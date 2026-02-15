Some looks just don't date, and Victoria Beckham in mom jeans will always be my go-to denim inspiration
You really can't go wrong with this denim silhouette and the star proves it with her chic styling
When it comes to jeans, we rarely stray away from a firm favourite, and even though the key denim trends of 2026 dictate that straight leg shapes are very much in favour for the coming months, the classic mom jean will continue to be our go-to for the foreseeable.
We love everything about this retro-inspired denim shape. The high cut waist, slightly relaxed fit around the hips and thighs, combined with a fitted ankle, is so flattering across nearly all body types and straddles perfectly between off-duty slouch and a polished fit that means they work with pretty much any jeans.
If you're unsure about the retro style, take a look at one of Victoria Beckham's outfits from back in 2017. The fashion-forward star looked amazing in an indigo blue pair of mom jeans, and even though this snap is nearly ten years old, if we saw VB in this look today, we'd still champion it. Paired with an oversized blazer and colour-pop heels, the spring-ready look is fun, easy and ideal inspiration to step into spring with.
If you've ever wondered if jeans can be business casual, then you'll find your answer with Victoria's look. The celebrity gave her low-key bottoms a sharp spin with an androgynous blazer, stiletto heels, and it's a look that will definitely work for your 9-5.
Darker washes and denim styles without any rips or distress details will always look a little smarter for the office - and a high-waisted style, such as a mom jean, will add additional lift and smoothing to your silhouette, so you can feel supported throughout the day.
Add a crisp shirt, a tailored jacket, or a chic fine knit to complete your office-ready ensemble, and you'll find that you can easily take your favourite jeans from weekends into your work wardrobe for extra versatility and style.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
