Cat Deeley’s silk shirt and slim-fit jeans create the chicest of smart casual outfit ideas that will work in warm but wet weather this summer
Polished, sophisticated but still comfortable, this classic look is worth investing in
Cat Deeley might be known for her elevated styling, but sometimes, only a tried and tested smart casual classic will do. Stepping out onto This Morning, Cat Deeley opted for a silky red shirt and timeless denim jeans, for a look that was ideal for warm but wet weather.
In a pair of slim-fitting, dark-wash jeans from ELV denim, Cat paired them with the sold-out Ameira silk-satin concealed-placket shirt from Reiss. She opted for a dark red hue to create a rich and inviting colour palette, a look she complemented with go-with-everything tan slingbacks.
Adding a leather belt to accentuate the high waistline of her jeans, Cat's smart casual outfit idea is one that's so easy to recreate for mid-temperature weather. The combination of red and blue is very classic, and it's a colour pairing that doesn't date. Opting for a silk shirt and cotton jeans, Cat's breathable outfit was an ideal choice for current temperatures.
Shop Cat Deeley's Timeless Look
Like jeans and a blazer outfits, a shirt and a pair of jeans make for a failsafe look, especially as the weather at the moment leaves many people asking 'what should I wear today.' When faced with that question, Cat proves that you can’t go wrong in reaching for a pair of trusty jeans to base your outfit around.
When it comes to styling jeans for spring outfit ideas, Cat shows that you can keep it super simple and still get maximum effect. Against tough denim, the silk of her shirt looked particularly luxurious, elevating her overall outfit.
Rather than opting for relaxed and airy fits, Cat's slim-lined option highlights her tall frame, and the use of a belt helps to divide her top and bottom halves, drawing attention to her waist, and helps to tonally tie in her footwear. While this look would have worked unbelted and with trainers, the subtle styling and carefully considered 'three colour rule' palette elevate this timeless look.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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