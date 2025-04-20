The celebrity looks that prove faux fur will always be in style

Fur is something of a fashion anomaly - it's never really been out of favour, but moral dilemmas mean that the real thing is hard for many people to embrace.

Which could explain why faux fur has become a must-have for most women and a winter capsule wardrobe staple.

As the style has evolved, faux fur looks just as rich as the real thing, and these celebrities offer a masterclass in how to style a statement faux fur piece in a way that exudes luxury and elegance.

While most of these looks have been confirmed as faux fur, the details for some aren't readily available. The celebrities included have, however, spoken out about wearing fur or have made the switch to faux.

Every time a celebrity proved faux fur will always be in style

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to a fur and faux fur moment, and while we normally see the actress and singer draping herself in luxurious, oversized overcoats, we loved this fresh take on faux fur.

Playing with proportion, JLo wore a cropped faux fur in a deep plum shade. The coat ended around her waist, and her choice of flowing, wide-legged trousers helped to give her height.

The Gifted Sisters Faux Burgundy Fur Jacket Visit Site Channel JLo in this cropped wine-red faux fur jacket, available on Not On The High Street. The huge collar creates an interesting silhouette while the deep red shade is seriously on trend.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Faux fur isn't just for winter, as Angelina Jolie proved in a striking appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite taking place in August, Angelina proved that a faux fur accessory is always appropriate when the occasion demands glamour. The Oscar winner wore a Champagne-coloured Tamara Ralph gown, complete with draped fabric and a flowing train. But the finishing flourish was her off-the-shoulder faux-fur shrug.

Angelina was promoting her movie, Maria, which told the story of opera diva Maria Callas, so the opulent fur really was a must.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian embraced what social media dubbed the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic when she wore a floor-length, leopard print faux fur.

With dramatic, oversized lapels and the bold animal print making enough of a statement, Kim didn't have to do much else to make a memorable impression, keeping her hair and makeup subdued, and simply cinching in her waist with a black leather belt.

Outlets at the time reported Kim's coat was from Balenciaga, and the fashion house has committed to being fur-free.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar winning style icon Anne Hathaway proved just how impactful a fur coat can be when she sported one for the 2025 Moncler Grenoble 2025 Spring fashion show.

With a full-length, deep brown fur, Anne looked regal, despite the simplicity of her all black ensemble underneath. So, when in doubt, throw a (faux) fur over your shoulders.

Anna Wintour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine (and all round cultural icon) Anna Wintour was a well-known wearer of real fur for many years (and 80s/90s fashion meant that fur was more widely accepted). However, proving she can adapt to newer sensibilities while keeping to her signature aesthetics, Anna attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in 2025 wearing one of Stella McCartney's fur-free fur coats.

Lindsay Lohan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan attended a 2024 Michael Kors fashion show looking exquisite in a monochromatic grey outfit.

While Lindsay's fuss-free, silvery grey slip dress exuded glamour, it was the addition of the matching grey coat with plush fur collar that turned this from a nice dress into a fashion moment.

Lindsay was wearing Michael Kors in keeping with the theme of the fashion show, and the Michael Kors group has been fur free since 2018.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa showcased her pop diva credentials in 2023 when she was papped attending an event combining a daring, sheer Gucci dress with a plush black faux fur coat.

The opulent faux fur from Entire Studios featured an exaggerated collar and oversized sleeves. Letting the outfit do most of the heavy lifting, Dua styled the rest of her look rather minimally, opting for soft, natural glam and kept her hair loose and free.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Sex and the City's iconic protagonist, Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker got to wear some memorable (and sometimes controversial) outfits.

Well, the actress proved she could bring a bit of Carrie to her real life when she was spotted wearing this electric-blue, faux fur coat. Worn over a relatively simple black dress, the coat was a real statement maker and proof that faux fur can come in technicolour for some quick and easy dopamine dressing.

Goldie Hawn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Acting legend Goldie Hawn's look in 2024 was a masterclass in proving that a faux fur doesn't always have to feel so... over-the-top.

The Bird on a Wire actress kept things simple but still stylish donning a faux fur jacket in a warm, red hue. Perfect for the autumn and winter seasons, Goldie styled the statement coat with black skinny jeans and comfy trainers.

Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a visit to Germany in 1987, Princess Diana braved the winter chill and showcased how faux fur can elevate a look even in smaller measures.

The late Princess of Wales dressed ahead of her time with a chic, oversized jacket complete with a faux fur collar and sleeves and paired them with a matching faux fur hat.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you have one of the most famous supermodels in the world (that would be Naomi Campbell) attending the funeral of one of fashion's biggest personalities (that would be the late Andre Leon Talley), an iconic look is almost inevitable.

But Naomi exceeded all expectations thanks to this majestic, magnificent white fur coat, draped over her chic white-and-gold coatdress.

Naomi has previously appeared in an ad against the use of fur.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2016, Pamela Anderson made airport fashion look so simple thanks to her simple faux fur styling trick.

The Baywatch icon draped a plush grey fur over her dove grey tracksuit, immediately giving the comfortable, casual look a touch of elegance.

Pamela is a known advocate for animals and has spoken out against fur, so we know this is faux, but thanks to the sleek cut and plush fabric, it has all the glamour of the real thing.

Christie Brinkley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christie Brinkley's faux fur look is an inspired way of crafting an outfit that can take you from day to night while keeping you looking chic all day long.

The model paired an emerald green faux fur with a sage green shirt, for a genius bit of tonal dressing. Pairing her look with versatile leather-look jeans or leggings, Christie's look is so easy to emulate and makes stylish dressing a breeze.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna knows how to make a statement, and her look for the 2024 Fashion Awards was another one of her very best.

The Fenty founder, joined by her partner, A$AP Rocky, wore a turquoise wrap coat and faux fur hat from Christian Lacroix's fall 2002 couture collection. The elaborate faux fur pieces meant that, underneath, Rihanna could keep things simple with a black slip dress.

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katy Perry channelled the more daring, alluring side of fur in 2024 when the pop star turned up to a Balenciaga show in Paris wearing a sweeping fur coat, sheer leggings and... not much else.

The bold look saw the star go shirtless, with the heavy, black faux fur coat shielding her from the cold - and keeping her covered in other ways.

A brave choice, but one that proves the lasting power of fur.

Anya Taylor-Joy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy stepped out in New York City wearing a structured, oversized faux fur creation - and not really much else.

The Queen’s Gambit star opted for a statement making, comically oversized, three-tier beige faux fur coat from Alexander McQueen. The faux fur was essentially the entire outfit, with Anya pairing the beige fur with a pair of beige Christian Louboutin heels.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine Dion showcased her style credentials once again when she stepped out in Max Mara's faux fur teddy coat.

Looking snug for the winter months, Celine also brought the sunshine by wearing a bold, cheerful teal ensemble, matching the fuzzy looking bright coat with a matching skirt, tights and knee-high boots. She even wore a matching faux fur crossbody bag in the same shade.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JLo is known to rock a fur - both real and faux - but the star has been photographed only wearing faux for the past few years.

And the always-on-the-go singer/actress/dancer showed how a faux fur can add a pop of luxe to a street-style inspired outfit. With a pair of leather shorts and an oversized hoodie, Jennifer's outfit exudes laid-back cool. But the full length, grey and brown fur flecked coat thrown over the top is an immediate style boost.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a party celebrating the launch of Fashion Week in 2019, supermodel Bella Hadid wore a faux fur that exuded old world riches and royalty.

Bella wore a black faux fur coat by Michael Kors—a brand committed to banning the use of real fur—and kept things pared back underneath the fur, opting for an all-black look with a simple ribbed knit tank dress and leather boots. For added luxury vibes, she finished her black look with pops of gold jewellery.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner's animal print, faux fur is the perfect jacket to elevate any look.

The supermodel slung the faux fur over a simple grey dress, wearing it coquettishly off one shoulder for an easy sultry style.

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter braved the cold of New York City in December 2024 wearing vintage, faux fur Chanel. Well, if you have to be cold, you may as well shiver in style.

She wore a Chanel (circa Karl Lagerfeld) black and white faux fur and cashmere mini dress from 1994, paired with a Chanel 1994 cropped faux fur jacket. Committing to the theme, we love that Sabrina wore a pair of fluffy shoes to boot.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A modern day royal, Kate Middleton channelled the royals of centuries past with this fluffy, oversized Russian-style winter hat. The Princess of Wales has worn the hat on several occasions in the past, including to warm up at the Cheltenham Races in 2006, proving that practical accessories can also be statement pieces.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some might wonder if fur can look dated, let Rihanna lead the way on modern ways to rock the trend.

The singer wore a fresh-feeling outfit centred on her statement purple faux fur. She paired the shaggy lavender fur coat, layered over a deep blue button-up jacket and a relaxed sports-style top. For glam, she wore lavender eye shadow, coordinating with the purple faux fur.

Khloe Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian—a vocal advocate for the banning of real fur—showcased how luxe and rich a faux can look.

Dressed casually in some capsule wardrobe staples - including a fitted white tee and relaxed blue jeans - Khloe added a touch of glamour with her floor-length faux fur coat which included speckles of neutral-tone colours.

Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you have a quality faux fur coat, you don't need to focus too much on other aspects of an outfit. Olivia Wilde understood this while attending Chloe's Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show.

Showcasing a chic outerwear moment, the director and actress wore a beige-coloured, floor-length faux fur coat that featured exaggerated lapels and oversized sleeves.

Opting for a more relaxed, 70s style, Olivia let the coat hang open, revealing her simple white tee and leather trousers.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss has been a fan of faux fur for decades, and she's actually sported the same layered, fringe-looking black fur jacket since around 2003.

The supermodel icon was last seen wearing the edgy faux fur jacket when attending the 2025 Dior Men's Fashion Show, wearing it over a silky, white slip dress.

Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham attended the Stella McCartney show during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week wearing one of Stella's iconic fur-free fur coats.

Rocking shades of brown, Ashley paired her caramel and white patterned faux fur jacket with a pair of brown lens sunglasses. The coat was the focus of the outfit, with the jacket worn belted and only her animal print shoes visible.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is so glamorous that even her daytime style is dripping in luxury. Hitting the rainy streets wearing a series of basic separates, including a pair of chunky sneakers, white roll-neck and simple trousers, JLo's floor-length, deep brown faux fur coat was all that was needed to turn this into an ultra-stylish look.

Nicole Scherzinger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a night on the town in London, Nicole Scherzinger leaned into full, unapologetic glamour.

From the figure-hugging, sequin black dress to her Old Hollywood, wavy hairstyle, Nicole already looked poised and chic. But adding a thick, heavy faux fur as a cape draped on her shoulders was an inspired touch.

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2024 Fashion Awards, model and presenter Alexa Chung looked stunning in a retro-inspired ensemble, including a beaded black slip dress and a chocolate-brown faux-fur coat.

Jada Pinkett Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being something of a heritage item, a faux fur doesn't have to look traditional as Jada Pinkett Smith proved perfectly.

Wearing an explosion of colour, Jada banished the cold weather blues, cosying up in her faux fur that included swirls of blue, pink, purple and red. The coat is a Stella McCartney design.

Jennifer Lopez goes all white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez brought Old Hollywood glamour to the Amazon MGM Studios x Vanity Fair Golden Globes party in 2025, and the white faux fur was the ultimate in loud, proud luxury.

JLo went for a monochromatic look, wearing a plunging white gown by Silvia Tcherassi. The slinky dress was paired with a matching Adrienne Landau faux fur coat that she draped over her shoulders.