These celebrity looks show exactly why kitten heels have always been seriously stylish

Wearing high heels can be a little daunting. They're rarely comfy enough to wear all day, and they're not particularly practical if you're someone busy and always on the move.

That's why - and hear us out - kitten heels are the ideal compromise if you want the extra dose of glamour that a pair of heels provides, without the discomfort of a stiletto. Micro heels are delicate, streamlined, and chic. You might think they're a thing of the past and totally not your thing, but they're very much in and well worth incorporating into your shoe collection.

Not to mention, there's an abundance of inspiration out there from celebs and style icons who have made kitten heels look amazing.

Celebrities who made wearing kitten heels cool

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes proved that micro heels really can make a massive statement when she stepped out on the streets of New York City in a pair of neon pink slingbacks back in March of 2022. Keeping the rest of her look chic and simple, she wore the pointed-toe pair with a tailored blazer and trouser co-ord.

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales has a shoe collection packed with pairs that make us envious. From Kate's wedges to her heeled boots, we've been lusting over her footwear stash for years now. She doesn't often opt for a kitten heel, but we loved it when she wore a nude pair by Camilla Elphick for a day at the polo in 2023.

Claudia Schiffer

Posing on the red carpet for a film premiere in London in September 2017, Claudia Schiffer made a statement in black and white. In a mini dress printed with both vertical and horizontal stripes and featuring a sheer panel on the shoulders, the actress wore a dainty pair of black kitten heels with a slim ankle strap.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain is a kitten heel pro and often steps out for official royal duties in a pair. She embraced nude and black styling in April 2025 when she arrived at the Spanish Parliament in a midi printed with camel-toned polka dots, with kitten heels and a handbag to match.

Charlize Theron

In an all-black outfit featuring a figure-skimming black midi skirt with a flared hem, a corset-style top, and a cropped blazer, Charlize Theron wore a pair of kitten heel sandals with a skinny criss-cross strap detail in London in March 2024.

Michelle Obama

Nailing smart casual dressing in a belted waistcoat and coordinating cropped trousers, former First Lady Michelle Obama looked incredible in navy tailoring in August 2024. She accessorised with a pair of silver hoop earrings and wore a pair of patent kitten heel pumps.

Jennifer Lawrence

Embracing kitten heels might feel like it's out of your fashion comfort zone, but a pair of peep-toe mules with micro heels can be a chic way to ease yourself in. We adore how Jennifer Lawrence wore her pair with a little black dress, cool sunnies and a sleek headband for summer in New York in 2023.

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford's Parisian outfit for the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in February 2024 should be all the go-ahead you need to try double denim dressing. Looking cool and casual in her slouchy utility-style jacket with matching slim leg jeans, Kelly accessorised with dark statement sunglasses, a simple shoulder bag and micro pumps.

Tyra Banks

While we're not all wearing our kitten heels with statement Burberry, Tyra Banks demonstrated why a pair of pointy white kitten heels can be the ultimate pairing for a piece with a rather striking print. In October 2024, she wore a Burberry trench in the brand's iconic check with some very delicate white heels and looked incredible doing so.

Naomi Watts

Embracing New York City spring in a powder blue midi dress with an elegant split hem and chic collar, Naomi Watts provided some major white kitten heel inspiration in March 2025. Choosing a pair of pointed white slingbacks with super tiny heels, she had us make notes on how to wear our own in warmer weather.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Combining loose-fitting comfort with effortless style, Sarah Jessica Parker perfected easy breezy dressing for summer in the city in June 2024. Seen in New York for a day of filming And Just Like That... SJP strutted the city streets in a floaty white cotton shirt, wide leg grey trousers and a pair of black kitten heel pumps.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung has held the crown as one of our favourite fashion icons for years, and we've seen her sport countless pairs of heels in the past. While we love her in stilettos, her pointed-toe kitten heels were perfect with her statement camel trench, tiered white midi skirt, and sheer tights for the Loewe show at Paris fashion week in September 2022.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell took elements of summer holiday style and made them red carpet ready when she sported a pair of flip flop toe strap kitten heel sandals in LA in August 2021. She wore the simple black shoes with tailored palazzo style pants, while a longline matching jacket draped over her black cut out strapless top.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda sparkled in black sequins as she stepped out on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. In chic trousers with a shimmering top and trailing train detail, Jane kept her footwear simplistic with a pair of slip on kitten heel pumps.

Sandrine Holt

An all-white suit with a pair of black slingback kitten heel pumps? That's so Cannes. Sandrine Holt wore just that at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, perfecting the balance of low-key and chic in the trousers and blazer combination with timeless black slingbacks.

Karlie Kloss

A monochromatic black and white moment is something that will simply never go out of style, especially when some timeless glamour is needed. Model Karlie Kloss' cross back pleated black midi looked beautifully simplistic with her white slingback kitten heels.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin confidently reminded us that a pair of tights doesn't have to be plain or black as she dazzled in a pair of jewel-embellished neon green stockings at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Her epic hoisery was the centrepiece of her February look, while her strappy black kitten heel pumps and satin LBD were the epitome of classic with an edge.

Angela Scanlon

Attending The Fashion Awards in December 2024 in London, Angela Scanlon was a vision in rosy blush in an embellished gold-toned midi, along with a pair of metallic silver kitten heel slingback pumps by Russell & Bromley. She went bold with a red lip and carried a pearly white handbag with a long beaded chain.

Katie Holmes

In March 2025, Katie Holmes was spotted emerging from the New York City subway in a pair of gold Franco Sarto kitten heel mules. She made the pair the centrepiece of the otherwise monochromatic look, wearing a pair of cropped black trousers with frilled hems, a pearly satin shirt, and a basic black jacket.

Taylor Swift

Going all in on autumnal reds, pleats and plaid, Taylor Swift wrapped up in a rich scarlet duffle coat worn over her flowing checked midi skirt as she appeared in New York City in October 2012. Adding a pair of simple black shoes, Taylor chose a pair of kitten heel pumps with a subtle floral detail on the toes.

Nicole Kidman

Making a statement in rose petal pink, Nicole Kidman was all ruffles for a glam event in LA in December 2009. Her rosey-toned midi was given an extra elevation with its shimmering frill detail on the shoulders, while Nicole added a little more height to her already-tall frame in some gold peep-toe kitten heels.

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla has been a kitten heel fan for decades and even wore a pair to the Prince and Princess of Wales's wedding in April 2011. Camilla beamed as she arrived at Westminster Abbey in her gold satin pumps that added even more of a lavish feel to her two-toned pleated coat dress.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Looking glamorous for November in Seville, Queen Letizia of Spain mixed a muted red midi with a pair of patent black kitten heels in 2024. Adding an extra injection of black to the winter midi, the Spanish Queen added a chunky black waist belt with a large statement buckle detail.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Nicky Hilton Rothschild blended textures and prints in the best way as she appeared in New York City in February 2023. The combination of a billowing satin maxi skirt and bold snake print jacket provided the perfect levels of contrast, while her kitten heel slingbacks kept her shoe choice nice and simple.

Caitlyn Jenner

Is there a combination quite as classic as a black dress and black heels? Caitlyn Jenner's July 2018 red carpet moment showed that it's a reliably elegant failsafe, even in LA summertime, as she wore a velvet midi with black kitten heels.

Emma Stone

Attending the Louis Vuitton Women's Winter 2023-2024 show in March 2023, Emma Stone was photographed in Paris in an unmissable royal blue suit with cherry red pinstripes. Despite the striking and unusual tailoring, Emma's black and white two-tone kitten heel pumps with cross strap detailing screamed classic Parisian elegance.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio's embellished silver slingbacks were the dreamiest sparkling addition to her sheer mesh maxi. The shimmer from the pointed-toe kitten heels complemented the delicate lavender hue of the long-sleeved dress, and let it do all the talking.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore was seemingly well ahead of 2025's butter yellow trend when she wore her oversized double-breasted blazer and matching tailored trousers in Venice, Italy in August 2022. The creamy-toned pastel two-piece gorgeously complemented her famous red hair - and she paired the suit with a pair of equally buttery kitten heel pumps.

Cindy Crawford

Walking the red carpet with her daughter, Kaia Gerber, in Paris in July 2024, supermodel Cindy Crawford showed us exactly why a sleek black midi dress is something that'll never date. She teamed the LBD with a small red clutch and a pair of simple black sandals with a miniature heel.

Dakota Johnson

Blending glam and casual dressing like a pro, Dakota Johnson looked incredible in her autumn brown fur coat, frayed hem blue jeans and round-framed sunglasses as she was snapped in New York City's Tribeca in October 2024. Her pointed-toe deep red ankle boots with their mini heel and patent snake print leather were certainly the right choice.

Kate Moss

Appearing in Milan in September 2023, modelling legend Kate Moss kept everything about her outfit classic - other than her head-turning banana yellow kitten heel ankle boots. The neon snake print pair might not be to everyone's taste, but we love the powerful pop of colour they provided.

Princess Diana

In June 1985, the late Princess Diana attended a polo match at Cirencester Polo Club in an outfit made up of pretty summer florals and striking red details. Matching her shoes to the scarlet sweater tied around her shoulders and the petals on her standout capris pants, she opted for a pair of slip-on tapered kitten heels.