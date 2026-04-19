Butter yellow is still a huge look for spring and Sian Welby’s pastel co-ord gives the soft shade a fresh new spin

Butter yellow was a huge look last summer and it was an unexpected but very welcome key trend to break up the traditional darker tones of winter, too, so it comes as no surprise that this sugary-soft hue continues to dominate the shopping aisles right now.

The delicate pastel colour has a sunny and cheerful vibe to it that will freshen up your day-to-day looks beautifully while still feeling very classic and understated. It’s a hue that will work nicely with pretty much any spring capsule wardrobe and will team up surprisingly well with most other colours.

Sian Welby has clearly been swotting up on her spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, as the star worked the buttery shade from top to toe while presenting 'This Morning' earlier this week, and looked incredible in a coordinating shirt and jean look from Mint Velvet. The matching separates looked great on the star, and the denim fabric gave the usually pretty shade a modern and slightly edgier twist that really worked.

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Exact Match Mint Velvet Yellow Denim Cropped Shirt £79 at Mint Velvet The cropped length of this shirt means it'll sit well with high waist jeans or an A-line skirt without the need to tuck in. It'll also work nicely as a light layer over a vest as we move towards sunnier days. Exact Match Mint Velvet Yellow Ankle Wide Leg Jeans £99 at Mint Velvet The wide fit and raw hem on these jeans gives them a lovely relaxed and low-key feel that is perfect for building your weekend outfits around. Add a crisp white shirt for a smarter spin or keep it casual with an oversized t-shirt.

Shop More Butter Yellow

M&S Textured Pleated Midaxi Skirt £40 at M&S This pleated midi skirt will look extra pretty with a top in the similar tone or add some oomph with a brighter shade of orange or hot pink. Very Shirred Panel Racer Volume Hem Midaxi Dress £50 at Very Dropped waist styles are all over the high street at the moment and will give an otherwise simple design a very high end aesthetic. GAP Yellow Cotton Oversized Jumper £45 at GAP There is still a chill in the air, and this butter-hued knit will make for a great cosy top with your favourite white jeans outfit or patterned skirt.

This colour trend really has been popular with shoppers for months now and shows no sign of slowing, so investing in some pieces now makes a lot of wardrobe sense. When it comes to styling, you have plenty of options too, as the buttery colour goes well with most tones.

Try teaming your yellow items with other sorbet shades for a very sweet and feminine vibe, or give this shade a grown-up rework by adding crisp white or warm beige pieces.