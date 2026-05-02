It's denim jacket season, and Charlize Theron's sporty take on the summer staple is a fresh way to wear this classic piece

Once the weather warms up, a denim jacket is always a winner. The blue-hued cover-up is such a staple during the spring and summer months, as the sturdy cotton piece is easy to throw over almost any look, and thanks to its breathability, you won't find yourself overheating.

One of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans (hello double denim), or slipped on over a midi dress to add a casual twist to pretty printed styles, now is a good time to invest in one, and if you need some inspiration, take a look at one of Charlie Theron’s latest looks.

The actress looked fantastic while out in New York City last week, wearing a low-key yet chic combination which included a sporty, zip-front denim jacket by Alaia and a pair of directional, balloon-leg, white trousers, which she accessorised like a pro with a slogan cap and a pair of Saint Laurent trainers. The pieces were simple individually, but when teamed together, they had a crisp and modern feel, and it’s a great look to emulate for a busy weekend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Free People Birdie Denim Jacket £118 at Free People This light wash design has a similar fit to Charlize's jacket, but the elasticated hems give it a little more shape and structure. Exact Match Saint Laurent Gym Leather Sneakers £575 at MYTHERESA When it comes to the best white trainers, these designer kicks are up there. The simple silhouette will work with everything from floral dresses to your favourite jeans. H&M Cotton Balloon Trousers £32.99 at H&M Balloon trousers will feel easy and breezy to wear during the warmer months, and the drawstring waist will keep them comfy. Just remember to keep your top half fitted to balance out the fuller leg.

Shop More Jackets

Next Denim Zip Through Bomber Jacket £25 (was £50) at Next The puffed sleeves on this trending bomber jacket add a little more oomph, and it will look gorgeous over a striped t-shirt. The sporty silhouette is both nostalgic and in line with the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026. Hush Melinda Supersoft Denim Funnel Neck Jacket £120 at John Lewis This one has a zip front as well as popper fastenings, which will help to make it warmer, should you need to beat a breeze. Adding a sporty feel to any outfit - try wearing it over a t-shirt dress or a roll neck. ONLY Hooded Denim Jacket in Mid Blue £55 at ASOS This denim bomber comes with a hood, which makes it practical for when the Great British weather lets you down. The ribbed cuffs and hem help to create a more fitted silhouette throughout.

You have plenty of options when it comes to spring jackets, from leather to denim and even the best trench coats. There are some stellar outerwear options, although Charlize's denim design taps into numerous fashion trends for the months ahead.

Bomber jackets, as well as more sporty style silhouettes, are really having a moment right now, but the denim fabrication keeps this design pretty timeless, as you can't go wrong with a jean jacket as soon as spring weather appears.

Breathable, neutral and with a relaxed-cool look, if you're looking for a new denim jacket this season, and don't want the traditional, more trucker-style cut, then a relaxed, sporty-inspired design is a great choice.