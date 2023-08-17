How to build a capsule wardrobe for work according to a fashion editor

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Building a capsule wardrobe for work will save you time, energy and money in the long term. Having an edit of pieces that mix and match and are suitable for your 9-5 will make getting dressed a breeze and ensure you are always dressed appropriately.

Crafting a capsule wardrobe for work is the easiest way to ensure your mornings go without a hitch. We spend most of our week in the office, meaning that your work capsule wardrobe will be one of the most used parts of your closet. Keeping a tight edit on what you purchase for your 9-5 will also ensure you can easily pull outfits together for whatever the day throws at you.

Of course, the first step is make sure you are familiar with your workplace style guidelines. While some workplaces have a uniform (removing then need for a capsule wardrobe), some office environments are more smart casual outfit led, while others are a little more rigid. Once you know what the boundaries are - such as if a black jeans outfit will suffice, you can start putting together your work capsule wardrobe. Some pieces in your closet may flow between your work can weekend closets, but generally speaking it's good to have a separation so you can truly switching off on a Friday afternoon.

How to build a capsule wardrobe for work

As with all capsule wardrobes, there is no limit on the number of items your capsule wardrobe for work can have, however, as many of these items will be fairly neutral, foundation pieces, you can keep it pretty tight, by re-wearing classic trousers, skirts and blazers with more exciting tops. While you can certainly inject your personal style into your work capsule wardrobe, try to stick to relatively formulaic dressing for ease and to ensure you always have a polished appearance. Opting for slightly more tailored looks will keep your ensemble on the smart side at all times.