Kate Garraway's lemon sorbet midi dress is a delicious combination of comfort and style

One of the easiest ways to add a seasonal feel to your style is by switching up the colours you’re wearing. The sorbet shades trend is a perfect example of this and Kate Garraway showed just how beautiful lighter and brighter hues can be with her dress on Good Morning Britain on 17th April.

Her co-star Ranvir Singh shared a snap on Instagram of the pair ready to go and we got a great glimpse of Kate’s pastel Sosandar frock. It’s a colour I would describe as lemon sorbet as it’s softer than a citrus yellow but isn’t as neutral as butter yellow.

It’s knitted and has gold-toned buttons running down the front and a V-neckline. The elasticated ribbed finish adds some dimension and pieces with this detail are great if you want an item to fit snugly whilst still being comfortable to wear.

A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv) A photo posted by on

Shop Yellow Dresses Like Kate's

Hobbs Yellow Aliya Linen Blend Dress £149 at Hobbs Crafted from a breezy linen-blend material, this dress is fully lined and has short sleeves and a round neckline. The pleats define the waist which can be accentuated even more with the belt. There are handy pockets at the side and you could dress this up with heels or down with flats. Roman Balloon Sleeve Pastel Yellow Midi Dress £40 at Roman This affordable pastel yellow dress is a chic choice for the warmer months. The balloon sleeves and V-neckline add a sense of elegance and the shirred detailing around the waist ensures a comfy fit. Pair with espadrilles for a summer-ready look. Wallis Yellow Lace Pleated Midi Dress £40 (was £80) at Karen Millen You can also get this dress in a dusty blue tone and it has a feminine pleated skirt and a fitted bodice covered in delicate floral lace. The short sleeves and waistband add extra shaping and this would make a gorgeous wedding guest outfit.

Our Favourite Style Pairings

Boden Cassie Natural High Wedge Espadrilles £99 at Boden You can get 25% off these espadrilles with the code VMJG and they're a fabulous option for summer events and special occasions. They have a classic jute sole, lace up details and a woven raffia front. These wedges are so neutral that they'll complement a huge range of outfits. Monica Vinader Odyssey Gemstone Earrings £99 at Monica Vinader These gold vermeil and moonstone earrings add subtle glamour to any look and aren't too much for everyday. You can also get this style with different stones if you prefer and the design is inspired by the curves of coastal rock pools. M&S Buckle Flat Toe Loop Mule Sandals £16 at M&S You don't always need to reach for heels to pair with your flowy summer dresses. Metallic flats like these feel special whilst offering comfort and they have a toe-loop design and strap across the front. The slip-on style is so easy and they also come in tan.

Kate wore this as a work outfit but the timeless silhouette and knitted design makes this a gorgeous option for more casual occasions too. She could easily pair it with white trainers and a denim jacket to dress it down and this is a simple styling tip for pastel yellow dresses more generally too.

This colour works particularly well with neutrals like white, cream and tan as they match the brightness and also bring some warmth, as lemon yellow is a cool toned shade. Denim goes with pretty much anything and blue washes add a lovely amount of contrast to a yellow outfit.

If you’re not sure about investing in a yellow frock then a top in a sorbet colour like Kate Garraway’s could be styled with jeans for an everyday look. However, there’s something so elegant about a pastel midi and they’re a good option as a wedding guest dress throughout the spring and summer.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

For Good Morning Britain, Kate wore her Sosander frock with sunshine yellow court shoes. The two yellows didn’t match exactly but because they are in the same colour family this pairing felt cohesive and polished. If you like coordinating your accessories and your clothing like she does then go for it and if not, white, tan or gold shoes would work as alternatives.

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Espadrille wedges add elevation whilst still being relatively casual and gold sandals would bring a touch of glamour. The more formal the yellow dress, the more I’d recommend sticking to smarter accessories to avoid there being a stark contrast in styles.

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) A photo posted by on

Chiffon, satin or silk frocks naturally feel more elevated than cotton, linen or knitted dresses, for example, so if you want to be able to get a lot of wear out of a piece in your daily life, this is worth considering. Kate Garraway’s dress is a style that’s easier to dress down and who knows if she’ll do that outside of GMB as she’s clearly a fan of yellow.

Just a few weeks previously she wore a yellow turtleneck and a matching cardigan with indigo jeans in an Instagram video announcing an unexpected garden discovery. Even though the items themselves were more wintery, it’s amazing how much this colour helped make them spring-like.