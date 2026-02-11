As Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday, we recreate her most timeless outfit - skinny jeans and knee-high boots

Jen might have stepped out in this look over a decade ago, but you’d be forgiven for thinking she wore it just yesterday

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Jennifer Aniston wearing black coat, oversized scarf and sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Jennifer Aniston turns 57 today, and it's safe to say she found her signature style long ago. She's all about no-fuss fashion - in fact, her love of effortless style staples means her go-to look has hardly changed over the years. And why would it? She’s found an outfit formula that works for every occasion, looks impossibly chic and is so timeless that you could easily mistake this look of hers from 12 years ago as something she stepped out in just yesterday!

Pictured in 2014, she wore a pair of skinny jeans and used a styling trick that we still rely on to get a trending look in 2026 - tucking the hem into a pair of knee-high boots.

This sleek look epitomises Jen’s elevated, casual style. She’s the queen of jeans, and is often spotted in denim, but this black tailored coat, cosy scarf and simple crossbody bag work together to be one of the most classic and timeless spins she’s put on jeans.

Jennifer Aniston wearing skinny jeans and knee high boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreate Jennifer's Timeless Style

Looking at this outfit, there’s no denying how sleek a skinny jean tucked into knee-high boots can be. Not only is the boot style still perfectly on trend this season, but slim fit jeans are making their comeback as one of the biggest denim trends for 2026, too.

Elevated yet still casual, it’s not just Jennifer’s jeans that make this a go-to outfit 14 years after she wore it. Her nearly monochrome take on styling is so on trend right now, with her proving that a sleek tailored coat is a capsule wardrobe staple for anyone looking to add a sophisticated edge to their day-to-day style.

We’re seeing tailored coats pop up time and time again in more casual outfits, with them working brilliantly against the rougher textures of denim jeans to balance a laidback style with something a little more polished.

Her accessories played into this balancing act, too, with a bulky winter scarf acting as a practical and statement-making element of the look, while a classic crossbody was the ideal choice of understated handbag to tie this look together.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.