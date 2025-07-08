Gabby Logan's tailored polka dot trousers and matching blouse are a Wimbledon outfit that showcases simple styling at its best

The stand-out Wimbledon fashion moments are coming thick and fast as the second week of the championships begins and Gabby Logan just excelled herself with a chic polka dot outfit. Although it could easily pass as one of the best jumpsuits you’ve seen all summer, the broadcaster was actually wearing the Elsie blouse and trousers by LK Bennett.

They’re both made from satin crepe fabric and the blouse has buttons covered in matching material to create a polished finish. For a more demure look, you can fasten it right up to the top of the collared neckline, though Gabby left a few buttons undone for a slightly more relaxed feel.

The Elsie blouse also features short sleeves and a peplum-esque frill that drapes beautifully over the waistband of the matching trousers. The flared shape of these complements the fitted blouse and they’re high-waisted.

Gabby Logan wore the set together on Day 8 of Wimbledon, though the beauty of a two-piece is how you can get a lot of wear out of each item separately as well as combined. This makes co-ord very versatile as you can mix and match them to your hearts’ content.

Styled as one complete outfit, the polka dot pattern on Gabby’s blouse and trousers was even more striking, though. The base colour was a deep navy blue with delicate, tiny white dots evenly spaced across both pieces.

Everything about the design felt very considered and polka dots are one of the Princess of Wales’s favourite prints to wear. She especially loves a navy and white combination and given how timeless her style is, she wouldn’t wear spots unless they were a classic.

I can totally imagine her wearing Gabby Logan’s Wimbledon co-ord instead of a summer dress, as it fulfils the same smart-casual criteria and appeals to her love of tailoring too. The presenter draped a white blazer over her shoulders which brought an extra touch of glamour to her ensemble, as well as more coverage on this changeable July day.

Her shoes were black and white and although a lot of people aren’t fans of mixing navy and black, they worked here because you only saw a hint of the toe underneath her flares. The pointed toes of her shoes created a lovely leg-elongating effect and Gabby carried a tri-colour handbag for a pop of colour.

This was the Trunkaroo medium shoulder bag by Marni and although the shoulder strap is detachable and adjustable, she didn’t remove it but still carried it as a clutch under her arm. It was big enough for all tennis essentials, possibly including a case for her sunglasses.

Gabby Logan had clear-framed shades to protect her eyes from the sun and she finished off her outfit with a necklace featuring the initials of her children, Lois and Reuben.

Her chic take on polka dots was a very different look to the dress she wore to SW19 last year. In July 2024, Gabby wore an Isabel Marant Baga printed dress covered with a paisley-esque purple print that looked almost like thistles.