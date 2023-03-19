Best jeans for women over 50 to shop right now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking to update your wardrobe with the best jeans for women over 50? Regardless of age, you don't have to compromise on style when it comes to great denim. From high-waisted straight legs to skinny jeans, discover the best pairs to wear now.

There’s no doubt that shopping for jeans that are versatile and flattering can be difficult, however, the best jeans for women over 50 are out there – you just need to know where to find them. With no one denim style dominating the market these days, there are lots of different cuts out there to suit all body shapes, and just because you're putting together an over 50s capsule wardrobe, you shouldn't be afraid to give some new styles a try.

Looking to add a contemporary spin to your look? Ditch the skinny jeans for the best straight leg jeans for a fresh look in 2023. And while none of us want to wear the styles we wore the first time around, there are no hard fashion rules that say you can't don a pair of low-waisted jeans if that’s what makes you feel amazing.

Lisa Illis, Head of Womenswear Design at M&S (opens in new tab), says comfort should be the only thing that dictates what style of jeans you buy once you hit 50.

“It’s important to feel comfortable and confident in your jean style,” she says. “Within our range we try to have styles that will “fit and flatter” whatever the age, shape or size of our very broad customer base.”

11 best jeans for women over 50: what to look for and how to style them

Personal stylist Lisa Talbot (opens in new tab) who often helps her clients choose the perfect jeans, recommends looking across a wide range of brands for the best jeans for women over 50, including those you may dismiss because they feel quite 'young'.

“As women get older, they can certainly feel that some of the high street and online retailers are off limits due to them being for the younger generations, but the reality is style does not have an age limit,” she says.

“The majority of the stores always carry lovely collections for all age ranges. They recognize that as ladies get older, they still have the need to look modern. For a women over 50, great stores to purchase jeans from are ZARA (opens in new tab), River Island (opens in new tab) and ASOS (opens in new tab).”

While the most affordable jeans are a great way to up your stock of everyday pieces, investing in quality jeans, from the best jeans brands will ensure your denim is long-lasting and in turn, means you'll get more wear out of them. Opting for darker, or pairs without distressed details will add to their versatility, so they can be worn for smart casual outfits in both the day and evening.

1. Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jean Best straight leg jean Specifications RRP: $69.50 / £70 Sizes: 25-34

According to stylist Lisa Talbot, these are some of the best straight leg jeans around. Not only are they available in 3 different leg lengths, but they come in 13 different washes meaning you can choose the shade that suits you best, or buy several shades if you want straight jeans to be a building block of your capsule wardrobe. Made with 2% elastane, the stretch makes these some of the most comfortable jeans when sitting down, while the high waisted silhouette helps to contour your silhouette.

If you can’t usually be prised away from your best skinny jeans, a straight leg can be a great way to try something new as they’re not radically different in leg shape.

“If you’re looking to try out a new fit, we recommend dipping your toe in the trend of looser-leg styles such as the straight leg jean,” says Lisa Illis. “Look for washed or authentic finishes for a lived-in effect.”

Not sure how to style straight leg jeans? These really are a versatile jean and will go with anything in your wardrobe, but Lisa Illis says they look particularly good with classics.

“Wear tucked into your boots or with a trench and loafers,” she advises, an ideal, early spring look.

2. River Island Molly Bum Sculpt Skinny Jeans Best skinny jeans Specifications RRP: $87 / £47 Sizes: US: 4-16 / UK: 6-18

“The ‘Molly’ sculpt skinny jeans are very flattering,” says Lisa Talbot who recommends them if you’re looking for the ultimate slimming jeans. Thanks to the innovative stretch denim, these skinny jeans help to sculpt your bottom and contour your midriff. They also feature shaping seams to improve the fit and overall silhouette. Available in 4 different washes and 3 different leg lengths, whether you're after the best petite jeans or the best jeans for tall women, there is a fit for you.

“Have a think about the wash,” she says. “A deeper, darker denim creates a more formal look, whereas a light wash gives a more casual appearance.”

If you’re wondering what to wear with black jeans like these, smarten them up with an oversized blazer and heeled ankle boots. Alternatively, add a casual vibe with an oversized sweatshirt and a pair of high-top trainers.

3. Madewell Slouchy Boy Jean Best relaxed jeans Specifications RRP: $138 / £148 Sizes: 23-34 waist

If the thought of wearing mom jeans again brings you out in a sweat - and a flashback to your days of frosted lipstick and big hair - try boyfriend jeans instead. So, what’s the difference between boyfriend jeans vs mom jeans? They still come with the comfort factor, but without any of those ‘80s connotations you might not want to repeat.

“For a comfortable fit and roomier leg, try a boyfriend jean,” says Lisa Illis. “Ideal for teaming with casual outfits, they flatter the figure while creating a relaxed, low-key look.”

Not sure how to style jeans like these? The looser fit gives you that ‘borrowed from the boys’ effortless look, so you can continue the vibe by teaming with an oversized shirt.

A lighter wash or distressed finish will add to the casual vibe. Cuff the legs if you want to add to the laidback feel or if they’re a little on the long side. If you want to smarten things up a bit, try a fitted top half such as a body or t-shirt - just keep your tops tucked into balance your frame and keep your ensemble neat.

4. Abercrombie Ultra High Rise Straight Jean Best high waisted jeans Specifications RRP: $138 / £75 Sizes: 23-37 waist

High waisted jeans are largely considered the most flattering jeans. This is because the higher rise helps to contour your midriff, helping to nip you in and smooth out your shape.

“The high waist flattens the tummy line, while the stretch allows the jeans to fit into the waist and curve over the lower body,” says Lisa Talbot. Making them first and foremost comfortable and secure to wear, as well as acting like the best shapewear too.

The best high waisted jeans, like these, contain stretch so that they’re not corset-like, especially when you sit down. These ones not only have 1% elastane for that comfort, but the ultra-high rise sits at your natural waistline, enhancing your curves.

Wondering how to style high waisted jeans? There’s no fashion magic here, simply, just tuck in your top half to maximize that waist-accentuating high rise. If you feel a bit body conscious, a shirt or jacket over the top offers a slimming silhouette, without showing everything off too much, as it creates a central, optical illusion panel that automatically narrows and lengthens your frame.

As these Everlane jeans come in a variety of washes, you can find a pair for all occasions, however, the darker denim would work best for smarter occasions, teamed with a pair of sparkly heels and a fitted top.

5. Topshop Petite Jamie Jeans Best petite jeans Specifications RRP: $72 / £42 Sizes: 24-34 inches

The Jamie jeans became a cult hit when they were first introduced by Topshop in the Noughties. Often selling out in super quick time, these skinny jeans are still available to buy via ASOS - and still sell out quickly thanks to their form-fitting style and high rise waist. And according to Lisa Illis, this version is a great style for women under 5ft 4” to go for.

“If you’re looking to find the best petite jeans, skinny jeans are the best solution,” she says. “With just the right amount of ankle shown, this style of jean helps to create the effect of longer legs, great for a petite shape.”

"Pair with a tucked-in or cropped jumper to add height. Alternatively, if you opt for a roomier top, add length by pairing them with your favorite chunky heeled ankle boots."

6. ME+EM Culotte Jeans Best for spring/summer Specifications RRP: $295 / £175 Sizes: 24-34 waist

Reminiscent of a sailor trousers, cropped wide leg jeans are enjoying a revival right now as more fluid designs are slated to be a major part of the denim trends 2023.

“We are currently seeing a huge success with the newer styles in the range at M&S such as wide leg and cropped wide leg which gives a youthful look,” says Lisa Illis, who suggests choosing a pair in mid and lighter denim to feel fresher for the warmer months.

These culotte-style jeans are made from super soft denim, ensuring a comfortable and stylish wear. Faded over the thigh, they have a vintage feel, while also helping to create definition and shape. A nice mix between smart and casual, they may look tricky to wear, but the key, to how to style wide leg jeans says Lisa, is in the cut.

“Look for these new styles in a slightly higher waist, which is flattering for layering over or tucking in tops.”

Slightly cropped knitwear or t-shirts will work well with this style as the high waist creates an hourglass silhouette that is balanced by the wider hem. While heels will help elongate legs, don’t be afraid to wear ballet pumps or flat sandals with this style - just ensure you balance the look by highlighting your waist and keeping top halves neat and fitted.

7. M&S Magic Shaping High Waisted Slim Flare Jeans Most slimming jeans Specifications RRP: $72 / £45 Sizes: US: 4-22 / UK: 6-24

The Magic Shaping jeans from M&S are a fashionista firm favorite thanks to the special Sculpt & Lift™ technology that lifts the bottom and sculpts your shape. The bi-stretch denim and the contoured waistband holds in the waist to ensure a gap-proof finish, perfect if you are after na hourglass body shape.

While there are lots of different styles in the range, Lisa Illis recommends the slim flare jeans in a dark blue for the most directional look this season.

Slim through the leg, the jeans feature a subtle flare, allowing you to tap into the fashion trend, while remaining timeless. The shaping darts to the back pocket help to minimize waist gap and help to add a perkiness to your behind. The discreet front pocket technology adds a smoothing finish to midriffs too.

As for how to style flared jeans, the general rule is to balance out the flare by keeping your top half fitted. These dark jeans will work well for smart casual outfits. Try wearing them with a cream boucle fitted jacket and a heel for a French-inspired look.

8. Hush Lenny Coated Jeans Best for nights out Specifications RRP: $102.70 / £85 Sizes: US: 2-16 / UK: 4-18

If you’ve always wanted to rock a pair of leather pants, but feel they’re too OTT for your lifestyle, these coated jeans are a great way to get the look with a more attainable feel. Cut in a high-rise silhouette, and available in two-leg lengths, this style is great if you normally can’t be prised out of your skinny jeans.

“If you’re used to wearing skinny jeans and making the jump to boyfriend jeans feels a little scary, try a straight-leg style for a similar effect,” recommends Lisa Illis.

The perfect addition to a spring capsule wardrobe, these coated jeans will go with everything from simple t-shirts to your best sweaters, and the leather fabrication adds an edge to your basics. Dress them up with stiletto ankle boots and a slinky top or give them a casual rock chick vibe with a logo or slogan t-shirt and your best white trainers.

9. Good American Good Classic Raw Hem Jeans Best plus size jeans Specifications RRP: $139 / £150 Sizes: US: 00-24 / UK: 0-26

Lisa Talbot loves Good American jeans as they have a wide selection of denim styles, that also come in a great range of sizes. If you’re weighing up straight vs skinny jeans, these are the perfect solution.

The slim leg isn't quite as clingy as skinny jeans and they're incredibly versatile to style. The added stretch makes them super comfortable, something Lisa says is important when trying to find the best jeans for women over 50.

“When buying jeans over the age of 50, consider the styles and shapes that make you feel comfortable and confident,” she says. “As well as the regular dark and light blue washes, also alternative colors for your jeans to mix up your wardrobe. You can try a grey or a khaki for a change.”

Quite possibly the best jeans for curvy women over 50, the added stretch helps to shape and support your silhouette. They feature recovery fabric, so you won’t get that baggy knee effect, plus it means you'll get more wears between washes, which also makes them eco-friendly. Retaining their shape well, these are some of the best designer jeans on the market. The raw hem also gives them a contemporary feel, so you know you’ll look fabulous and directional.

10. Wyse Flossie Flare Jean Best for being bang-on-trend Specifications RRP: $217.50 / £180 Sizes: US: 2-14 / UK: 6-18

If you really want to bring your denim wardrobe up-to-date, flares are a key silhouette for the coming year.

“Flares have a moment every few years, and we’re about to see this again too,” says Lisa Illis. “Flares with patch pockets are a key trend this season, best styled with shirts or jersey tops. The patch pockets give a new life and edge to the denim whilst delivering a slightly ‘70s feel, which is in right now.”

To embrace this retro look, these flares are available in 2 washes, 2 leg lengths and are designed with a sculpting high waist and volume at the bottom for a well-balanced cut.

“Fitted at the waist, thighs, and knees before gently flaring to the hem, flared jeans help to create the illusion of longer legs,” says Lisa.

Just add heels, such as platform sandals or pointy-toed courts, to enhance their leg-lengthening properties. Don't just leave flared jeans for nights out though. Lisa says they work just as well as part of a more laid-back look.

“For a casual, everyday look, pair with a half-tucked top and biker jacket,” she says.

11. Whistles Authentic Size Zip Jeans Best for creating a flattering silhouette Specifications RRP: $219 / £109 Sizes: 24-34 waist

Not everyone wants stretch in their jeans, so if you're looking for more traditional rigid denim that still offers a great fit, these are the jeans for you.

“Opt for a jean that is flat fronted with a side or back zip,” says Lisa Talbot.

This style offers a smooth area across your front, as there is no bulky front fly. While the larger back pockets create a rounder and perkier effect across your bum.

Made from 100% cotton, the straight leg silhouette and darker denim wash mean these jeans can be worn for many occasions, either dressed up or down. A striped Breton top with ballet pumps is a classic look for the daytime. Then just throw on a blazer and heels for a smart evening look.

Should women over 50 wear skinny jeans?

Absolutely! If you feel comfortable in skinny jeans and they suit your style, wear them says Lisa Talbot.

“The styles we wear will vary based on our style personality, I would highly recommend you wear what you love and those that feel comfortable,” she says. For the most supportive fit, try a high waisted silhouette.

Lisa Illis says skinny jeans are still popular with M&S customers, ranking in the top three of the most popular styles in both 2021 and 2022. She puts this down to the fact that they can be worn in a variety of different ways.

“The skinny jean is so versatile, and the current trend for roomier tops means they look more flattering when styled this way,” she says. “The skinny is also available in leather look or glitter embellishment for example, creating a more contemporary take on the classic jean shape.”

How should jeans be worn after 50?

The best jeans for women over 50 are those that fit properly so you feel comfortable and confident. Lisa Talbot says there’s so much choice out there it’s just a case of finding the best jeans for your body type and lifestyle.

“This season there is the straight, wide and flared leg, as well as the grunge jean, so a great selection to choose from,” she says.

As for what stylish tops to wear with jeans, Lisa says it’s really all about personal taste.

“Jeans are great with a shirt, blazer and loafer or a t-shirt with a cardigan and trainers for daytime,” she advises. “For an evening out try throwing on a leather jacket over your favorite top and adding heels.”