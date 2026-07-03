Cat Deeley’s Boden top confirms that a pretty floral blouse is the key to elevating your favourite jeans this summer

Cat Deeley was spotted on This Morning in a smart-casual outfit formula that's perfect for sunny weekend outings and dinner plans. Plus, her feminine floral blouse is actually from one of our favourite brands.

Tucked into high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, she wears the Carmen lace-trim top from British clothing brand Boden. The feminine floral print adds a softness to her dark denim jeans, and the intricate lace detailing and long sleeves make it a sophisticated choice.

Elevating her outfit, she completed the look with brown heeled sandals for even more polish. The combination of pale blue and white florals with dark-wash denim creates a cool colour palette that's perfect for summer styling.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cat's jeans are the Minnie Wide Leg Flared Jeans by Donna Ida, and they feature a leg-elongating silhouette. Whereas her exact shoes are from the New York-based brand Stuart Weitzman – they are the embellished crossover sandals.