Amal Clooney's simple wardrobe staples make pulling together elegant outfits so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
Sticking to minimalist outfits is a surefire way to make deciding what to wear each morning easier. Don't believe us? Look to the always elegant Amal Clooney for some inspiration.
Back in 2014, she was pictured out and about in London wearing some tailored white pants, a navy blue top, and a pair of black block heel pumps. It was a change for the celeb who often favors bold prints and bright colors, but the timeless and elegant look is certainly one of our favorite outfits she's worn. The basic pieces are all items your capsule wardrobe would benefit from, and the beauty of copying Amal is that these anti-trend staples will work in your style rotation for seasons - if not years - to come.
If Amal stepped out in this outfit today, it would look just as contemporary, and this teaches us a lot about how to put together minimalist outfits. Opt for pared-back, elevated styles that will work whatever the weather. Neutral colors and a lack of logos will prevent pieces from ageing.
Shop minimalist outfits
Timeless and oh-so classic with their simple straight-leg shape and pleated details, these ankle-length pants are easily styled with your favorite closet staples.
Navy is such a versatile color, and don't hesitate to team this puffed sleeve, peplum top with your classic black pieces - you absolutely can!
Minimalist outfit 2
The relaxed fit and simple crew neck of this sweatshirt is totally elevated by the puffed sleeves and timeless navy shade.
Made from vegan leather with a beautiful sheen, this bag has a unique woven design and spacious interior to accommodate all your essentials.
If you're keen to nail smart casual outfits or are struggling to pull together the perfect polished workwear look, recreating Amal's look is an ideal place to start.
Her minimalistic style is also a great inspiration for those wanting to try out the Quiet Luxury and Stealth Wealth trends, with minimalism being all about sticking to timeless silhouettes and sleek separates. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie can offer more inspiration in this department should you need it.
Freelance Fashion Editor Antonia Kraskowski explains why minimalist outfits are a great idea for autumn: "If you’re looking to update your wardrobe for the season ahead, it’s time to think that less is more.
"When it comes to timeless styles that you can repeat again and again, minimalist looks are the chicest – think neutral, earthy colors and simple, well-cut separates. If you’re shopping the high street, this is a cheat’s way to chic, designer-inspired style - pared-back pieces will often look more expensive than their price tags.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Opt for simple, well-cut pieces in classic shapes – a straight leg trouser won’t date, particularly if you opt for a cool, neutral shade over brights. Timeless, classic shapes are also far less ageing as they’re harder to date when you can’t pin them to a specific trend.
"If you’re ever unsure of what color to go for, opt for pieces in neutral tones - colors such as camel, beige, navy and grey will work time and again with many different elements of your wardrobe."
With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
-
-
Gillian Anderson and Kate Middleton both have this effortless denim dress in their wardrobe – so of course we want one too
This versatile staple is all you need for an effortless summer wardrobe
-
Pink, white and animal print - Queen Mary shows how spring suits should be styled
The Queen of Denmark just made me re-think how I'm wearing tailoring this season as she mixed up colours and textures.
-
Gillian Anderson and Kate Middleton both have this effortless denim dress in their wardrobe – so of course we want one too
This versatile staple is all you need for an effortless summer wardrobe
-
Demi Moore confirms straight-leg jeans paired with Birkenstock Bostons is the best off-duty combination
This outfit formula is cool, on-trend, and extremely easy to recreate
-
Who wears a little black dress better than Kate Moss? No one – here's why it still reigns as the ultimate go-to
From special occasions to eveningwear, a classic LBD never fails to leave a lasting impression
-
I've always felt nervous to wear lace, but Sophie Raworth's elegant papaya orange maxi dress just convinced me to try it
The BBC presenter makes a strong case for the delicate fabric
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s chic look is a reminder that every wardrobe should include a pair of white jeans
The model styled her fresh white denim with understated separates for a timeless combination that's easy to recreate
-
Not sure what to wear to the airport? Pippa Middleton found comfort and style with her simple travel outfit
An incredibly stylish airport look
-
Now I know why I love this high street dress so much - it really reminds me of one of Carole Middleton's chicest looks
A floral midi is the answer to all your occasionwear dilemmas
-
There aren’t many 90s looks I’d be happy to see trending again, but Scarlett Johansson’s choker is a retro revival I'll be revisiting
The collar-style necklace is officially back from the wardrobe wilderness of the nineties and looking better than ever