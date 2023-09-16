A denim capsule wardrobe will see you through every season, here's how to build one

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A denim capsule wardrobe feels like the ultimate in outfit building blocks. Packed full of wearable pieces that you can turn to for a host of occasions, our breakdown tells you every jean fabric item you may want to include.

Putting together a denim capsule wardrobe will see you through each season with ease. An edit that can slot in with autumn capsule wardrobe too, this collection is about nailing those key jeans pieces that help to give every outfit a cool, and casual spin.

When it comes to the types of jeans you should have in your denim capsule wardrobe, while there will be a certain level of tailoring to your taste and the best jeans for your body type, we've opted for three key silhouettes that work for pretty much everyone with the right styling. But it isn't just jeans that should find their way into your denim capsule wardrobe. This season's denim trends addresses all kinds of jean separates, including denim skirts, jackets, dresses and shirts, that will help to create a well-rounded aesthetic.

How to create a denim capsule wardrobe

While you may want to embrace the double-denim life, this edit of pieces should be peppered with items from your main capsule wardrobe. The pieces you pair your denim with will heavily depend on the season. Each item in this list will work with tees, sweaters, blouses, sandals, trainers or boots, depending on the end aesthetic you're looking to deliver, making this one of the most versatile selection of outfit builders around.

As denim is considered a neutral, for the most part, denim will go with almost any colour, keep it neutral and contrast indigo and mid-blues with white, or go bold, embracing the fashion colour trends of the season with a pop of brightness.

How to start a denim capsule wardrobe

Using this list as a guide, drag out all the denim from your wardrobe and assess what you have. This is a perfect opportunity to declutter clothes, discarding, donating or reselling any jeans that no longer fit, or are past repair. Once you've worked out what pieces you have already for your denim capsule wardrobe, assess what's missing and make your shopping list accordingly.

As you can mix your denim capsule wardrobe with your main collection for the season, try styling up pieces and taking photographs of outfits as a record. This way you'll have an index of outfits ideas and understand the possibilities, ensuring you'll never have a 'what to wear moment' again.

Is a denim capsule wardrobe worth it

We're all guilty of impulse purchases and if you have a penchant for denim, you may find you've got jeans aplenty languishing in your wardrobe. Creating a denim capsule wardrobe offers the opportunity to truly assess what you have and organise your closet in such a way that you utilise more of your clothes. A great way of exploring how to style jeans, a denim capsule wardrobe is an edit that runs parallel to your seasonal edit. This is because many denim pieces can be worn throughout the year and it means you have a clear idea of what you still need and what you have.

In the long run, a denim capsule wardrobe should stop you buying jean items you don't need, and aim to create a collection of the long lasting jeans, saving time, effort, money and the environment.