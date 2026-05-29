Sara Davies wears two of the season's biggest fashion trends to get an effortlessly elegant occasionwear look
This is a look that can work for anything from wedding guest attire to summer dinner dates
We’re always looking for new ways to incorporate trending styles into our spring capsule wardrobes, so when we saw Sara Davies not only rocking polka dots, which are one of the season’s biggest print trends, but doing so in blush pink, we immediately bookmarked her style.
Attending an event at Buckingham Palace, she wore the elegant Sorrento shirt dress by Holland Cooper, which is becoming a bit of a celebrity favourite, as we spotted Mary Berry in the same dress at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show last week.
The soft pink fabric is decorated with an all-over black polka dot, which Sara highlighted through her choice of shoes - the black faux suede closed-toe elastic crossover strap mid espadrilles by Lipsy. Easy, effortless and elegant, her outfit is the simple but stylish answer to what to wear to a wedding, the races and beyond this summer.
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Sara's Holland Cooper dress might be a 'new in' style for the brand, but it's selling out at lightning speed and is currently only available in sizes 6 and 8. It's easy to see why it is so popular, offering a sophisticated and elegant look that's contemporary yet timeless.
Like Sara's wedged espadrilles, this pair have elasticated crossover straps that create a secure and flexible fit. For added comfort, they also have a cushioned footbed that ensures all-day wearability. Style and a supportive fit are an ideal combination for event dressing.
With a classic shirt dress silhouette, Sara’s Holland Cooper dress is a timeless piece that will never go out of style. Combining tailored elements, such as the neat collar, button-up bodice and floaty, A-line skirt, with a trending twist thanks to its pink hue that nods to the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, this elegant design can be worn in so many different ways.
From date night outfit ideas, to occasionwear looks and even a relaxed but polished weekend - just add a denim jacket and trainers, this is the shirt dress you'll look forward to wearing every summer.
Playing around with other choices of footwear, such as kitten heels or strappy sandals, could also easily update the dress, while a pair of the best white trainers can add a much more casual twist. Want to wear it to the office? Try adding loafers and a blazer for immediate polish.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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