Margot Robbie's ultra-chic military jacket confirms the revival of this Noughties trend – and I'm officially sold

Military-style jackets with statement buttons, embroidery and costume-like tailoring were all the rage back in the 00s, with Kate Moss being one of the key trailblazers of this trend – now in 2026, they are making a strong return.

Having watched the steady arrival of military jackets on the high-street, I've been drawn in by their utility style as a cooler alternative to classic blazers. But nothing has quite convinced me of their appeal quite like Margot Robbie's recent outfit.

Wearing a black, gold-embroidered military jacket by Alexander McQueen, Margot looked sharp, cool and super polished. She styled the jacket with black tailored trousers and pointed-toe boots, creating the chicest smart-casual outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot's embroidered jacket fully embraces this spring/summer fashion trend 2026. The rest of her look is also from Alexander McQueen, including her straight-leg trousers and Manta black clutch bag.

Robbie was spotted at the West End Opening Night of the play "1526", which is now showing in London until August this year.

Shop military jackets & the look

Whether you're looking for smart outfit inspiration or simply looking for the best spring jacket to wear with jeans, this style is a statement-making item that can be dressed up with a little bit of thought.

So, if you weren't already convinced on the return of this Noughties jacket style, this outfit is surely enough to illicit some curiosity; it certainly has me browsing for the best military jackets on the high street!