The 80s sometimes get a bad rep when it comes to fashion - not everything was neon or came with leg warmers.

In fact, some of the all-time best Oscar dresses and most stylish red carpet moments came from the decade of excess and glamour.

From inspired tailoring to bold dresses, these looks from the 80s were so good, we wouldn't think twice if they walked down the red carpet today.

Looks from the 1980s that we could totally see on the red carpet today

Princess Diana, 1987

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason Princess Diana's 1980s Cannes look is so timeless? It's because it was inspired by a royal from another decade, too.

Arriving at the glitzy film festival in France, the late Princess of Wales eclipsed the movie stars of the day in her baby-blue, floating, tulle Catherine Walker creation. Featuring a chic scarf detail that she tied behind her to act as a glamorous train, Diana's look was completed with baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings, and a matching bracelet.

It was all very Grecian goddess - and that wasn't a coincidence. Diana reportedly worked with Catherine Walker on a look inspired by Grace Kelly's timeless look in To Catch a Thief, where she wore a now iconic strapless chiffon gown by designer Edith Head.

It looked good on Grace in the 50s, on Diana in the 80s and it would look good today.

Joan Collins, 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the rulers of the decade, soap queen and salacious author Joan Collins epitomises the glamour and the glitz of the decade.

For the 1983 Golden Globes - which she walked away with the award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series - Joan looked exquisite in an emerald green gown with a set of matching jewels.

The surprising timelessness of this look is in the subtlety - it wasn't too much. The neckline was low but not overt, and the luxe look of the fabric gives an elevated air.

Whitney Houston, 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whitney Houston looked ethereal in this floating, serene Travilla dress for the 1986 Grammys.

Wearing a soft, sky blue, the sleeveless, floor-length gown included a single white shoulder strap with a key hole cut out. A subtle train gave the dress movement and finesse, and completed Whitney's understated but unforgettable look.

Goldie Hawn, 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Effortlessly cool, Goldie Hawn's quintessentially 80s, glam-rock-inspired streetwear look wouldn't be out of place on the red carpet worn by someone more daring today.

Goldie—offering a masterclass in pulling off animal print—pairs a sheer, flowy overshirt in leopard print with a matching vest top underneath. The look is prevented from becoming too much thanks to the simple blue jeans and tousled hair.

Diahann Carroll, 1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Broadway icon and Dynasty star Diahann Carroll wore a high-slit beaded gown at the 37th Emmy Awards in 1985, and earned a spot as one of the best-dressed stars in the award show's history.

There's something so showbiz and so glamorous about Diahann's look - and it's no surprise we've seen similar silhouettes and styles worn in the years following.

Julia Roberts, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a stranger to wearing suits on the red carpet, Julia Roberts's look from 1989 is a masterclass in mixing a masculine piece while still keeping things feminine and stylish.

Wearing an oversized jacket - complete with subtle detailing on the lapel and sleeves - Julia kept the look from overpowering her by wearing a short skirt and opaque tights.

Courteney Cox, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Friends icon Courteney Cox walked the red carpet of the Back to the Future II premiere in 1989 wearing an oversized, co-ord suit set that's so in trend today.

Courteney matched a slouchy looking olive green suit jacket and trousers with what appears to be a lacy black vest top underneath, and she added depth to her look highlighting her waist with a chunky black belt.

Jennifer Grey, 1987

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody put Baby in the corner at the 1987 premiere of Dirty Dancing, and that's thanks to star Jennifer Grey's refreshingly modern and effortless look.

Keeping things youthful and unfussy, Jennifer wore an off-the-shoulder red mini dress, accentuating her waist with a chunky black belt.

The surprisingly simple look still looked eye-catching, and is proof that finding a well-fitting dress in a bold choice of colour is a timeless option.

Princess Diana, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana proved that 1980s fashion was far from the stereotype of neon leggings and massive hair (though, let's be honest, that was still a great look).

The late Princess of Wales attended an evening at the London Coliseum ballet in 1989 wearing the most exquisite Catherine Walker two-tone, colour-blocked dress.

The soft blue of the top and the sleeves met a pale pink dress that started below her bust and went all the way down to the floor, with just the subtlest of slits giving a peek of her legs. This helped elongate the Princess and gave her a defined silhouette. It was romantic and flattering - perfect for the ballet in the 80s, and perfect for any formal occasion today.

Goldie Hawn, 1980

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn's inspired take on black tie dressing for the 1980 Academy Awards feels surprisingly ahead of its time.

Swapping a sweeping ballgown for a sequinned twist on a men's tuxedo jacket, Goldie's style is so on trend with what we see on the red carpet today, and is a masterclass in mixing menswear inspired styles with a glamorous edge.

Christina Applegate, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 1989 VMAs, Dead to Me actress Christina Applegate wore an ensemble that somehow felt very 80s, but also very timeless.

Wearing a diaphanous, ankle-length floral gown, Christina's dress felt elevated without being too formal or fitted. The perfect flourish of accessorising with a matching headscarf draped glamorously around her blonde locks gave off the impression of an Old Hollywood starlet, stepping out from her convertible car.

Cher, 1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1985, the Met Gala wasn't quite the cultural behemoth it is today, but that didn't stop Cher from shutting down the red carpet in a look that was full of 80s glamour.

Joined by Bob Mackie on the night, the designer responsible for her sheer and gold look, Cher brought a touch of unapologetic excess to the evening, which celebrated the designer on a theme of Costumes of Royal India.

She wore a sheer bodysuit with gold leaf embroidery, teamed with a low-waist skirt. It's rich and lavish, and would still stand out on the red carpet today.

Barbra Streisand, 1984

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbra Streisand attended the 1984 premiere of Yentl wearing a stunning, monochromatic look.

Dressed head to toe in icy white, Barbra's daring look included an oversized jacket and a draped, loose dress. Not only was this an expert take on mastering a one-colour outfit, Barbra's choice of unusual headdress gave it an avant-garde edge that sets the stars of today apart on the red carpet.

Demi Moore, 1984

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Decades before Demi Moore would have a triumphant return to awards season, nominated across the board for 2024's The Substance, the young starlet attended the 1984 Golden Globes looking practically angelic in a draped, creamy gown with a matching shawl-like detail.

The simplicity of the look is what makes this so timeless, and so effective.

Diana Ross, 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything about Diana Ross' glamorous Grammys look for 1988 feels simultaneously very 80s and incredibly current.

The sequins, the form fitting silhouette, the thin spaghetti straps all exude the hedonism and boldness of the decade. But the subtle sheer detailing in the bodice and the way Diana keeps this from feeling too much by keeping accessories to a minimum makes it feel so on trend for now.

Goldie Hawn, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Living up to her namesake, Goldie Hawn gleamed in this metallic gold creation for the 1989 Academy Awards.

The beloved Oscar winner gave one of her most timeless looks for the red carpet, donning a strapless beaded gold gown with silver trim along the bust, accessorised with a matching shawl and her golden locks.

Princess Diana, 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a state dinner in 1988, Princess Diana proved she could bring a modern flair to the traditional royal style, looking chic in a teal, asymmetrical-sleeved dress complete with an off-the-shoulder design on one side and a cinching belt embellishment.

The tiara might look a touch out of place, but we could totally see this dress worn on the red carpet today.

Molly Ringwald, 1987

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She was the undisputed queen of 80s teen classics like The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles - and she was also the undisputed queen of 80s style with this sparkling number at the 1987 Academy Awards.

Wearing a sequin black dress, Molly's inspired twist on a classic Little Black Dress was an iconic Oscars look, and it would still make a statement today.

Elizabeth Taylor, 1987

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course Elizabeth Taylor would always bring unapologetic glamour to any red carpet, but for the 1987 Cannes festival, she outdid herself.

The legendary screen star arrived wearing a quintessentially '80s ballgown in a striking red with exaggerated sleeves. With more dramatic silhouettes finding their way back on the red carpet, Elizabeth's subtle volume in the shoulders and the plunging neckline make this a timeless choice.

Daryl Hannah, 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kill Bill star Daryl Hannah exuded movie star magic at the 1988 Academy Awards, wearing an uber glamorous vintage silver beaded dress.

This knee length fitted dress with spaghetti straps is covered with silver lined glass beads in a diamond pattern. Daryl's choice of silky white gloves and 50s style sunglasses were the perfect finishing touch.

Debbie Allen, 1982

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 1982 Academy Awards, Fame star Debbie Allen performed a musical tribute to Harry Warren, wearing a lilac gown with a high neckline, thigh-high slit, and crystal sequinning.

Debbie's dress might seem stuck in the 80s, with the big shoulders and the OTT dazzling, but it's the sort of statement making dress that would shut down a red carpet today.

Madonna, 1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna's music, attitude and style personified the 80s - so much so that the Queen of Pop inspired people to dress like her, and they were dubbed Madonna wannabes.

While it might seem very 80s, Madonna's trademark style from the time has had a resurgence today - with bodysuits, chunky jewellery and repurposed workwear and denim back in a big way.

Sigourney Weaver, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver took home an award for her turn in Gorillas in the Mist at the 1989 Golden Globes, and she also pulled off a timeless, iconic look that we'd expect to see on the red carpet today.

Wearing a bold, scarlet red gown with a single sleeve detail and a high slit, the Working Girl actress paired the sophisticated look with a gold cuff bracelet and gold earrings.

Meg Ryan, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a one-colour outfit can be hard to pull off - unless you're romcom queen Meg Ryan.

The star offered a masterclass in monochromatic dressing, playing with texture, pairing a heavy leather jacket with a loose, light black dress. The black sunglasses give a great finishing touch, and we have to say, the peek of her white socks feels incredibly forward-thinking, and it's something we see a lot more of today.

Raquel Welch, 1982

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One Million Years B.C. star Raquel Welch was full of 1980s excess and glamour at the 1982 Met Gala.

For the theme, which was La Belle Epoque, Raquel wore a figure-hugging, leopard print gown and paired the bold print with a pearl choker and pearl earrings.

Brooke Shields, 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Shields knew how to nail a few trends - and this blend of sultry and glamour would look appropriate on a red carpet today.

Mixing an oversized white blazer and wide legged trousers with a daring blue bodysuit underneath, her 1983 look took a modern approach to mixing silhouettes and styles.

Candice Bergen, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Murphy Brown and Miss Congeniality star Candice Bergen won an Emmy in 1989, and while collecting her golden trophy, she rocked an equally sparkling metallic leopard print dress.

Committing to a bolder theme is something that still makes a statement on the red carpet today.

Diane Keaton, 1987

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the stars who has mastered a signature look, Diane Keaton's fashion might seem uniquely hers and hard to recreate, but there are plenty of style tips to take from her 80s looks.

The choice of signature outerwear? Adding pops of colour with subtle accessories? It's so easy to elevate a look and make it seem cohesive, and Diane is the expert at it.

Joan Collins, 1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything about Dame Joan Collins' 1985 Golden Globes look exudes 80s glamour and style. The silky, royal blue fabric. The matching gloves. The subtle jewelled detailing around the neckline.

Wearing a monochromatic look is all the rage now, so Joan's look would still make a statement on the red carpets of today.

Tina Turner, 1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legendary queen of rock and roll, Tina Turner turned up the 80s glam with a floral, mini dress for the 1985 American Music Awards.

Florals are never out of style, but Tina's inspired choice of rocking the print in a flirtier, shorter silhouette stop this from feeling too matronly or dated - and it's why the dress would still look in style if worn today.

Vanessa Williams, 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams looked oh-so 80s in this oversized, cherry red blazer with exaggerated shoulder pads. While the stuffed shoulders might seem a touch out of date now, the oversized silhouette has never been more in style, and Vanessa's inspired styling - including the waist-cinching side buttoning and allowing a peek of the clashing blue dress underneath - make the look feel fresh and modern.

Jamie Lee Curtis, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When in doubt, stick with a classic black dress. It's as true today as it was in 1989, when Jamie Lee Curtis walked the red carpet wearing a clingy, figure-hugging, full-sleeved black dress.

Simple but statement making, the slim fit of the dress showcased her tall, toned frame and the minimal accessories - sticking to a pair of gold earrings - kept this a clean, timeless style.