Cat Deeley’s Boden top confirms that a pretty floral blouse is the key to elevating your favourite jeans this summer
You can always rely on this versatile wardrobe piece to up-style laid-back denim
Cat Deeley was spotted on This Morning in a smart-casual outfit formula that's perfect for sunny weekend outings and dinner plans. Plus, her feminine floral blouse is actually from one of our favourite brands.
Tucked into high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, she wears the Carmen lace-trim top from British clothing brand Boden. The feminine floral print adds a softness to her dark denim jeans, and the intricate lace detailing and long sleeves make it a sophisticated choice.
Elevating her outfit, she completed the look with brown heeled sandals for even more polish. The combination of pale blue and white florals with dark-wash denim creates a cool colour palette that's perfect for summer styling.
Cat's jeans are the Minnie Wide Leg Flared Jeans by Donna Ida, and they feature a leg-elongating silhouette. Whereas her exact shoes are from the New York-based brand Stuart Weitzman – they are the embellished crossover sandals.
Exact match
This pale blue and white blouse is made from 100% cotton and features woodblock flower prints. Perfect for adding summer charm to your favourite denim, this blouse will work hard in your wardrobe, and it's breathable too, making it ideal for what to wear in the heat.