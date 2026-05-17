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Sara Davies' flattering blue dress serves as a timely reminder that when it comes to summer wardrobe heroes, nothing beats a midi

A boldly-toned midi dress that will work for any sunny day plans

Matilda Stanley's avatar
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a headshot of sara davies
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
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Sunny weather and bright colours go hand in hand, and entrepreneur and presenter, Sara Davies clearly got the seasonal memo, as the star wore a gorgeous bright blue dress while she was a guest on This Morning earlier this week.

Sara looked gorgeous in a short-sleeved, mid-length number by Phase Eight, which featured a lovely textured fabric, a crisp collar and a zip-front, which all worked nicely to add a subtle sporty spin to her otherwise classic sundress. The cheerfully-toned piece is ideal for any kind of sunny day plans and will make a gorgeous base for a multitude of accessories and light jackets, so it’ll make a wise addition to any summer capsule wardrobe.

sara davies wearing a blue dress while presenting this morning

(Image credit: Ken McKay /ITV / Shutterstock)

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While it's bright, this particular shade of blue still manages to feel very wearable and classic, so it's a good one to go for if you ever feel unsure about wearing bolder tones. You can easily soften it a little by layering your dress under a cream jacket or a lighter blue cardigan, too.

Alternatively, if you prefer to make a colourful statement, the blue hue will make a great base for leopard print, cheery florals or graphic stripes as well as other primary tones.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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