As Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday, we recreate her most timeless outfit - skinny jeans and knee-high boots

Jennifer Aniston turns 57 today, and it's safe to say she found her signature style long ago. She's all about no-fuss fashion - in fact, her love of effortless style staples means her go-to look has hardly changed over the years. And why would it? She’s found an outfit formula that works for every occasion, looks impossibly chic and is so timeless that you could easily mistake this look of hers from 12 years ago as something she stepped out in just yesterday!

Pictured in 2014, she wore a pair of skinny jeans and used a styling trick that we still rely on to get a trending look in 2026 - tucking the hem into a pair of knee-high boots.

This sleek look epitomises Jen’s elevated, casual style. She’s the queen of jeans, and is often spotted in denim, but this black tailored coat, cosy scarf and simple crossbody bag work together to be one of the most classic and timeless spins she’s put on jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreate Jennifer's Timeless Style

Hint Of Blu Mid Rise Skinny Jeans £40.62 at Nordstrom With a simple and clean design, it doesn't get much more timeless than these blue skinny jeans from Hint Of Blu. Their mid-rise waist, full-length legs and timeless seam details make them a staple piece to have on hand for elevated everyday outfits and more smart casual outfit ideas too. Dune London Suede Knee High Boots £169 at M&S With a sleek pointed toe giving these knee-high boots a sophisticated look, they can easily make any jeans outfit feel polished. They have a soft suede finish and the mid-height block heel adds a little lift. Zara Long Double-Breasted Coat £119 at Zara With its black longline design, this tailored piece boasts a simple silhouette and minimal detailing, which makes it impossibly versatile and easy to style. A true basic, you can wear it for every occasion. Next Denim Dark Blue N. Premium Skinny 360° Stretch Jeans £59 at Next These sleek and classic skinny jeans might just be about to become your go-to pair. They're crafted from a cotton-rich fabric with a four-way stretch that's specially designed to flatter the body while also, Next say, 'maintaining total freedom of movement.' John Lewis Sadie Suede Knee High Boots £139 at John Lewis Shoppers love these boots, with reviews calling them "very comfortable" as well as "smart." Their minimalist design means they're incredibly versatile, with an elastic back panel meaning they can also adjust to fit a variety of calf measurements. Nordstrom Textured Cashmere Scarf £97.05 at Nordstrom Jennifer opted for an oversized and chunky scarf to add texture to her look, with the layered piece being wrapped tightly to battle the chill. It doesn't feel too OTT though, with the thin fabric bringing subtle texture to the look - get the same effect with this Nordstrom scarf.

Looking at this outfit, there’s no denying how sleek a skinny jean tucked into knee-high boots can be. Not only is the boot style still perfectly on trend this season, but slim fit jeans are making their comeback as one of the biggest denim trends for 2026, too.

Elevated yet still casual, it’s not just Jennifer’s jeans that make this a go-to outfit 14 years after she wore it. Her nearly monochrome take on styling is so on trend right now, with her proving that a sleek tailored coat is a capsule wardrobe staple for anyone looking to add a sophisticated edge to their day-to-day style.

We’re seeing tailored coats pop up time and time again in more casual outfits, with them working brilliantly against the rougher textures of denim jeans to balance a laidback style with something a little more polished.

Her accessories played into this balancing act, too, with a bulky winter scarf acting as a practical and statement-making element of the look, while a classic crossbody was the ideal choice of understated handbag to tie this look together.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors