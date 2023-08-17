How to build a capsule wardrobe for work according to a fashion editor
Learn how to build a capsule wardrobe for work with our step by step guide
Building a capsule wardrobe for work will save you time, energy and money in the long term. Having an edit of pieces that mix and match and are suitable for your 9-5 will make getting dressed a breeze and ensure you are always dressed appropriately.
Crafting a capsule wardrobe for work is the easiest way to ensure your mornings go without a hitch. We spend most of our week in the office, meaning that your work capsule wardrobe will be one of the most used parts of your closet. Keeping a tight edit on what you purchase for your 9-5 will also ensure you can easily pull outfits together for whatever the day throws at you.
Of course, the first step is make sure you are familiar with your workplace style guidelines. While some workplaces have a uniform (removing then need for a capsule wardrobe), some office environments are more smart casual outfit led, while others are a little more rigid. Once you know what the boundaries are - such as if a black jeans outfit will suffice, you can start putting together your work capsule wardrobe. Some pieces in your closet may flow between your work can weekend closets, but generally speaking it's good to have a separation so you can truly switching off on a Friday afternoon.
How to build a capsule wardrobe for work
As with all capsule wardrobes, there is no limit on the number of items your capsule wardrobe for work can have, however, as many of these items will be fairly neutral, foundation pieces, you can keep it pretty tight, by re-wearing classic trousers, skirts and blazers with more exciting tops. While you can certainly inject your personal style into your work capsule wardrobe, try to stick to relatively formulaic dressing for ease and to ensure you always have a polished appearance. Opting for slightly more tailored looks will keep your ensemble on the smart side at all times.
RRP: £238 / $390 | No capsule wardrobe for work would be complete without the best blazer and British clothing brand Reiss is a great option for smart tailoring. Whether you like to keep it sharp everyday, or just need an emergency blazer on the back of your chair for last minute meetings, a classic neutral hue will ensure you're always prepared.
RRP: £359 / $575 | Giving us Chanel vibes, this boucle jacket will add a softer and more feminine feel to tailored ensembles. The classic combination of black and white will find a home in any work capsule wardrobe and the textured feel makes it comforting as we head towards our winter capsule wardrobes once more, with an almost cardigan-like aesthetic.
RRP: £75 / $135 | The best trench coats are the perfect outerwear choice for a capsule wardrobe for work, particularly in spring and autumn seasons. When winter truly hits, you may want to switch to one of the best wool coats over your office attire to keep you looking polished and warm. We love the waterproof fabric, the handy patch pockets and the hood.
RRP: £39 / $79 | A wardrobe essential, no capsule wardrobe for work is truly complete with out a classic white shirt. Pairable with trousers, skirts and even under sleeveless dresses, the tailored finish and fitted cut keeps this on the smart side for your 9-5.
RRP: £35.99 / $59.99 | A work capsule wardrobe is essentially comprised of the building blocks for all outfit combinations, so dress up tailored trousers and waist-cinching A-line shirts with more directional blouses that can help bring colour and brightness to looks.
RRP: £22.99 / $35.90 | The best sweaters are a great addition to your work capsule wardrobe as the weather starts to dip and this short sleeved design is perfect for wearing under blazers, or for those that find themselves working in nicely toasty office blocks.
RRP: £175 / $295 | Wear over shirts and blouses for added warmth and a cosier feel during those long and gloomy days in the office. Crafted from a merino and cashmere blend, this neutral hue will go with pretty much anything in your closet.
RRP: £79 / $140 | A simple jersey wrap top will slip effortlessly under blazers and tuck into trousers, helping to show off your shape. The ruched detailing will gentle pucker across a midriff for a flattering, hourglass fit. If the neck's too low, add a cami.
RRP: £89 / $185 | This vibrant top will brighten up a capsule wardrobe for work, but is also a smart, yet relaxed piece, that's ideal for what to wear with black jeans for added polish. If you're work place allows you to embrace denim, smarten up with printed tops.
RRP: £185 / $315 | If you've been struggling with what to wear with wide leg trousers, the rule of thumb is to always keep your top half more fitted. That means either a jersey top, or try tucking in your tee or blouse to draw attention back to your waist.
RRP: £99 (UK only) | Having a selection of neutral trousers that you can mix and match within your work capsule wardrobe will stop those sartorial meltdowns. This slim leg pair can be teamed with other tailored items or a more voluminous top.
RRP: £99 / $175 | But don't worry about keeping just to black and navy. Grey, camel and beige are also neutral hues that feel office appropriate and will work regardless of season. This elegant pair features a wide leg and a pleated front for added body.
RRP: £295 / $495 | Dresses offer a one and done ensemble and the best midi dresses are often perfect for the office. We love the tailored finish on this design, thanks to the contrast cuffs and collar that give an almost androgynous feel to this feminine frock.
RRP: £169 / $355 | But don't feel like you can't inject some bright colour clothes into your work capsule wardrobe, just be subtle in the way you do it. This cobalt blue dress might be quite striking, but thanks to the tailored shift shape it remains smart.
RRP: £95 (UK only) | A timeless print polka dots never go out of style. The best shirt dresses are good option for work as they give a nod to tailoring, while still remaining feminine. We love the additional puff sleeve detail for a more directional finish.
RRP: £325 (UK only) | One of the most versatile investment buys, when wondering how to wear a leather skirt, don't forget about its 9-5 capabilities. With a tough aesthetic, this chic and trend-worthy piece always looks expensive and is ideal for pairing with shirting.
RRP: £138 / $225 | While neutral, block colour items will be the easiest to mix and match in a minimalist capsule wardrobe for work, prints in dark hues will inject personality into your outfits without feeling inappropriately bright. We love the flattering A-line cut.
RRP: £29.50 / $47.99 | It's an office classic, but a pencil skirt will never fail to help you feel put together. Rather than a shorter iteration, that might leave you tugging at the hem, try a directional midaxi design that hits lower on the leg for an elegant finish.
RRP: £350 (UK only) | The best designer tote bags for work are a lifesaver for everyday. Large enough to carry your laptop plus your lunch, and any other 9-5 essentials, a polished leather design will ensure you look ready for action as soon as you step out the door.
RRP: £249 / $375 | The Floret is loved by the Princess of Wales for royal engagements, and Princess Kate is often spotted in one of the many iterations of this heel. The smart almond toe coupled with the slender heel will help to elongate your legs.
RRP: £630 / $895 | The best loafers for women are the perfect flat shoe to wear with dresses and tailoring alike, making them an ideal addition to any capsule wardrobe for work. We've opted for a black leather pair, but other neutral hues are great too.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
