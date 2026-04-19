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Butter yellow is still a huge look for spring and Sian Welby’s pastel co-ord gives the soft shade a fresh new spin

The presenter looked amazing in matching pieces from one of our favourite British brands

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Sian Welby
(Image credit: By Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
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Butter yellow was a huge look last summer and it was an unexpected but very welcome key trend to break up the traditional darker tones of winter, too, so it comes as no surprise that this sugary-soft hue continues to dominate the shopping aisles right now.

The delicate pastel colour has a sunny and cheerful vibe to it that will freshen up your day-to-day looks beautifully while still feeling very classic and understated. It’s a hue that will work nicely with pretty much any spring capsule wardrobe and will team up surprisingly well with most other colours.

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This colour trend really has been popular with shoppers for months now and shows no sign of slowing, so investing in some pieces now makes a lot of wardrobe sense. When it comes to styling, you have plenty of options too, as the buttery colour goes well with most tones.

Try teaming your yellow items with other sorbet shades for a very sweet and feminine vibe, or give this shade a grown-up rework by adding crisp white or warm beige pieces.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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