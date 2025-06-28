The iconic '70s looks we still love to this day, from bellbottom jeans to disco fits

The 1970s were a hugely eclectic decade in fashion. Best remembered for popularising flared jeans, jumpsuits, boho blouses, corduroy and platform shoes, it also gave rise to countless other influential styles that continue to inspire today.

Sometimes dubbed the 'polyester decade', the era saw the rise of ready-to-wear clothing, making fashion more affordable and accessible than before. However, by the end of the decade, enthusiasm for polyester had faded, as it gained a reputation for being cheap and uncomfortable.

Beyond the headlines, it was an innovative, boundary-pushing era defined by individuality and contrasting styles that somehow co-existed in harmony. From boho staples to modern workwear, early disco glam and rebellious punk styles, we revisit our favourite trends from this transformative decade, with some still deserving of a place in our summer capsule wardrobe.

Unforgettable fashion trends from the '70s

Bellbottom jeans

It would be remiss to talk about '70s style without mentioning bell-bottom trousers. While they first became popular in the 1960s, flared-leg trousers really became ubiquitous in the 1970s, loved by hippies, celebrities, disco dancers and everyone in between.

Flattering, versatile and feminine, flared jeans remain a key denim trend to this day.

Headscarves

An enduring fashion staple since the 1920s, headscarves took on a fresh, hippie-inspired twist in the 1970s with the bandana style emerging as the go-to look. Perfect for concealing oily roots on no-wash days...

A halterneck revival

Halter necks, which had risen to popularity in the 1940s through to the 1950s, were reimagined in the '70s. No longer evoking old Hollywood or a pin-up style, cuts were often more comfortable and paired with jeans or shorts.

This era marked a shift towards celebrating natural shapes and prioritising comfort, and halter necks were popular as they offered some lift without the need to wear a bra.

Tie dye

Tie-dye was popular in the '60s through to the early '70s, particularly within the hippie movement. It was a cheap way to modify clothes, and the design possibilities were endless.

By the mid '70s, it had become more mainstream, somewhat losing its counterculture credentials. Still, the style never truly disappeared and regularly resurfaces in high street collections.

Crop tops

Crop tops were everywhere in the 1970s, and it wasn't just one singular style, either. Some favoured tailored cuts, like The singers of The Three Degrees (pictured), while others wore wrap-around styles with bell sleeves. But if you want to create a truly '70s look? Fashion your own crop top out of a scarf.

Bell sleeves

Loose, flowy silhouettes and wide hemlines had become popular by the late '60s, but this style really had its moment in the '70s. Bell sleeves, otherwise known as 'flutter sleeves', or quite simply 'flared sleeves', were everywhere.

The wrap dress

It's hard to imagine a time when the wrap dress wasn't popular, but we have the '70s to thank for the modern iteration of it. Specifically, designer Diane von Furstenberg, who debuted the style in her 1974 collection. Flattering, fashionable and versatile, the cut was an immediate hit.

A sentiment echoed by women everywhere, the designer famously said of the dress, "that one little dress has taught me everything I know about fashion, life, women, and confidence." Amen!

Romantic ruffles

Few pictures encapsulate the essence of an era quite like this one: the mustard coloured co-ord, the flared-leg trousers, the granny boots - and of course, the ruffled blouse, with its dramatic wide sleeves.

Disco sequins

Disco-ready looks, featuring gleaming fabrics, sequins, and metallics, first rose in popularity in the early 1970s, remaining popular through to the early 1980s.

This sequin Gina Fratini outfit, worn by a model in London in 1970, wouldn't look out of place on the red carpet today.

Clunky clogs

Clogs are a somewhat divisive trend, remaining a controversial fashion staple to this day, with many of us grappling with how to style Birkenstock clogs in a way that feels fashion-forward rather than orthopaedic.

Love them or hate them, we have the '70s to thank for them. The traditional Swedish style gained popularity, not for its protective qualities but for its unexpected sartorial appeal.

The miniskirt was here to stay

Sure, the miniskirt was unquestionably one of the most ubiquitous fashion trends of the 1960s, but the style remained popular in the 1970s, too.

Micro minis were less popular by the time the '70s rolled around, as more and more women embraced longer hemlines and trousers, but the style still held its ground and '60s silhouettes remained popular too.

Kaftan dresses

Swishy kaftans became popular in the 1970s as more and more people embraced comfortable, flowy fits with a less constructed look and feel.

A traditional garment from the Middle East and North Africa, the style was reimagined in the 60s and 70s by Western designers, many of whom drew inspiration from their travels.

Knee-high boots

We love everything about this look from British fashion designer Ossie Clark. Known for his flowing, flamboyant styles, this outfit is perfectly balanced with a pair of form-fitting knee-high boots - another popular style of the '70s.

Furs (and flares)

Shaggy fur coats were popular during this era, both real and synthetic. The 1970s saw the rise of the anti-fur movement, in turn also prompting significant advancements in the production of faux fur alternatives.

Playsuits

Jumpsuits were popular in the 1960s through to the early 1970s - and remain so to this day. Also known as romper suits, they were initially casual and often made from lightweight materials for relaxed, everyday wear.

Over time, the style evolved with longer length jumpsuits becoming more popular as the decade progressed.

Feminine florals

Flouncy floral designs were everywhere in the 1970s, featuring in prairie dresses, trouser suits, blouses, skirts, and even making their way into interior design trends.

Oversized hats

Everything was big in the '70s - sleeves, trouser legs and even hats. Floppy, wide-brimmed hats became popular in the mid '70s, here showcased by two models in Paris.

Chic shirring

The 1970s were a fashion-forward era, where new styles were created, but many of the popular styles were also revivals from the past. Like shirring, which had been a popular technique in the 1930s. Here, it was reimagined and incorporated into flouncy sleeves and fitted bodices.

The beginning of punk

Punk gained momentum in the mid to late '70s in the UK and US, spearheaded on this side of the pond by acts like the Sex Pistols.

Here, model and all-round fashion icon Pamela Rooke, is pictured at the famous Sex boutique on King's Road in 1976. The rebellious movement rejected polished, mass-produced fashion and embraced a tough, individualist and androgynous look.

Earthy tones

Many '70s styles used rich, nature-inspired, earthy tones. Think mustard yellow, warm browns, and sandy beiges; all colours that remain popular to this day.

We love this autumnal look from the Yves-Saint-Laurent AW70-71 collection, featuring a long brown suede coat and a brown and blue crepe dress.

Leather separates

By the mid-'70s, leather was becoming more and more popular, particularly with rock stars at the time like Suzi Quatro (pictured), who often donned head-to-toe leather ensembles.

Aviator glasses

When it comes to sunglasses trends in the 1970s, the most enduring styles were undoubtedly big, oversized sunglasses and aviator-style specs.

We will forever aspire to look as cool as Gloria Steinem (pictured) does in her signature aviator-style sunglasses, complete with her long, poker-straight locks.

Jumpsuits

It wasn't only disco-style jumpsuits that were big in the '70s. Relaxed, leisurewear pieces became popular from the mid '70s, and this was reflected in the silhouettes of jumpsuits too.

Here, Soul Train dancer Sharon Hill wore a loose-fitting polka dot number complete with a pearl necklace - another '70s trend.

Crochet

Crochet was popular in the '70s, reflecting the home-spun aesthetic that dominated the era. Expressive, colourful styles were popular in the '60s/'70s as well as more structured designs, like the one pictured on model Helen Dzo Dzo.

Barrymore collars

Pointed collar shirts, also known as 'Barrymore' collars, were prominent in the 1970s, appearing on both men's shirts and women's dresses.

Named after the actor John Barrymore, this tapered collar style was particularly popular for men's shirts, but we love it in the red and purple dress (pictured).

Platform heels

Chunky platform shoes became popular in the '70s for men and women alike and were available in an array of different styles, from glittery disco-ready styles to daytime sandals (pictured).

More comfortable than stilettos or spike heels, they still added impressive height and drama to any look and were particularly popular on the dance floor.

Shearling coats

A '70s fashion staple that has comfortably stood the test of time, the shearling coat was the quintessential coat of the decade.

Also known as an Afghan coat on account of the style originating in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan, these snug but stylish coats were traditionally made from sheepskin with wool on the inside and a fur trim. As such, they remain a strong investment piece, worthy of a place in any winter capsule wardrobe.

Micro shorts

Move over, micro skirts. Micro shorts were all the rage in the '70s. Ideally paired with a matching top and a pair of knee-length boots, naturally.

Trouser suits

As more women entered the workforce and eschewed traditional feminine fashion, the 1970s saw the rise of the trouser suit. Generally, these took one of two styles: the form-fitting, trend-led style like the one pictured, or more androgynous cuts that mimicked the suits men traditionally wore to work.

Prairie dresses

Prairie dresses, a modest style with a billowy, loose silhouette, were also coveted in this era. The style first originated in America in the 19th century, but was reimagined in the '70s with a less puritanical aesthetic, using modern fabrics and designs.

Shiny disco fits that paved the way for the 80s

The legendary New York nightclub, Studio 54, was the place to be in the '70s. Hedonistic, glitzy, glamorous, and decadent, it was also where you could spot some of the best disco-inspired get-ups from the glitterati.

This shimmery jumpsuit, cinched in with a wide metallic belt, reflects the carefree glamour of the late '70s, while hinting at some of the bold '80s fashion trends that would follow.

Cool corduroy

Corduroy was embraced by pretty much everyone in the '70s, from the fashion pack to musicians, actors and even people passively interested in fashion. We love this velour-style, worn by a model in 1975 - which feels a little less dated than the more narrow knit fabrics.