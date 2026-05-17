Sara Davies' flattering blue dress serves as a timely reminder that when it comes to summer wardrobe heroes, nothing beats a midi

Sunny weather and bright colours go hand in hand, and entrepreneur and presenter, Sara Davies clearly got the seasonal memo, as the star wore a gorgeous bright blue dress while she was a guest on This Morning earlier this week.

Sara looked gorgeous in a short-sleeved, mid-length number by Phase Eight, which featured a lovely textured fabric, a crisp collar and a zip-front, which all worked nicely to add a subtle sporty spin to her otherwise classic sundress. The cheerfully-toned piece is ideal for any kind of sunny day plans and will make a gorgeous base for a multitude of accessories and light jackets, so it’ll make a wise addition to any summer capsule wardrobe.

Adding just a few block coloured pieces can act like a shot of dopamine for your wardrobe, and will lift your whole look and mood for the coming weeks, which, despite the blip in the weather this week, promise to be sunnier. And if you like Sara's dress, it's good news on that front too, as it is currently in stock and on sale

(Image credit: Ken McKay /ITV / Shutterstock)

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Exact match Phase Eight Casey Midi Dress £99 (was £119) at Phase Eight It's easy to see why Sara chose this piece for her TV appearance. The zip-front gives this timeless dress a contemporary feel, and the belted middle will cinch you in for a flattering fit.

While it's bright, this particular shade of blue still manages to feel very wearable and classic, so it's a good one to go for if you ever feel unsure about wearing bolder tones. You can easily soften it a little by layering your dress under a cream jacket or a lighter blue cardigan, too.

Alternatively, if you prefer to make a colourful statement, the blue hue will make a great base for leopard print, cheery florals or graphic stripes as well as other primary tones.