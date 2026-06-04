Cat Deeley’s silk shirt and slim-fit jeans create the chicest of smart casual outfit ideas that will work in warm but wet weather this summer

Cat Deeley might be known for her elevated styling, but sometimes, only a tried and tested smart casual classic will do. Stepping out onto This Morning, Cat Deeley opted for a silky red shirt and timeless denim jeans, for a look that was ideal for warm but wet weather.

In a pair of slim-fitting, dark-wash jeans from ELV denim, Cat paired them with the sold-out Ameira silk-satin concealed-placket shirt from Reiss. She opted for a dark red hue to create a rich and inviting colour palette, a look she complemented with go-with-everything tan slingbacks.

Adding a leather belt to accentuate the high waistline of her jeans, Cat's smart casual outfit idea is one that's so easy to recreate for mid-temperature weather. The combination of red and blue is very classic, and it's a colour pairing that doesn't date. Opting for a silk shirt and cotton jeans, Cat's breathable outfit was an ideal choice for current temperatures.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Cat Deeley's Timeless Look

M&S Lily Slim Fit Jeans £26 at M&S With thousands of 5* reviews raving about how 'flattering' and 'comfortable' these M&S jeans are, this much-loved style is worth trying. They're available in a range of hues as well as lengths, too. Reiss Ameira Silk-Satin Concealed-Placket Shirt £198 at Reiss While Cat's shirt is sold out in the dark red colourway, you can still snap up the style in a rich burgundy hue. The colour is a little bit darker, but it is such a rich and luxe colour, which makes it a great option for elevating denim. Next Sand Forever Comfort® Leather Point Toe Slingback Low Heels £42 at Next Pairing jeans with heels is a sure-fire way to increase their versatility and turn the casual wear hero into a dressed-up staple, too. This pair of kitten heels from Next is a great alternative to Cat's style. H&M Skinny High Waist Ankle Jeans £24.99 at H&M While these jeans are listed as 'skinny jeans,' reviews say they are actually a lot looser than traditional skinny styles and are more of a flattering slim-fit. This makes them perfect for recreating Cat's outfit. Phase Eight Novie Burgundy Satin Shirt £59 (was £79) at Phase Eight Cat's shirt may be sold out, but this Phase Eight option is a great alternative that has a similar shape and the same covered button placket for a sleek, polished look. Mango Square Buckle Belt £17.99 at Mango Belts aren't just practical accessories, and adding a sleek, faux-leather one to your jeans can go a long way in adding a finishing touch. This Mango belt is a versatile option that can also help to tie in brown shoes to an outfit.

Like jeans and a blazer outfits, a shirt and a pair of jeans make for a failsafe look, especially as the weather at the moment leaves many people asking 'what should I wear today.' When faced with that question, Cat proves that you can’t go wrong in reaching for a pair of trusty jeans to base your outfit around.

When it comes to styling jeans for spring outfit ideas, Cat shows that you can keep it super simple and still get maximum effect. Against tough denim, the silk of her shirt looked particularly luxurious, elevating her overall outfit.

Rather than opting for relaxed and airy fits, Cat's slim-lined option highlights her tall frame, and the use of a belt helps to divide her top and bottom halves, drawing attention to her waist, and helps to tonally tie in her footwear. While this look would have worked unbelted and with trainers, the subtle styling and carefully considered 'three colour rule' palette elevate this timeless look.

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