Amal Clooney's simple wardrobe staples make pulling together elegant outfits so easy

Sticking to minimalist outfits is a surefire way to make deciding what to wear each morning easier. Don't believe us? Look to the always elegant Amal Clooney for some inspiration.

Back in 2014, she was pictured out and about in London wearing some tailored white pants, a navy blue top, and a pair of black block heel pumps. It was a change for the celeb who often favors bold prints and bright colors, but the timeless and elegant look is certainly one of our favorite outfits she's worn. The basic pieces are all items your capsule wardrobe would benefit from, and the beauty of copying Amal is that these anti-trend staples will work in your style rotation for seasons - if not years - to come.

If Amal stepped out in this outfit today, it would look just as contemporary, and this teaches us a lot about how to put together minimalist outfits. Opt for pared-back, elevated styles that will work whatever the weather. Neutral colors and a lack of logos will prevent pieces from ageing.

If you're keen to nail smart casual outfits or are struggling to pull together the perfect polished workwear look, recreating Amal's look is an ideal place to start.

Her minimalistic style is also a great inspiration for those wanting to try out the Quiet Luxury and Stealth Wealth trends, with minimalism being all about sticking to timeless silhouettes and sleek separates. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie can offer more inspiration in this department should you need it.

Freelance Fashion Editor Antonia Kraskowski explains why minimalist outfits are a great idea for autumn: "If you’re looking to update your wardrobe for the season ahead, it’s time to think that less is more.

"When it comes to timeless styles that you can repeat again and again, minimalist looks are the chicest – think neutral, earthy colors and simple, well-cut separates. If you’re shopping the high street, this is a cheat’s way to chic, designer-inspired style - pared-back pieces will often look more expensive than their price tags.

"Opt for simple, well-cut pieces in classic shapes – a straight leg trouser won’t date, particularly if you opt for a cool, neutral shade over brights. Timeless, classic shapes are also far less ageing as they’re harder to date when you can’t pin them to a specific trend.

"If you’re ever unsure of what color to go for, opt for pieces in neutral tones - colors such as camel, beige, navy and grey will work time and again with many different elements of your wardrobe."