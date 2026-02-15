Some looks just don't date, and Victoria Beckham in mom jeans will always be my go-to denim inspiration

When it comes to jeans, we rarely stray away from a firm favourite, and even though the key denim trends of 2026 dictate that straight leg shapes are very much in favour for the coming months, the classic mom jean will continue to be our go-to for the foreseeable.

We love everything about this retro-inspired denim shape. The high cut waist, slightly relaxed fit around the hips and thighs, combined with a fitted ankle, is so flattering across nearly all body types and straddles perfectly between off-duty slouch and a polished fit that means they work with pretty much any jeans.

If you're unsure about the retro style, take a look at one of Victoria Beckham's outfits from back in 2017. The fashion-forward star looked amazing in an indigo blue pair of mom jeans, and even though this snap is nearly ten years old, if we saw VB in this look today, we'd still champion it. Paired with an oversized blazer and colour-pop heels, the spring-ready look is fun, easy and ideal inspiration to step into spring with.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

Mango Straight Suit Jacket with Lapel Pockets £109.99 at Mango An oversized blazer is a great one to add to your closet as it can give even a simple t-shirt and jean ensemble a very smart and put-together feel. M&S Mom High Waisted Ankle Grazer Jeans £30 at M&S These classic ankle-grazer jeans are also available in five other wearable washes, including off-white and classic black. We're stocking up this season. Azmodo Fabric Satin Slingback Pumps Kitten Heel £31.50 at Amazon A colour pop pair of pointed heels like Victoria's will inject some fun into your look and will sit equally well with denim as they will with a dress.

Shop More Mom Jeans

F&F High Rise Slim Fit Mom Jeans in Navy £19.50 at Tesco These supermarket jeans are available in regular, long and short lengths to help you find your perfect fit while doing your weekly shop. Mango Mom2000 High-Rise Jeans £35.99 at Mango The stretch-fabric will keep these deep blue jeans comfy to wear and they are available in a wide range of sizes covering UK 4-26. TU Clothing Dark Rinse Denim Mom Jeans £9 (was £11.25) This bargain pair will do the job nicely, minus the big spend. Try wearing them with tan tones like the model for a western spin.

If you've ever wondered if jeans can be business casual, then you'll find your answer with Victoria's look. The celebrity gave her low-key bottoms a sharp spin with an androgynous blazer, stiletto heels, and it's a look that will definitely work for your 9-5.

Darker washes and denim styles without any rips or distress details will always look a little smarter for the office - and a high-waisted style, such as a mom jean, will add additional lift and smoothing to your silhouette, so you can feel supported throughout the day.

Add a crisp shirt, a tailored jacket, or a chic fine knit to complete your office-ready ensemble, and you'll find that you can easily take your favourite jeans from weekends into your work wardrobe for extra versatility and style.