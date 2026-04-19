Butter yellow is still a huge look for spring and Sian Welby’s pastel co-ord gives the soft shade a fresh new spin
The presenter looked amazing in matching pieces from one of our favourite British brands
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Butter yellow was a huge look last summer and it was an unexpected but very welcome key trend to break up the traditional darker tones of winter, too, so it comes as no surprise that this sugary-soft hue continues to dominate the shopping aisles right now.
The delicate pastel colour has a sunny and cheerful vibe to it that will freshen up your day-to-day looks beautifully while still feeling very classic and understated. It’s a hue that will work nicely with pretty much any spring capsule wardrobe and will team up surprisingly well with most other colours.
Sian Welby has clearly been swotting up on her spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, as the star worked the buttery shade from top to toe while presenting 'This Morning' earlier this week, and looked incredible in a coordinating shirt and jean look from Mint Velvet. The matching separates looked great on the star, and the denim fabric gave the usually pretty shade a modern and slightly edgier twist that really worked.
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Exact Match
The cropped length of this shirt means it'll sit well with high waist jeans or an A-line skirt without the need to tuck in. It'll also work nicely as a light layer over a vest as we move towards sunnier days.
Exact Match
The wide fit and raw hem on these jeans gives them a lovely relaxed and low-key feel that is perfect for building your weekend outfits around. Add a crisp white shirt for a smarter spin or keep it casual with an oversized t-shirt.
Shop More Butter Yellow
There is still a chill in the air, and this butter-hued knit will make for a great cosy top with your favourite white jeans outfit or patterned skirt.
This colour trend really has been popular with shoppers for months now and shows no sign of slowing, so investing in some pieces now makes a lot of wardrobe sense. When it comes to styling, you have plenty of options too, as the buttery colour goes well with most tones.
Try teaming your yellow items with other sorbet shades for a very sweet and feminine vibe, or give this shade a grown-up rework by adding crisp white or warm beige pieces.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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