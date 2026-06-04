Michelle Collins trending turn-up jeans give 00s military jackets a 2026 makeover - it's a look worth replicating
She looked sophisticated, fashion-forward and perfectly put-together, for an appearance on Lorraine
When Michelle Collins appeared on Lorraine earlier this week to talk about the drama that’s currently going down in Walford, it wasn’t just the EastEnders star’s insight that caught our attention, but also her incredibly chic outfit.
Wearing a pair of turn-up denim jeans and some chic mule heels, it was Michelle's military-style jacket that gave her look a fashion-forward edge. In a bright white hue, with embroidered details and statement buttons, the chic jacket was the perfect choice to pair with more casual jeans to give them an elevated feel, working in the same way as a blazer to add polish to the overall look.
Military-style jackets were all the rage back in the 00s, and with this era back on the fashion agenda, we're seeing a host of military-inspired jackets on some of our favourite stars, making it the spring-ready jacket to wear with jeans that's worth investing in right now.
Shop Military-Style Jackets
Made from a cotton blend for a lightweight, breathable feel, this is a spring-ready jacket that will pair effortlessly with jeans, tailored trousers and midi skirts this season. Its white hue means it's versatile, too, with statement buttons creating a striking look.
Recreate Michelle Collins' Style
The classic jeans and a blazer combination will never go out of style, but as we refresh our wardrobes for the warmer months and look for fashion-forward pieces to add to spring capsule wardrobes, military style jackets offer a great way to incorporate a trending aesthetic into your everyday.
With a hip-grazing hem, Michelle’s jacket is a super flattering cut. Against the wide leg of her jeans, this shorter hem creates a waist-flattering look. Wide-legs are big news when it comes to the denim trends for 2026, and when styling them, the best thing to do is draw attention to your waist and keep your top half fitted.
The next time we’re searching for inspiration for smart casual outfit ideas, Michelle’s look is one we’ll definitely be coming back to. As well as the refined jacket, it’s the slightly darker wash of her jeans that gives a more polished and put-together feel to the whole look.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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