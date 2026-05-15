Ruth Langsford gives black jeans a timely update with this animal print blazer, and her monochrome take is so chic
Bookmark this look for dinner dates and polished weekend attire this season
The simple combination of jeans and a blazer never fails to create chic, smart casual outfit ideas – and Ruth Langsford gave the combo a chic update for a girl’s night out recently, and the resulting look feels effortlessly elevated.
Wearing a pair of black skinny jeans with a coated finish, her sleek trousers had an almost leather-like appearance that added an eveningwear feel to her denim buy, adding a more polished feel.
Leaning into this sleek style, she paired them with a simple black blouse and a matching pair of black ankle boots, finishing her look with a snake print blazer, for a pop of trending animal print and leaning into the rock chic vibe of the overall outfit.
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Recreate Ruth Langsford's Chic Evening Look
If you fall on the straight side of the skinny vs straight jeans argument but still want to recreate Ruth's look, this pair of coated straight-leg jeans from River Island might just be what you're looking for. They look so chic thanks to the coated fabric and sleek fit.
Ruth has always been a fan of statement blazers and often styles them with simple, all-black outfits to add interest to her look. It’s a great outfit formula that proves exactly why having a bold blazer, or two, in a spring capsule wardrobe is a good idea. It’s easy to throw one on over whatever jeans you’re currently loving, whether they’re a chic, coated pair like Ruth’s or a wide-leg style like those dominating denim trends for 2026, and it never fails to make you look perfectly put-together.
To keep her ensemble feeling understated and glamorous despite the busy snake print pattern, Ruth kept the rest of her outfit simple, in both tone and silhouette. The combination of black jeans, blouse and boots made the look feel sleek, letting the snake print shine.
Similarly, the streamlined, skinny fit of her jeans and the discreet black boots helped to elongate Ruth's legs, creating a long, unbroken block of colour, making the star appear longer. The slightly boxier fit of the jacket was also balanced by her streamlined bottom half, an important reminder that thinking about proportions is often the basis of a great look.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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