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It's denim jacket season, and Charlize Theron's sporty take on the summer staple is a fresh way to wear this classic piece

The actress looked great in a casual combination while out in New York

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A HEADSHOT OF CHARLIZE THERON
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Once the weather warms up, a denim jacket is always a winner. The blue-hued cover-up is such a staple during the spring and summer months, as the sturdy cotton piece is easy to throw over almost any look, and thanks to its breathability, you won't find yourself overheating.

One of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans (hello double denim), or slipped on over a midi dress to add a casual twist to pretty printed styles, now is a good time to invest in one, and if you need some inspiration, take a look at one of Charlie Theron’s latest looks.

The actress looked fantastic while out in New York City last week, wearing a low-key yet chic combination which included a sporty, zip-front denim jacket by Alaia and a pair of directional, balloon-leg, white trousers, which she accessorised like a pro with a slogan cap and a pair of Saint Laurent trainers. The pieces were simple individually, but when teamed together, they had a crisp and modern feel, and it’s a great look to emulate for a busy weekend.

CHARLIZE THERON WEARING A DENIM JACKET AND WHITE TROUSERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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You have plenty of options when it comes to spring jackets, from leather to denim and even the best trench coats. There are some stellar outerwear options, although Charlize's denim design taps into numerous fashion trends for the months ahead.

Bomber jackets, as well as more sporty style silhouettes, are really having a moment right now, but the denim fabrication keeps this design pretty timeless, as you can't go wrong with a jean jacket as soon as spring weather appears.

Breathable, neutral and with a relaxed-cool look, if you're looking for a new denim jacket this season, and don't want the traditional, more trucker-style cut, then a relaxed, sporty-inspired design is a great choice.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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