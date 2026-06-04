Michelle Collins trending turn-up jeans give 00s military jackets a 2026 makeover - it's a look worth replicating

When Michelle Collins appeared on Lorraine earlier this week to talk about the drama that’s currently going down in Walford, it wasn’t just the EastEnders star’s insight that caught our attention, but also her incredibly chic outfit.

Wearing a pair of turn-up denim jeans and some chic mule heels, it was Michelle's military-style jacket that gave her look a fashion-forward edge. In a bright white hue, with embroidered details and statement buttons, the chic jacket was the perfect choice to pair with more casual jeans to give them an elevated feel, working in the same way as a blazer to add polish to the overall look.

Military-style jackets were all the rage back in the 00s, and with this era back on the fashion agenda, we're seeing a host of military-inspired jackets on some of our favourite stars, making it the spring-ready jacket to wear with jeans that's worth investing in right now.

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Shop Military-Style Jackets

Karen Millen Compact Stretch Tape Detail Military Jacket £160.30 (was £229) at Karen Millen A slim fit makes this jacket a great choice for pairing with wide leg jeans to balance out their shape, while ornate button fastenings and elegant cord detailing add textural interest and a statement look to its design. Zara High Collar Buttoned Blazer £59.99 at Zara Made from a cotton blend for a lightweight, breathable feel, this is a spring-ready jacket that will pair effortlessly with jeans, tailored trousers and midi skirts this season. Its white hue means it's versatile, too, with statement buttons creating a striking look. We The Free Ryland Band Jacket £188 at Free People For a more casual take on the trend, try this military-style jacket, made from a blend of linen and cotton. Available in a range of neutral hues, including this rich brown, a khaki and a lighter taupe, it's the more relaxed take on the otherwise pretty tailored trend.

Recreate Michelle Collins' Style

M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt £9 at M&S With all the textural interest going on with her jacket, Michelle's choice to style her jeans with a simple white t-shirt was an ideal way of keeping everything feeling sleek. Mango Wide Leg Jeans With Turn-Up Hem £49.99 at Mango Turn-up jeans are becoming a standout celebrity style this year, and this wide-leg pair from Mango feels very contemporary indeed. The mid wash means they can work for smart or casual looks. Nobody's Child Tan Suede Heeled Mules £77.40 (was £129) at Nobody's Child To balance out the wide leg of her jeans, Michelle opted for a sleek mule heel and this pair from Nobody's Child look so similar to her footwear.

The classic jeans and a blazer combination will never go out of style, but as we refresh our wardrobes for the warmer months and look for fashion-forward pieces to add to spring capsule wardrobes, military style jackets offer a great way to incorporate a trending aesthetic into your everyday.

With a hip-grazing hem, Michelle’s jacket is a super flattering cut. Against the wide leg of her jeans, this shorter hem creates a waist-flattering look. Wide-legs are big news when it comes to the denim trends for 2026, and when styling them, the best thing to do is draw attention to your waist and keep your top half fitted.

The next time we’re searching for inspiration for smart casual outfit ideas, Michelle’s look is one we’ll definitely be coming back to. As well as the refined jacket, it’s the slightly darker wash of her jeans that gives a more polished and put-together feel to the whole look.