdresser Vidal Sassoon in 1963. According to the Sassoon Academy, the cut was inspired by Bauhaus architecture and the hairdresser described it as “The hardest to achieve. That was pure geometry.”

6. The blowout

(Image credit: Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In more recent years Jane Fonda has made a shaggy, feathered hairstyle her signature, but she's had so many different looks over the years – from a mullet in the '70s to this voluminous rounded blow dry in the '60s.

7. The Holly Golightly updo

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images)

This fringed updo, worn by Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in the iconic 1960s movie Breakfast At Tiffany's, is such a classic look from the beauty history books. Piled high like many '60s hairstyles, it's one that's probably been recreated at fancy dress parties around the world thousands of times.

8. The full fringe

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

One of Cher's most recognisable hairstyles is, of course, ultra-long and sleek, and back in the '60s her look also featured a heavy, full fringe. As with all fringe hairstyles, regular trims are key for this look, both for its sharpness and length.

9. The modern Bardot

(Image credit: Robin L Marshall/WireImage via Getty Images)

A classic recreation of '60s icon Brigitte Bardot's signature hairstyle, actress Halle Berry's half-up hairstyle here features those face-framing curtain bangs and the added height at the crown, paired with very loose waves for a more modern take on the look.

10. The headband

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Headbands were a key accessory during the '60s, worn with beehives, bouffants and pixie cuts. Blake Lively's look here has a very '60s feel, particularly with the statement earrings.

11. The flicked ponytail

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The high ponytail was a style that continued to be popular all through the '70s and well into the '80s, but the flicks are what made it different in the '60s – very much like this style seen on legendary chat show host and businesswoman Oprah Winfrey.

12. The slicked down side part

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Back in the '60s, popular hairstyles ranged from big and voluminous, like the big bouffant, to super sleek and pared back, like model Twiggy's signature pixie haircut. With its heavy side parting, this slicked-down hairstyle seen on actress Michelle Yeoh's has a similar vibe and a definite '60s feel to it.

13. The fringed half-up

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

As well as headbands, bows were a popular accessory back in the '60s and one that's become popular again in recent years. Complete with a bow, this half-up hairstyle seen on Penelope Cruz is reminiscent of Brigitte Bardot's signature look.

14. The modern beehive

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Beehives aren't always piled quite as high as they were back in the 1960s, but they definitely still have a place on the red carpet. Celebrities like Adele, Janelle Monae and, here, Sienna Miller have all stepped out with a modern take on the look in recent years.

15. The undone updo

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Polished updos were definitely on trend, but in the '60s and into '70s hairstyles territory, undone and slightly "lived in" styles were also extremely popular, like this low and slightly wispy style seen on actress Salma Hayek.

16. The big Bardot

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

At the 2023 Met Gala, actress Anne Hathaway stepped out with an ultra-long half-up hairstyle, complete with a voluminous Bardot beehive and face-framing bangs. Along with the smokey make-up, the look felt like a real nod to '60s glamour.

17. The flicked ponytail and side fringe

(Image credit: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

Actress Margot Robbie's high ponytail, complete with a sleek side fringe, definitely feels like it has a late '50s or '60s vibe. Along with the bouffant hairstyles in our guide, this look could be straight out of the musical Hairspray.

18. The pixie crop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pixie cut was a very popular hairstyle in the '60s, with famous faces including Twiggy, Edie Sedgwick and Mia Farrow all sporting one during the decade. Here, actress Michelle Williams' haircut feels similar to the latter's iconic look.

19. The curly updo

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images)

Updos are great because they work well for just about any occasion, from every day to evenings out. Complete with a slightly feathered full fringe, actress Sandra Oh's look here feels like a curly take on the Bardot updo.

20. The subtle bouffant

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Bouffant hair may not be quite as big now as it was in the '60s – in more ways than one – but you'll still see subtle nods to it on the red carpet with a bit of rounded lift at the crown, like actress Priyanka Chopra's hair here.

21. The full fringe

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Fringes were all the rage during the '60s, from sweeping side fringes to subtle face-framing bangs to a big block or full fringe. Along with her ultra-high updo, actress Viola Davis' hair here feels super '60s with the heavy, statement fringe.

22. The heavy side part

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)

While attending the 2022 Met Gala, actress Julianne Moore's hair looked very '60s with its rounded shape and volume at the crown, as well as the big sweeping side fringe that gives the overall look a bit of a retro vibe. A winning red carpet look.

23. The half up

(Image credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Half up hairstyles often featured some kind of fringe back in the 1960s but, if not, they were swept back with a bit of added height and volume – not dissimilar to this look seen on actress Marion Cotillard for the red carpet.

24. The bun

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

It's a classic hairstyle that really has stood the test of time – along with the beehive, the classic round bun was a very popular updo back in the 1960s, seen here with a slightly undone feel on actress Helen Mirren.

25. The rounded bob

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

They might not have quite as much volume as they did back in the '60s, but rounded layered bobs are still super on trend – and mid-length looks like Jennifer Hudson's here have been tipped as a key hair trend.

26. The loose curly bangs

(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another example of a style with a kind of "undone" feel is this updo on actress Nicole Kidman, which features very loose curls pulled out to frame the face, while the rest of the hair is piled into a bit of a Bardot-esque, messy bun.

27. The layered pixie crop

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Another excellent example of a shorter pixie cut or crop, another classic '60s look, here actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith's shorter and choppy layered style really shows off her face shape and bone structure.

28. The headband updo

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Big statement headbands with wide bands were everywhere in the '60s, but smaller and narrower bands were also a popular choice, much like this one seen on actress Natalie Portman here with an updo. Headbands are very versatile, also working well on shorter hairstyles like pixie crops, as well as mid and longer hairstyles.

29. Ultra long

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

Extremely long hairstyles were popular in both the 1960s and '70s, with Cher being a notable example of someone who wore this look often – and here, actress Jessica Chastain's super sleek hair features a heavy side part that also feels kind of '60s.

30. The vintage loose curls

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

With an Old Hollywood feel, glamorous big and bouncy curls were still very popular in the 1960s and remain a classic choice for celebrities when they're attending red carpet events – much like actress Angela Bassett's look here for the 2024 Golden Globes.

31. The subtle quiff updo

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Perhaps more of a popular style in the '50s, but quiffs with an updo continued to be popular into the '60s along with big hairstyles like the beehive and bouffant. This modern version, seen on actress Scarlett Johansson, is a subtler take on the look.