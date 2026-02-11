As Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday, we recreate her most timeless outfit - skinny jeans and knee-high boots
Jen might have stepped out in this look over a decade ago, but you’d be forgiven for thinking she wore it just yesterday
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Jennifer Aniston turns 57 today, and it's safe to say she found her signature style long ago. She's all about no-fuss fashion - in fact, her love of effortless style staples means her go-to look has hardly changed over the years. And why would it? She’s found an outfit formula that works for every occasion, looks impossibly chic and is so timeless that you could easily mistake this look of hers from 12 years ago as something she stepped out in just yesterday!
Pictured in 2014, she wore a pair of skinny jeans and used a styling trick that we still rely on to get a trending look in 2026 - tucking the hem into a pair of knee-high boots.
This sleek look epitomises Jen’s elevated, casual style. She’s the queen of jeans, and is often spotted in denim, but this black tailored coat, cosy scarf and simple crossbody bag work together to be one of the most classic and timeless spins she’s put on jeans.
Recreate Jennifer's Timeless Style
With a simple and clean design, it doesn't get much more timeless than these blue skinny jeans from Hint Of Blu. Their mid-rise waist, full-length legs and timeless seam details make them a staple piece to have on hand for elevated everyday outfits and more smart casual outfit ideas too.
These sleek and classic skinny jeans might just be about to become your go-to pair. They're crafted from a cotton-rich fabric with a four-way stretch that's specially designed to flatter the body while also, Next say, 'maintaining total freedom of movement.'
Jennifer opted for an oversized and chunky scarf to add texture to her look, with the layered piece being wrapped tightly to battle the chill. It doesn't feel too OTT though, with the thin fabric bringing subtle texture to the look - get the same effect with this Nordstrom scarf.
Looking at this outfit, there’s no denying how sleek a skinny jean tucked into knee-high boots can be. Not only is the boot style still perfectly on trend this season, but slim fit jeans are making their comeback as one of the biggest denim trends for 2026, too.
Elevated yet still casual, it’s not just Jennifer’s jeans that make this a go-to outfit 14 years after she wore it. Her nearly monochrome take on styling is so on trend right now, with her proving that a sleek tailored coat is a capsule wardrobe staple for anyone looking to add a sophisticated edge to their day-to-day style.
We’re seeing tailored coats pop up time and time again in more casual outfits, with them working brilliantly against the rougher textures of denim jeans to balance a laidback style with something a little more polished.
Her accessories played into this balancing act, too, with a bulky winter scarf acting as a practical and statement-making element of the look, while a classic crossbody was the ideal choice of understated handbag to tie this look together.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.