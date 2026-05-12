Demi Moore's straight leg jeans, bomber jacket and loafers combination feels spring-ready and perfectly on-trend

Demi Moore arrived at the Hotel Martinez in France ahead of the Cannes Film Festival yesterday, wearing mid-wash straight leg jeans, a beige bomber jacket and patent loafers – could this outfit be any more on-trend?

Although this is only one of the three looks Demi has graced us with in the last twenty-four hours, it's certainly the most wearable, and it combines several items that most of us already have in our spring capsule wardrobes.

Short bomber jackets are everywhere at the moment, making them a key spring/summer fashion trend 2026, and Demi's outfit shows us exactly how to wear this trending outerwear piece for an everyday look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Layered over a simple white t-shirt, she wears the Gucci Silk poplin zip jacket in light beige. The jacket features voluminous sleeves, and its short cut finishes just below the hip, which complements the high-waisted design of her jeans.

She elevates her straight-leg jeans with Women's Jordaan Soft loafer by Gucci that feature a low, sleek profile, and she carries the newly released Borsetto medium Boston bag.

Shop Demi's Look

The boxy, roomy design of a bomber jacket is perfect for pairing with straight-leg jeans, as narrower jeans lend themselves to being styled with more voluminous tops or jackets thanks to their streamlined silhouette.

Plus, if you're looking for quick and easy ways to transform your denim looks from laid-back into smart-casual outfits, adding a leather loafer well and truly does the trick.

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Lightweight bomber-style jackets are usually characterised by their waist-length silhouette and gathered or elasticated hem and cuffs. Bombers in breathable cotton or light fabric blends are extremely practical during the warmer months, and they are the ultimate layering piece when there's an unexpected chill.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Later on in the day, Demi was spotted styling the same jacket with some tapered black trousers and pointed slingback heels. The award-winning actress is on the jury for the Cannes Film Festival, so we're likely going to see a lot more of her in the upcoming week.